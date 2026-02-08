Oxalate is a Many Layered Thing
There are many pathways into oxalates; but few, if any, known pathways out. – author
“You can concentrate on the problem at hand without a year’s supply of antacids from the discount store”
– Patrick Jordan, Operator’s Manual for the Hu-Man Body, 2015
Oxalates are sharp, spike like stones that can form in the body mainly from the internal failure of minerals to bind with oxalates and/or lack of citrate in diet. Oxalates are natural pesticides that protect plant foods humans eat from insects and worms. The Virginia Creeper shrub (mistaken for poison ivy) has high oxalate to protect the plant that can cause inflammation, stinging and burning, and rashes to humans. So, for those who have never had oxalate poisoning, imagine eating poison ivy without the immediate stinging and burning in your mouth. Meat and dairy do not contribute to oxalate poisoning. It must be noted that we also conversely need oxalates to bind with calcium, so we don’t end up with calcified arteries. The regulator of calcium in our bodies is Vitamins D3 and K2.
However, without the normal process of calcium or magnesium binding to oxalate in the stomach, and/or lack of citrate to chemically prevent stones from forming, one can be left with stones forming in the body that do not easily self-clear through the kidney. Lithotripsy is a treatment of dislodging kidney stones by immersing the body in water that is shot with sound waves.
Typical oxalate symptoms are food intolerances, joint pain, painful urination, diarrhea, excess histamine/mucus buildup in sinuses, and pseudo (false) gout inflammation of feet. In a worse-case scenario, oxalate crystals may block kidneys from filtering out liquid waste necessitating mechanized blood filtering (dialysis). Oxalates can also obstruct arteries resulting heart attacks. There is no drug for oxalates, and they do not show up in an x-ray. If you go into an elderly nursing home and observe people being too stiff to walk normally and without pain, that is probably from oxalates.
Once you have oxalate overload you are walking a very thin tightrope. If you stay too hydrated, too alkaline, and eat only low oxalate plant food along with meat and dairy as recommended, you may eventually end up with Pancreatitis and a leaky gut that can lead to metabolic sepsis (blood poisoning). Pancreatitis is the flip side of oxalates and might be called fake acid reflux because it can be bile reflux as well as acid reflux.
Long-Term Pancreatitis (Fake Acid Reflux)
Pancreatitis can occur where there is insufficient stomach acid to balance with the alkaline bile that breaks down fat and you end up with a horrific heart burn attack that mimics acid reflux. Doctors almost invariably will want to treat this condition with more alkalinizing agents (Proton Pump Inhibitors to inhibit acid, calcium citrate, sodium bicarbonate and calcium carbonate), which will only worsen the excess bile problem. Counterintuitively, you must learn to take supplemental stomach acid (HCL) for what feels like acid reflux (fighting fire with fire) but is effectually Bile Reflux that is caused by damaged intestinal Pyloric valve in the intestine and damaged Oddi valve in the pancreas. The pancreas functions to excrete gastric acid in the stomach to break down protein and carbohydrates and to excrete bile in the intestine to break down fat. As we age, we produce less stomach acid and are prone to oxalate accumulation and, thus, a greater proportion of alkaline bile that can back up into the stomach and trachea causing fake acid reflux (called bile reflux).
The only way out of Pancreatitis Bile Reflux is to take supplemental stomach acid, a macrobiotic diet, oatmeal to soak up excess bile, avoiding drinking liquids with meals and fried foods, but taking supplements like rice bran extract, zinc, and vitamin C to make collagen and cartilage to repair your gut valves. But no one will tell you this, you must learn the hard way by a heart burn attack and doing the opposite of what you do for oxalates.
Oxalates are a Layered Phenomenon
It is the postulate of this paper that oxalates (aka stones forming in body from oxalic acid crystals) can be best understood as multicausal in a layered continuum (with calcium deficiency, leaky gut and fat disrupting the binding of oxalate with calcium) having the strongest relationship to oxalate poisoning on one end of a continuum; and on the other end of the causation spectrum, is an all plant food diet and (low stomach acid, excess vitamin d, candida ). Nine pathways into oxalosis (oxalate poisoning) are discussed below perhaps for the first time in the literature in a continuum from the most superficial but obvious cause (dietary) to the deepest concealed root cause (low stomach acid resulting in leaky gut, stone formation and even pancreatitis). Below I have developed a tentative continuum of causation for further verification based on Artificial Intelligence ranking the strength of association with each layered cause.
CONTINUUM OF CAUSAL FACTORS FOR OXALATE POISONING
RANKED STRENGTH BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Mechanism of Action __________________________________
CALCIUM BINDER DEFICIENCY - Strongest
Deficient calcium to bind w/oxalate in stomach
LEAKY GUT FROM DAMAGED ILEOCECAL VALVE -Very Strong
Doctor-Created/Antibiotic damage to colon valve
FAT/CALCIUM BINDING TRANSPOSITION - Strong
Fat Malabsorption/Oxalate binds with fat, not calcium
CANDIDA FUNGUS INFECTION+VITAMIN C IN LIVER - Strong
Spontaneous Fungal Peritonitis (ruptured appendix)
LOW HCL STOMACH ACID - Moderate Strong
Low acid from B-12, Calcium, Iron deficiencies; excess alkaline bile
CITRATE DEFICIENCY - Moderate
Citrate deficiency to inhibit crystal formation (high alkalinity pH)
EXCESSIVE VITAMIN D W/Out Vitamin K-2 - Moderate Indirect Unregulated Vitamin D Hormone - no Vitamin K regulator of Vit. D
EXCESS AKKERMANSIA Eats Hole in Gut – Low Context-Dependent
H. Pylori Infection, insufficient microbes to feed mucus
DIETARY - Not independently related - weak
Plant food selection (spinach -high; cabbage – none)
Common Oxalate Symptoms: kidney stones in joints, muscles; food. Intolerances, mucus/histamine buildup in sinuses/pseudo-gout inflammation
The first wisdom about oxalates is this: things are not what they seem. This is deceptively simple statement that ceases to be simple once we delve deeper. Medical reality turns out to have many layers of meaning and causation. The discovery of each new layer can change the perception of the whole. Peeling each layer away makes us believe we have found the root cause, only to find yet another deeper layer.
If it is assumed that oxalosis (oxalate poisoning) can be manifested concurrently from all eight oxalate causal pathways, then treatment would have to target each layer of cause not just one layer/one cause.
Credit Patrick Jordan for his concept of continuum in his book Operator’s Manual for the Hu-Man Body,
I'm waiting for any moment when Harvard School of Medicine calls you onto the podium for an honorary degree in infernal medisin.
Very well done and not because you mentioned me, but because YOU UNDERSTAND THE ROLE OF CONTINUUM.
There are two things I would add so that everyone can grasp the totality of what is going on because the kinds of metabolic defects that led to this biological Storm Of The Century is not happenstance.
1. Glyphosate among other HUMAN DRUGS that double as weed killers have so disrupted the plant life on this entire planet that stress hormones like salicylates are being produced OVER THE LIMIT in a lot of plants. Equally, these HUMAN DRUGS have provoked the OVERT production of oxalates in plants as well, so that what used to be taken care of by boiling or steaming vegetables with ALKALINE WELL WATER has now become a statistical threat just due to the rise in - it must be said - NATURALLY OCCURRING subtances in plants. Oxalates have always been high in a LOT of plants and not just the poison leaves of rhubarb. But only in these modern times have the levels been a danger and only in these modern times have apes EATEN RAW LEAVES WHERE ONLY ANIMALS THAT HAVE ADAPTED TO PLANT TOXINS WERE THE SOLE PURVEYORS BEFORE. Putting raw spinach in a banana smoothy should have caused the inventor and the followers to be publicly punished and comitted to insane assylums.
2. CytoMitoGeno Pathology inflicted on us primarily by vaccines specifically designed by Lot & Serial Number targeted to obliterate metabolic pathways, along with environmental toxins, and other methods of inducing human pathophysiology explains WHY EVEN IF PEOPLE WERE TO TRY TO ADDRESS ALL OF THE KEY POINTS IN CONTINUUM THAT YOU PAINSTAKINGLY ENUMERATED, that they STILL MIGHT NOT GET WELL BECAUSE THOSE PATHWAYS WERE DESTROYED LONG BEFORE THE CULPRIT WAS IDENTIFIED.
.
I therefore, suggest that folks study the CytoMitoGeno Pathology concept to understand how each person has been UNIQUELY damaged so that they can fine tune their way to better health.
AlterNOTive medicine panders to the 80% of the population that MIGHT get benefit from what they are hawking. The other 19% might not get benefit and might feel unwell from such interventions. The last 1% typically get ill from eating, drinking, and trying ANYTHING.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5UTUVnGxB8&list=PL3G9IO0kd5QquB9jZ5FbfrHq1s_RveBY5&pp=iAQB
Cheers.
I was wheeled into one of those healthcare places one time because I was feeling like I was birthing a dancing star.**
It didn’t kill me & it didn’t make me stronger but it did put my suspicions on steroids & my Arnold Terminator impressions improved.
The oxymorons in the healthcare place didn’t say anything about oxalates but those rabidly rascally ones did appear to be late-late-late for a very important date with a rabbit-hole at the bottom of which was stashed ‘affordable care act’ treasure-loot.
They said “idiopathic.”
Does that mean telepathic idiots, or that telepathy is wasted on idiots?
After one 0200 nurses rounds steak-me too many, I pulled the iv’s out, got dressed, & as I walked by the desk-perch told the clamp-clawed Ratched I was leaving.
I didn’t get far before a security detail cozied up on all sides.
Turned out pancreatitis is a prison sentence when healthcare places are allowed to be involved … but I did check out & leave Hotel California a few hours later wishing that the two Don’s & the Glenn could have gotten along’r in the tooth together than they did & that those teeth hadn’t become bloody fangs.
I’ve also got one tight toe that loves tart cherries.
That cherried toe limbers up & starts popping like Frank’s & Dino’s & Sammy’s non-mic fingers used to back when Dr. Kildare & Ben Casey were making those “the toe bone’s connected to the pancreas bone” connections that have been so lost to time that there’s no beat & you can’t dance to it … macabre.
But there’s more blood in money than money in cherry juice & cures —actual jobs well done— would be the death of bloodless planned obsolescences & ‘subscription models’ draining deaths of a thousand drips.
And so the carnage asada continues.
Some never realized cannibalism was a thing until just redacted recently.
Many even so will mischaracterize cannibalism as anomalous to redacted others.
Cherry juice toast: Here’s to more blissfully ignorant cannibals coming into Falling Down*, & at least potentially falling forward, awareness:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCcFhqAletY
*Not because of any of his actions depicted in the flick, but because he “worked in defense” (which could easily be how people who cash paychecks from those healthcare places mischaracterize what they do, too).
“They lie to everybody.”
Swallowing the lies, regurgitating-amplifying the lies, is what makes all who go along to get along “nobody special.”
There is a straight, slippery, line between “no (rulebook) foul - no harm” & “redaction.”
And all the other “extractions,” too, are on that con/tinuum.
“I say unto you: one must still have chaos in oneself to be able to give birth to a dancing star. I say unto you: you still have chaos in yourselves.
***
Where is the lightning to lick you with its tongue. Where is the frenzy with which you should be inoculated. Behold. I give you the Ubermensch. He is this lightning. He is this frenzy.”
― Friedrich Nietzsche, Thus Spoke Zarathustra