“Religion demands submission to God’s will, regardless of what meaning the death of my neighbor’s child may have. Yes, religion implies submission to God’s will, but only if God is perceived as being neither the author or the passive overseer of the child’s death. Put differently, I submit to God who does NOT will the death of children. Any other religious submission implicitly denies the goodness of God and the goodness of creation. No thanks.”

Peter L. Berger, Questions of Faith 2004.