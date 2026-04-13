Patrick Henningsen, a British global affairs analyst, recently conducted online interviews of voters in MAGA strongholds in Mesa, Arizona and Austin, Texas and got predictable negative responses to the war in Iran (see here). The term MAGA is nearly synonymous for “Evangelical Christians” who are Biblical literalists. So, it is no surprise that they also take President Trump literally on his no war promises during his election and after he was elected. Or perhaps those selected to be interviewed by Henningsen were paid actors? There is no way to know.

You would think that the MAGA crowd, however, was in a self-induced trance or are all dumb or fools. Are they not aware that no US president has ever stuck to his word about war and peace? Are they unaware or in denial that:



* The current president presides over a Congress that was taken over by a foreign power during COVID lockdowns and thus the government is illegitimate in that the people no longer have any representation about war and taxes?

* The president is not a monolithic decision maker who can over-promise “no wars” when he has very limited powers in the context of an occupied country, bribed Congress, a self-serving military-industrial complex, US intelligence agencies and the media that are run by Israel, global banking elites dictate monetary and foreign policy. The US was formed based on shared power but not sharing power the way it has ended up.



* All US presidents that were assassinated in office (Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, JFK, or assassination was attempted (Reagan, Trump), had threatened to reform the US Federal Reserve Bank’s oppressive economic control by British banks? Iran has its own bank and is one of the few countries not part of the global banking system in London and Wall Street, New York. The US lost its own proprietary bank in 1913, along with having an income tax imposed, and a military draft the same year.

Henningsen got the negative answers he was seeking (confirmation bias) about the Iran War by not framing his questions in the context of a government that must kowtow to not only Israel’s political PAC - AIPAC - but the secret societies and families behind of the Bank of London and Great Britain that founded Israel in 1948 and dictate foreign policy to Israel and the US Congress. The US presidency has no effectual power over foreign policy despite the portrayals by mainstream media that he does.



Henningsen is a writer for Al Jazeera, Russia Today and the Leftist Guardian online news outlet. Henningsen is also a guest expert on foreign affairs on many seemingly independent podcasts such as Lt. Col. Daniel Davis, Danny Haiphong, Nema Alkorshid – Dialogue Works, Garland Nixon, and Russian propagandist posing as podcaster Rachel Blevins. Consider the source, as they say.

And why do large numbers of people knowingly accept being lied to about war, not necessarily or singularly by their president, and by both the mainstream and so-called independent podcasters as well as by its cultural, educational and religious institutions? The media doesn’t educate the electorate that presidents must lie about wars in the greater interest of the nation, as elaborated upon by Niccolo Machiavelli 500 years ago. Wars inherently involve deception, spying, Trojan horses, and ruthlessness, not peacemaking.

This puts responsibility on “the people” to be savvy that their rulers cannot always tell their constituents the whole truth about wars. This extends not only to the electorate but to the so-called independent media (Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Alex Jones and Megyn Kelly) who Trumps accurately calls “Low IQ”, because they have provided little to no contextual political consciousness (nor Machiavellian perception) that the US is under foreign occupation and the US is not a democracy anymore and its wars are conducted for the global banking interests, not national interests.

Shakespeare on Tyrant Occupied Countries

It wasn’t just Machiavelli, the maligned “teacher of evil” (who believed war was the greatest evil) but Shakespeare who wrote plays about how a country can fall into the hands of a tyrannical outside force and appoint feeble people to rule them:



* the ambition-driven king Macbeth,

* Saturninus in the play Titus Andronicus,

* the corrupt deputy Angelo in Measure for Measure, and

* the fearful and frenzied King Leontes in the Winter’s Tale).

How can Shakespearean figures like the murderous King Richard III or fatally ambitious Macbeth ascend to the throne without widespread complicity and nonresistance? Because modern media doesn’t portray them accurately. The media has brainwashed both the Left to believe in “Trump derangement syndrome” and the Right to believe in Trump as their hero without explain the sovereignty of the presidency and nation have been lost. Both are equally brainwashed.

Shakespeare would ask why would people be drawn to a leader manifestly unsuited to govern as Biden; or so brazenly cunning as to openly be taking orders from a foreign power of Britain like former president Obama? Surely, Trump was selected, not elected, by a cabal of billionaires in 2024 but only because they found him potentially useful to get the banker’s war and digitized surveillance banking systems they wanted (and the lockdowns during Trump’s first term).

However, Trump may not be a total puppet because he perceives the puppet strings that pull on him and thus expresses some consciousness of his constraints, but also freedom. As a billionaire himself, he is less dependent on oligarchs for his political existence compared to, say, even Rand Paul who talks anticorruption and minimal government but often votes otherwise on critical issues.

Shakespeare was influenced by Machiavelli, in that both might agree that there is no social order without violence, without war. And when a prince shows up in Shakespeare’s plays who attempts to resist corruption and fight wars to bring about a just social order accountable and run by the people, such as the Roman leaders Coriolanus (who rejected the Plebians but led his army against Rome and its corruption) or Julius Caesar (who was deaf in one ear, epileptic, and arrogant, but admired by the Plebians), they are stigmatized as crazy and assassinated by a corrupt Roman Senate. Perhaps the enigmatic president Trump would fall into this category of reality as “destructor” of the drug-banking cartel that runs the world.

Trump is neither mad, senile or a messiah as he is portrayed in the media. Moreover, he is not inclined toward political murder as say former president and Viet Nam war hawk Lyndon Baines Johnson, who Billy Sol Estes claimed ordered the death of Henry Marshall to cover up fraud. But nonetheless the mainstream American media, controlled by Israel, is smearing Trump as senile, incoherent, and a mad man. Trump is a former playboy and is a lifetime actor as are all modern political figures. His name may be in the Epstein Files some 1,000 times, but Trump likes MILFs, not kids, for sexual partners. All his ex-wives have nothing bad to say about him, even Democrat Ivana Trump. The Stormy Daniels’ accusations have never been proven and could be politically and financially motivated, but Trump doesn’t piously deny affairs nor is shamed by any such behavior.

This is not an endorsement, or condemnation, of Trump, who I did not vote for in the last election. Whatever Trump is, or isn’t, he is his own person, despite he is surrounded by a den of vipers. That Trump is a “king” with absolute rule is a social fiction of the media and the “No Kings” movement funded by George Soros and other foreign interests. But the gullible American people swallow the media portrayal of Trump as hero or anti-hero.

But don’t expect Patrick Henningsen, or even seemingly independent podcasters to educate the people as to this stark reality. This is what Machiavelli meant by Realism – coming to grips with the reality that globalist bankers seek to expand and protect their pecuniary interests rather than national interests or utopian morals. Catherine Austin Fitts states that Americans now face a choice of one political party that wants to transform the gender of their children or the other party that wants to draft their children into unnecessary wars. For those who may want Trump impeached for going to war against Iran, they should be apprised this is precisely the same rationale that legitimatized WW 1 and WW 2. We fought wars that were considered fighting the evil of Nazism but that was just a pretense used by London and Wall Street banking interests (see Jim Macgregor, Two World Wars and Hitler: Anglo-American Money, Foreign Agents and Geopolitics, 2025).

Shakespeare did not believe that the common people, especially Christianity as a state religion, could be counted on to overcome stealth banking tyrannies (see Stephen Greenblatt, Tyrant: Shakespeare and Politics, 2018). This contrasted with Machiavelli who believed the people were closest to understanding political realities because they had to suffer the brunt of tyrannical rulers. This is why Shakespeare focused on pre-Christian Britain of King Lear or Cymbeline and Scotland in Macbeth.



The last chapter of Machiavelli’s classic book The Prince is titled “Exhortation to Liberate Italy from the Barbarians” who occupied the city-state of Florence, wherein he wrote:



“Here is a just cause; for that war is just which is necessary; and those arms are merciful where no hope exists save in them…It is therefore necessary to prepare such forces in order to be able with Italian prowess to defend the country from foreigners”.

If we can’t go to war against the barbarians inside our own government perhaps battling the international drug cartel, the banks that fund them, and the nations that do the money laundering such as Venezuela and Iran, is a lesser evil than complacency? I don’t know, but what else can be done?