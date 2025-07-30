“Christianity makes men feeble and disposed to suffer the domination of tyrants”. – Niccolo Machiavelli, The Prince

“Machiavelli (unintentionally) liberated Renaissance Man from the moral constraints of the past and provided swindlers…with an opportunity to amass great wealth by swindling fellow looters out of their loot…” – E. Michael Jones, Barren Metal: A History of Capitalism as the Conflict Between Labor and Usury

Doom Day

Florence Italy - April 8, 1492

It was a habit of the Medici banking class in fifteenth century Italy during crisis points to play the threatening card of calling in a foreign ally to tip the political balance in a city-state toward banking interests. Both the Queen of France and Pope Leo of the Vatican were Medici’s. Responding to the call of the Medici’s in Florence, Italy, Charles VIII of France gathered 30,000 men and marched south over the Alps towards Florence, population about 60,000, with a bigger army than the Florentines had dealt with in decades. The leader of this army was a foreign king, not a paid Italian Condotierri who might be bribed. Florence’s Piero de Medici surprised its Signoria (committee of 9 who ran the city-state) by assenting to the French extortion demand to surrender their ports to the French, but when the people resisted, he withdrew his forces. The Signoria responded by sacking the Medici Palace and the people (“popolo”) cried out “liberta”. All assets of the Medici bank were confiscated by the Signoria. Catholic friar Girolamo Savonarola declared Jesus Christ king of Florence and was sent out to confront the French military contingent. Savonarola believed this invasion was the fulfillment of his prophecies of doom of the city for their sins of usury, exploitation of the poor, sodomy, and salacious art. Savonarola had refused the Medici Pope’s bans on his sermons of doom. He believed Florence was the “New Jerusalem”, as there was no Zionism during that era. The decision to resist the French was a reminder that Constitutional power did not lie with the Medici. But the French Medici’s returned with the backing of the Vatican and overturned the republic. The Medici’s then ruled by divine right of kings that lasted 300 years, relegating the populace to the status of taxpayers, borrowers and servants. The Medici coup ousted a republican system of rotating representatives under the elected rule of physician Pier Soderini, who was driven into exile. – Tim Parks, Medici Money

Niccolo Machiavelli’s classical book The Prince was written to oligarch Lorenzo di Medici to offer counsel as to how he should rule the city-state of Florence, Italy after the violent coup by the Medici Family and a shock and awe public spectacle of burning Friar Girolamo Savonarola at the stake. For putting piety before self-defense, war hawk Machiavelli called Savonarola a weak, “unarmed prophet” who failed.

Machiavelli saw Lorenzo as the ideal type of ruthless leader needed to repel foreign invasions by nearby city-states such as Milan and Venice and maintain order. But the corruption of Florence by the Medici Bank’s usury loan practices was at the heart of Florence’s debt bondage of its people and its banking wars. Savonarola condemned usury while Machiavelli conspicuously said nothing about it (E. Michael Jones, Barren Metal: A History of Capital as the Conflict Between Usury and Labor, 2014).

The Medici Bank operated by charging usurious interest rates on loans and issuing debt bonds whereby the bank often did not pay back investors (i.e., Ponzi scheme – see Tim Parks, Medici Money: Banking, Metaphysics and Art in Fifteenth Century Florence, 2006).

Machiavelli wrote the book The Prince to ingratiate himself to the Medici’s to regain his former position as ambassador following the coup. Instead, Machiavelli was imprisoned and tortured with the “strappado” for false allegations of plotting against the Medicis and was banished from the Medici regime. Machiavelli went on to write what academics still consider the gospel of secular political realism, The Prince, the secular appeal of which is it is contrapuntal to the religious romanticism of Saint Augustine and idealism of Plato and Aristotle. But Machiavelli was a Christian although this was blotted out by historians who created a parasitic secular society to contend with Christendom.

A Florentine war was often much like the riots, arson and vandalism of small businesses in 2020 launched by 25 high tech corporations in Silicon Valley during the COVID lockdowns against small business districts to capture their customer base and switch them to online purchases and deliveries. Likewise, it took 70-years from 1955 to 2025 for many Americans to start to wake up to the fact that all the preceding wars were not even in their national interest. But the willfully blind Evangelical Christians remained patriotic and pro-Zionist to those who supported them. An apocalyptic Christian writer like Hal Lindsey amassed a fortune over $20 million writing books such as the prophetic The Late Great Planet Earth and the The Coming Russian Invasion of Israel (1974), which foresaw the “Russia-Russia-Russia” anti-Trump smear of the M-16 British intelligence scandal.

The situation we face today in America is like Machiavelli’s stupefied patriotism to ingratiate ourselves to our subjugators and financial enslavers with little chance of our emancipation or liberation. Perhaps this is the reason Florence in the 1500’s could not win wars with its militia and had to employ mercenaries and wage proxy wars. Florence’s mainly merchant citizens were conscious that these wars were bankers and clan wars not worth fighting themselves. Wars were often a sport between competing banking families and blurred the line between business and war (see Tim Parks, Medici Money, 2005). The competitor Pazzi banking family conspiracy against the Medici’s failed in 1478.

Co-optation of Machiavelli is Like a Virus

The popularity of Machiavelli’s book The Prince brought forth co-optation of it to manipulate the masses. The book was exploited by Napoleon, Mussolini, Tojo and Stalin for political purposes (see Michael Jackson, Machiavelliana: The Living Machiavelli in Modern Mythologies, 2018). The book The Prince morphed into Machiavellianism and took on a life independently of its messenger and message. Parenthetically, Hitler embraced the Roman historian Tacitus’s book Germania as his bible instead of The Prince. In 1943 Hitler even dispatched Nazi SS commandos to Italy to try to steal the original version of the book but failed (see Christopher B. Krebs, The Most Dangerous Book: Tacitus’s Germania-From the Roman Empire to the Third Reich, 2011).

This demonstrates how ideas such as Machiavellianism, Fascist Germanic tribalism, Biblical Zionism (Dwight Moody and Hal Lindsey), Muslim Terrorism and Fatwa’s, were like viruses: they depend more on the mind of the parasite and mutation to form ideologies that were falsely attributed to Machiavelli ( This is how communism grew by grafting onto the Free Masonic Lodges (see John A. Robinson, Proofs of a Conspiracy, 1798). This is the apparent reason Neo-Conservative war hawk Leo Strauss wrote his propagandistic book Thoughts on Machiavelli, libeling Machiavelli as a teacher of evil and irreligion (see my book review). Machiavelli was a Christian who advocated nationalist Christianity and could care less about financial bondage. Don’t forget, Machiavelli was also a war hawk and the plays he wrote (The Mandrake and Clizia) were an indirect way to advocate peace gained by fraud and lying as a substitute to hot wars. Thus, Machiavelli’s dictum “sometimes you have to learn how to do bad, well”.

Machiavelli was a Nationalist Christian

No, Machiavelli never was an explicit teacher of evil nor taught that “the ends justify the means”. What was omitted by his detractors was that Machiavelli said the ends may *necessitate* the means but only in a valid emergency in war, or to root out internal corruption, insurrection, or fighting weaponized migration and plagues that threaten the existence of the homeland. Machiavelli wrote four sermons, put religious founders at the top of his hierarchy of leaders (e.g., Moses), ended his letters with the salutation “may Christ be with you”, and wanted the Florentine militia to take a solemn oath on the Christian Holy Gospels and to the Holy Ghost that they would comply with their duties to protect the homeland (and the Medicis) and be subject to penalties if they did not (see Maurizio Viroli, Redeeming The Prince: The Meaning of the Masterpiece, 2014. Machiavellianism and realism became a secular religion. But Machiavelli’s ethos of stupefied Christian patriotism was anything but realistic. It was a mass delusion just as is American history of the justification of its wars.

The libelous term “Machiavellian” was perhaps unjustified as Machiavelli always called out evil as “evil”, wrote “one cannot under cover of good do evil” (Discourses I:46), and demanded religious penance of those who had to do evil such as war by necessity to save their homeland. But Machiavelli never articulated religious or secular transcendence above the state or the banking interests that ruled the state. Ergo, Machiavelli’s god was a god of war and financial slavery.

Machiavelli could be said to be the first “existentialist”, whose paramount virtue was to worship the mere existence of the state (Niccolo Machiavelli, The Art of War, 1521). Where Machiavelli’s framework went sideways was where he believed in outcomes and consequences more than intentions, love and principles. But his failure to oppose usury ended up in the unintended consequence of ruinous debt wipe outs and banker’s wars. He could also be called a moral fool (or amoral fool) and his book The Prince of no relevance to our current predicament of financial and political subjugation by foreign allies of Britain and Israel.

American Presidential Selection Process

To offer sound counsel to Lorenzo di Medici, Machiavelli first had to distinguish the difference between succession of one-man rule under a hereditary monarchy, takeover by annexation, or a forcible takeover by a new family monarchy. As such, Machiavelli does not offer much in the way of comprehension of the dire predicament the US faces today. There is no realization that the US government and economy are controlled by foreign banking interests centered in London and the New York Federal Reserve, its intelligence services and the president’s Cabinet are penetrated by those with dual citizenship to Israel (Mossad, CIA and M-16), and its legislature bought off by lobbyists with a system of legal bribery (AIPAC). I am not a marginal voice in stating this as even Col. Douglas Macgregor recognizes this grim reality.

Except for the 80 years when Pres. Andrew Jackson’s ousted foreign banks, the US has never been free of financial subservience mainly to Britain (see my How All Roads Lead to London). The Civil War was fomented by the Bank of London, Lincoln was influenced by London-based Karl Marx to pursue the war, and the South had 50,000 British troops fighting for the South and the British navy fought against the Union fleet (as reported in John B. Jones’s historical novel Secession, Coercion and Civil War of 1861).

However, neither Machiavelli nor Christianity have much pertinency to our modern-day political succession process in the US. By and large Christian churches bow to the power of the state and its covert ruling oligarchs. Churches fly flags in front of their sanctuaries with the national flag at the top, the state flag lower and the Christian flag at the bottom. The clergy of all denominations dutifully took their bonus emergency relief checks and closed their doors during the COVID lockdown. Strangely, COVID stopped at the Canadian border during 2020 indicating it was a hoax (Denis Rancourt, There Was No Pandemic, 2023) but Christian churches overwhelmingly failed to officially condemn it nor condemn the jab fatalities. Once the injections began, COVID spread in Canada.

Presidential Puppetry

Whichever corporate cabal is in power in America, oligarchs select puppet presidents under the guise of an election and do not allow them to be a strong autonomous agent. But the American electorate never catches on to this ruse. Presidents are selected based on their eliciting hate from the opponent party base (“Deplorables” Hillary Clinton, “Trump Derangement Syndrome”) to assure continued political divisions that cannot unify against the oligarchs and banks.

Independent scholar Donald Jeffries in his book American Memory Hole (2024) explains how court historians promote disinformation and history is written by the victors, relegating Americans to the status of duped losers. Catholic thinker E. Michael Jones in his new book Walking with a Bible and a Gun: The Rise, Fall and Return of American Identity (2025), believes the Protestant Judeo-Christian foundational myths have led to a divided and dysfunctional American identity that is ripe for renewal by reinvigorated Catholicism.

Nonetheless, modern secular academics and pundits misleadingly assert The Prince applies to the current presidential puppet succession system. It doesn’t. Lorenzo di Medici had broad powers only limited by his family cabal and family-controlled church. American presidents have mainly been reduced to symbolic power. But Americans falsely believe the modern prevailing propaganda of the American Constitution that a president is limited only by the legislature, courts and media. Machiavellians and Christians are both out of touch with reality. Put differently, neither Machiavelli nor Christianity offer accurate depictions of our history and the present system of an oppressive oligarchical controlled weak presidency and bribed congress where effectually there is no government of, for, or by the people.

Christians have apparently never become conscious that the US dollar bill has a depiction of a pyramid with Masonic all-seeing eye on it and that George Washington often wore a Masonic vest, both symbols of the secret society of British Free Masons. Nonetheless, Christians believe America was founded on Christian morality, not by a secretive anti-Catholic society that operates with guile and with its grand lodge in London.

Machiavelli extolled Moses as the creator of a religion, a leader of an anti-slavery movement and nation builder, Cyrus the Persian for releasing Judean slaves out of Babylonian Captivity, and the Greek mythical figure Theseus who abducted Helen of Troy and slew the half human Minotaur, then united Athens. None of these role-models put forth by Machiavelli are relevant to our longstanding covert colonizer-colonized financial and political captivity by the London-Jerusalem-Wall Street axis. The eminent Col. Douglas MacGregorbelieves we are caught in a trap of our own making and there will be no positive change unless the dollar and economy crashes coupled with a definitive defeat in war with large losses of American life. We are caught between the Neo-Cons and the Evangelical Christians, neither of which are likely to change.

From what we can learn from the Doom Day of 1492 in Florence, Italy, this is why neither Machiavelli nor Christianity can save us.