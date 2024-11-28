“Religion demands submission to God’s will, regardless of what meaning the death of my neighbor’s child may have. Yes, religion implies submission to God’s will, but only if God is perceived as being neither the author or the passive overseer of the child’s death. Put differently, I submit to God who does NOT will the death of children. Any other religious submission implicitly denies the goodness of God and the goodness of creation. No thanks.”
Peter L. Berger, Questions of Faith 2004.
What makes you think there is a "God"? Having been in Mensa a number of years, most Mensa's are Atheists. God's were made by humans to control humans of low intelligence. 88&8s,Dave
It might have been Luntz (speech writer for Bush?) who said: If you control the language. You control the debate.
I had to REDEFINE what God is:
That which is more powerful than me at this time.
That includes: Gravity, Tsunamis, 8 billion ignorant apes, etc. etc.
Ever notice that insurance contracts call ALL DISASTERS: Acts of God?
Should I overcome the aforementioned, then the universe will fear Me.