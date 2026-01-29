“I’m in a couple of Sepsis groups and I was surprised to find that so many got sepsis after lithotripsy”. – Anne, Trying Low Oxalates Group

Study: Gerald Wong, et al, Intercalcated Bacterial Biofilm are Intrinsic Internal Components of Calcium-Based Kidney Stones, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, 2026.

Link - https://www.pnas.org/doi/epdf/10.1073/pnas.2517066123

Significance of study



Bacteria are traditionally believed to contribute only to struvite kidney stone formation. In contrast, most types of kidney stones are believed to be abiotic and considered to be “non-infectious”. Here we show that calcium oxalate stones, the most common type of kidney stones, have bacteria biofilms as part of their intrinsic internal structure. In fact, some of the bacteria harvested from such ‘non-infectious’ stones are culturable. These observations may explain the recurrence of kidney stones in some patients, as well as infections caused by stone fragmentation. That bacteria may be endemic to nephrolithiasis suggests the existence of a general conceptual basis for stone formation, which we propose.

Abstract



For decades, doctors believed the most common kidney stones (calcium oxalate) were lifeless lumps formed purely by chemistry – minerals building up in the kidney. A groundbreaking study published this month (Jan. 1016) by UCLA Health has proven this wrong. Using high-tech fluorescence microscopy, researchers discovered that these stones actually contain live-bacteria and fungal-like biofilms ‘entombed’ inside them. The bacteria act as scaffolding (nidus), allowing the minerals to crystallize and grow layer by layer. This solves a long-standing medical mystery: why do patients sometimes get severe infections (sepsis) after stone-breakng treatments (lithotripsy), even when their urine was sterile? The answer: breaking stones releases the bacteria trapped inside. This could revolutionize treatment, shifting focus from just diet changes to targeting the hidden microbiome within the kidney.

Note

The most frequent bacteria cultured species from kidney stones were: Enterococcus Faecalis (found in fecal matter, vegetables, plant foods, animal products such as fermented sausages and cheeses), Proteus Mirabilis (found in gastrointestinal tract, sewage and water) and Staphylococcus Epidermis (from skin).

Your kidney stones aren’t just mineral lumps, they are actually ‘bacterial bunkers’ that use microbes to grow and multiply.

