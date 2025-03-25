Creating the impression of public support by paying people in the public to pretend to be supportive.



The false support can take the form of letters to the editor, postings on message boards in response to criticism, and writing to politicians in support of the cause.



Astroturfing is the opposite of "grassroots", genuine public support of an issue.

Mike, admit you just got caught astroturfing. You're just pimping your own blog.



Microsoft didn't have grassroots support, so they created astroturf support.