High dose IV C
of course, I can only say what my first hand experience has been for me, friends and fam. I would say that I no longer read studies of anything mainly because two editors of 'respected' science journals came out and said a few yrs ago that they can no longer vouch for the veracity of what they publish as everything is paid for by special interests. having said that, I wanted to use mms 25 yrs ago but was afraid to. one couldn't find much credible info online except that it was scarrrrrry. during covid, I met a nurse who told me stories of miraculous 'healings' using it. so I began to experiment. I had already lost two teeth and had another abscess. my usage was high. I used it orally and gassed my body using doses I couldn't have taken orally. my oral dose was probably close to 24 drops a day over 8-10 hrs. cds (chlorine dioxide solution - Andreas kalcker method) is measured in ml. mms is measured in drops. within a week of usage, my chronic sinus problems cleared up. abscess worked its way to side, rather than under tooth and pain lessened enormously. my energy levels surged. I felt happy and well. I am well aware that only the body 'heals' itself. however these tools help to lessen the assaults we experience daily without even knowing it allowing the body to do what it does to repair.
Jim humble says that chlorine dioxide attracts to itself positively charged ions in the body, which most pathogens are. Brian stone says that it is a selective oxidizer so that it does not damage 'good' bacteria while neutralizing 'bad'. other oxidizers are hydrogen peroxide and ozone but I don't think they are selective. others have said that it balances pH so that pathogens cannot flourish. I have no idea how or why it works but it absolutely works.
after 16 months of daily use at high doses, my body began to tell me to lay off of it. I still don't want to use it so that whenever I need to take something, my go to is calcium (NOT SODIUM) hypochlorite which is pool shock. it is taken in minuscule doses and by minuscule I mean counting grains. one or two doses for an acute episode sets me straight. it's used in cancer protocols ever 2-3 hours. calcium hypochlorite turns into hypochlorus in the body. this is what the immune system (if there is one) makes. I love it. it is the most simple, reliable, inexpensive thing I've ever done. a set of part an and part b mms costs about 20$ and depending on use, last 6 months. ch varies but maybe costs $5.
I and friends have used mms orally, in eyes for glaucoma and cataracts and infections, ears, mrsa (gassing), enemas, douching, soaking, body gassing. calcium hypo is used only encapsulated for oral use and with large glass of water.
Jim humble's book is available online as a pdf. Andreas kalcker is the place to go to learn how to make water into which the gas is dissolved (which has a less intense action on the body so those sensitive to mms can use cds). Brian stone also has a good book on oxidative therapies.
hope that encourages all to read the books and give it a try. imo, all should have a set in their home for emergencies.