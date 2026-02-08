Machiavellian Man

Patrick Jordan
2d

I'm waiting for any moment when Harvard School of Medicine calls you onto the podium for an honorary degree in infernal medisin.

Very well done and not because you mentioned me, but because YOU UNDERSTAND THE ROLE OF CONTINUUM.

There are two things I would add so that everyone can grasp the totality of what is going on because the kinds of metabolic defects that led to this biological Storm Of The Century is not happenstance.

1. Glyphosate among other HUMAN DRUGS that double as weed killers have so disrupted the plant life on this entire planet that stress hormones like salicylates are being produced OVER THE LIMIT in a lot of plants. Equally, these HUMAN DRUGS have provoked the OVERT production of oxalates in plants as well, so that what used to be taken care of by boiling or steaming vegetables with ALKALINE WELL WATER has now become a statistical threat just due to the rise in - it must be said - NATURALLY OCCURRING subtances in plants. Oxalates have always been high in a LOT of plants and not just the poison leaves of rhubarb. But only in these modern times have the levels been a danger and only in these modern times have apes EATEN RAW LEAVES WHERE ONLY ANIMALS THAT HAVE ADAPTED TO PLANT TOXINS WERE THE SOLE PURVEYORS BEFORE. Putting raw spinach in a banana smoothy should have caused the inventor and the followers to be publicly punished and comitted to insane assylums.

2. CytoMitoGeno Pathology inflicted on us primarily by vaccines specifically designed by Lot & Serial Number targeted to obliterate metabolic pathways, along with environmental toxins, and other methods of inducing human pathophysiology explains WHY EVEN IF PEOPLE WERE TO TRY TO ADDRESS ALL OF THE KEY POINTS IN CONTINUUM THAT YOU PAINSTAKINGLY ENUMERATED, that they STILL MIGHT NOT GET WELL BECAUSE THOSE PATHWAYS WERE DESTROYED LONG BEFORE THE CULPRIT WAS IDENTIFIED.

.

I therefore, suggest that folks study the CytoMitoGeno Pathology concept to understand how each person has been UNIQUELY damaged so that they can fine tune their way to better health.

AlterNOTive medicine panders to the 80% of the population that MIGHT get benefit from what they are hawking. The other 19% might not get benefit and might feel unwell from such interventions. The last 1% typically get ill from eating, drinking, and trying ANYTHING.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5UTUVnGxB8&list=PL3G9IO0kd5QquB9jZ5FbfrHq1s_RveBY5&pp=iAQB

Cheers.

andy
18h

I was wheeled into one of those healthcare places one time because I was feeling like I was birthing a dancing star.**

It didn’t kill me & it didn’t make me stronger but it did put my suspicions on steroids & my Arnold Terminator impressions improved.

The oxymorons in the healthcare place didn’t say anything about oxalates but those rabidly rascally ones did appear to be late-late-late for a very important date with a rabbit-hole at the bottom of which was stashed ‘affordable care act’ treasure-loot.

They said “idiopathic.”

Does that mean telepathic idiots, or that telepathy is wasted on idiots?

After one 0200 nurses rounds steak-me too many, I pulled the iv’s out, got dressed, & as I walked by the desk-perch told the clamp-clawed Ratched I was leaving.

I didn’t get far before a security detail cozied up on all sides.

Turned out pancreatitis is a prison sentence when healthcare places are allowed to be involved … but I did check out & leave Hotel California a few hours later wishing that the two Don’s & the Glenn could have gotten along’r in the tooth together than they did & that those teeth hadn’t become bloody fangs.

I’ve also got one tight toe that loves tart cherries.

That cherried toe limbers up & starts popping like Frank’s & Dino’s & Sammy’s non-mic fingers used to back when Dr. Kildare & Ben Casey were making those “the toe bone’s connected to the pancreas bone” connections that have been so lost to time that there’s no beat & you can’t dance to it … macabre.

But there’s more blood in money than money in cherry juice & cures —actual jobs well done— would be the death of bloodless planned obsolescences & ‘subscription models’ draining deaths of a thousand drips.

And so the carnage asada continues.

Some never realized cannibalism was a thing until just redacted recently.

Many even so will mischaracterize cannibalism as anomalous to redacted others.

Cherry juice toast: Here’s to more blissfully ignorant cannibals coming into Falling Down*, & at least potentially falling forward, awareness:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCcFhqAletY

*Not because of any of his actions depicted in the flick, but because he “worked in defense” (which could easily be how people who cash paychecks from those healthcare places mischaracterize what they do, too).

“They lie to everybody.”

Swallowing the lies, regurgitating-amplifying the lies, is what makes all who go along to get along “nobody special.”

There is a straight, slippery, line between “no (rulebook) foul - no harm” & “redaction.”

And all the other “extractions,” too, are on that con/tinuum.

“I say unto you: one must still have chaos in oneself to be able to give birth to a dancing star. I say unto you: you still have chaos in yourselves. 

*** 

Where is the lightning to lick you with its tongue. Where is the frenzy with which you should be inoculated. Behold. I give you the Ubermensch. He is this lightning. He is this frenzy.”

― Friedrich Nietzsche, Thus Spoke Zarathustra

Reply
Share

