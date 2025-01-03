New Year's Terrorism Designed to Get You to Consent to Totalitarian Surveillance State
"The first step is to get you off of your knees in prayer, and stand up and fight" - Joe Atwill
The November presidential election was heavily manipulated by a four-year long contrived moral panic by the berserk Biden administration to get the public to vote for a president and his Silicon Valley oligarch controllers. These same malevolent oligarchs are poised to get your consent to the installation of a totalitarian surveillance state by creating seemingly random and unconnected acts of terrorism: witness the Las Vegas explosion of a vehicle in front of the Trump International Hotel and the mowing down of a crowd of people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans. Both terrorists were military servicemen who were previously stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Concurrently, digitalization of everything and totalitarian control continues to march ahead without any check by democracy. The phony pandemic, anti-race riots, Antifa destruction of cities, etc. has all been socially engineered to make you feel helpless and your only savior is Trump and his mega billionaire Silicon Valley team of artificial intelligence financiers.
Happy New Year! The four year-long non-stop helter-skelter of the Biden administration will no doubt continue under the Trump regime until the oligarchs are able to secure their 2,500-year-old wet dream of total digital control over everyone on the planet. And you not only likely voted for it, but you now want a presidential savior to stop the manipulated rampant terrorism. There is only one person out there who is trying to organize a resistance movement to this digital hell, not merely writing and podcasting about it.
