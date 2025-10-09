Watch video at link below and it appears this man pushes a button under his shirt to a wireless device that might have shot Kirk. But this would have to be synchronized with the rifle shot sound echoing throughout the amphitheater. The man is emotionless and intensely looks at Kirk to wait for the moment he mentions “transexuals”. He then jumps over the barrier and then gets on the ground where Kirk’s body is. This is a plausible and follows the Israeli intelligence method of assassination by a pager, cell phone, microphone or some small electronic device.

https://rense.com/general98/rense091925A.php