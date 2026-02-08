

There are many pathways into oxalates; but few, if any, known pathways out. – author



“You can concentrate on the problem at hand without a year’s supply of antacids from the discount store”

– Patrick Jordan, Operator’s Manual for the Hu-Man Body, 2015

Oxalates are sharp, spike like stones that can form in the body mainly from the internal failure of minerals to bind with oxalates and/or lack of citrate in diet. Oxalates are natural pesticides that protect plant foods humans eat from insects and worms. The Virginia Creeper shrub (mistaken for poison ivy) has high oxalate to protect the plant that can cause inflammation, stinging and burning, and rashes to humans. So, for those who have never had oxalate poisoning, imagine eating poison ivy without the immediate stinging and burning in your mouth. Meat and dairy do not contribute to oxalate poisoning. It must be noted that we also conversely need oxalates to bind with calcium, so we don’t end up with calcified arteries. The regulator of calcium in our bodies is Vitamins D3 and K2.

However, without the normal process of calcium or magnesium binding to oxalate in the stomach, and/or lack of citrate to chemically prevent stones from forming, one can be left with stones forming in the body that do not easily self-clear through the kidney. Lithotripsy is a treatment of dislodging kidney stones by immersing the body in water that is shot with sound waves.

Typical oxalate symptoms are food intolerances, joint pain, painful urination, diarrhea, excess histamine/mucus buildup in sinuses, and pseudo (false) gout inflammation of feet. In a worse-case scenario, oxalate crystals may block kidneys from filtering out liquid waste necessitating mechanized blood filtering (dialysis). Oxalates can also obstruct arteries resulting heart attacks. There is no drug for oxalates, and they do not show up in an x-ray. If you go into an elderly nursing home and observe people being too stiff to walk normally and without pain, that is probably from oxalates.

Once you have oxalate overload you are walking a very thin tightrope. If you stay too hydrated, too alkaline, and eat only low oxalate plant food along with meat and dairy as recommended, you may eventually end up with Pancreatitis and a leaky gut that can lead to metabolic sepsis (blood poisoning). Pancreatitis is the flip side of oxalates and might be called fake acid reflux because it can be bile reflux as well as acid reflux.

Long-Term Pancreatitis (Fake Acid Reflux)

Pancreatitis can occur where there is insufficient stomach acid to balance with the alkaline bile that breaks down fat and you end up with a horrific heart burn attack that mimics acid reflux. Doctors almost invariably will want to treat this condition with more alkalinizing agents (Proton Pump Inhibitors to inhibit acid, calcium citrate, sodium bicarbonate and calcium carbonate), which will only worsen the excess bile problem. Counterintuitively, you must learn to take supplemental stomach acid (HCL) for what feels like acid reflux (fighting fire with fire) but is effectually Bile Reflux that is caused by damaged intestinal Pyloric valve in the intestine and damaged Oddi valve in the pancreas. The pancreas functions to excrete gastric acid in the stomach to break down protein and carbohydrates and to excrete bile in the intestine to break down fat. As we age, we produce less stomach acid and are prone to oxalate accumulation and, thus, a greater proportion of alkaline bile that can back up into the stomach and trachea causing fake acid reflux (called bile reflux).

The only way out of Pancreatitis Bile Reflux is to take supplemental stomach acid, a macrobiotic diet, oatmeal to soak up excess bile, avoiding drinking liquids with meals and fried foods, but taking supplements like rice bran extract, zinc, and vitamin C to make collagen and cartilage to repair your gut valves. But no one will tell you this, you must learn the hard way by a heart burn attack and doing the opposite of what you do for oxalates.

Oxalates are a Layered Phenomenon

It is the postulate of this paper that oxalates (aka stones forming in body from oxalic acid crystals) can be best understood as multicausal in a layered continuum (with calcium deficiency, leaky gut and fat disrupting the binding of oxalate with calcium) having the strongest relationship to oxalate poisoning on one end of a continuum; and on the other end of the causation spectrum, is an all plant food diet and (low stomach acid, excess vitamin d, candida ). Nine pathways into oxalosis (oxalate poisoning) are discussed below perhaps for the first time in the literature in a continuum from the most superficial but obvious cause (dietary) to the deepest concealed root cause (low stomach acid resulting in leaky gut, stone formation and even pancreatitis). Below I have developed a tentative continuum of causation for further verification based on Artificial Intelligence ranking the strength of association with each layered cause.

CONTINUUM OF CAUSAL FACTORS FOR OXALATE POISONING

RANKED STRENGTH BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Mechanism of Action __________________________________

CALCIUM BINDER DEFICIENCY - Strongest

Deficient calcium to bind w/oxalate in stomach



LEAKY GUT FROM DAMAGED ILEOCECAL VALVE -Very Strong

Doctor-Created/Antibiotic damage to colon valve



FAT/CALCIUM BINDING TRANSPOSITION - Strong

Fat Malabsorption/Oxalate binds with fat, not calcium



CANDIDA FUNGUS INFECTION+VITAMIN C IN LIVER - Strong

Spontaneous Fungal Peritonitis (ruptured appendix)



LOW HCL STOMACH ACID - Moderate Strong

Low acid from B-12, Calcium, Iron deficiencies; excess alkaline bile



CITRATE DEFICIENCY - Moderate

Citrate deficiency to inhibit crystal formation (high alkalinity pH)



EXCESSIVE VITAMIN D W/Out Vitamin K-2 - Moderate Indirect Unregulated Vitamin D Hormone - no Vitamin K regulator of Vit. D



EXCESS AKKERMANSIA Eats Hole in Gut – Low Context-Dependent

H. Pylori Infection, insufficient microbes to feed mucus



DIETARY - Not independently related - weak

Plant food selection (spinach -high; cabbage – none)



The first wisdom about oxalates is this: things are not what they seem. This is deceptively simple statement that ceases to be simple once we delve deeper. Medical reality turns out to have many layers of meaning and causation. The discovery of each new layer can change the perception of the whole. Peeling each layer away makes us believe we have found the root cause, only to find yet another deeper layer.

If it is assumed that oxalosis (oxalate poisoning) can be manifested concurrently from all eight oxalate causal pathways, then treatment would have to target each layer of cause not just one layer/one cause.

Credit Patrick Jordan for his concept of continuum in his book Operator’s Manual for the Hu-Man Body,





