Nukes are a Spook
Nuclear bombs are a Psy Op.
https://rumble.com/v7226fq-presentation-on-understanding-what-nuclear-power-and-nuclear-weapons-really.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a
I'll see your Rumble and raise you two of my favorites.
http://heiwaco.tripod.com/bomb.htm
has the math for geeks.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2tFx0HYHnc
This one is just fucking brilliant hollywood telling the young idiot sol diers that they were stacking TNT to compare to the output of the REAL test on the other island when they told the asses on the OTHER island the same story.
and
WHY DIDN'T THE CAMERA TOWERS SWAY OR GET DESTROYED DURING THE Dreamland test filming?
Why isn't Japan a hotspot for the next MILLION YEARS at one town and just a mere 24,000 years in the other town?
