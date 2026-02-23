My Mash Potato Remedy for Pancreas Bile Burn of Pyloric, Esophageal, and Oddi Valves
“It’s dangerous to try and suppress the bile crisis with chemicals or drugs”
– Dr. William Beiler, MD, Food is the Best Medicine, 1954, p. 112.
The past two months I have experienced the typical medical system runaround of bouncing from chiropractor to general practitioner, to ER physician, starting from a lower back neuropathy that ended up being a symptom of what is called excess bile reflux or heartburn attack. I was also initially told I had acid indigestion, a stomach ulcer, Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth (SIBO), Diverticulitis, etc. I had been on a Carnivore Diet due to long-term oxalate crystals from plant food and fungus in the liver forming kidney stones from that result in food intolerances. Whatever antiacids I took didn’t work to alleviate heartburn. But neither were all the supplements and prescribed medical interventions such as licorice, milk thistle, glutamine, proton pump inhibitor (calcium reducer) to remedy what I was told was acid reflux.
I experimented with my own remedies. I did some reading and watched Youtube videos where often those who had “heartburn” counterintuitively found adding HCL acid was helpful in combatting a supposed acid reflux attack. However, one video explained what doctors didn’t. I might be having “bile reflux”, not “acid reflux”. Bile is made in the liver, stored in the gall bladder, and is excreted to help break down fatty food. Thus, I experimented with adding bile, bile salts, and HCL hydrochloric acid, to break up the “restricted bile sludge” and “bile deluge” that shot burning bile through my stomach and up my throat. Every antiacid supplement I took made it worse. Bile has a pH of about 7-8 but stomach acid was 1-3. But alkalinity can burn the abdominal tract just as acid.
When I landed in a hospital emergency room my pancreas bile enzyme score was 650, and 50 was normal. Bile wasn’t flowing. It was backing up in my pancreas. When the Oddi Valve in the Pancreas finally released the bile, it caused burning of all tissues, sphincters, and organs. But the ER doctor diagnosed acid reflux not bile reflux. The only supplement that quelled the burning was Activated Charcoal which is pH neutral. Bile Salts, not Bile, could get Bile to flow again. But only hydrochloric acid (HCL) could balance the excess bile.
I told myself that prescription drugs and supplements weren’t going to work and I needed to find a food solution. A friend at my gym suggested trying oatmeal to soak up the excess bile, which was recommended by his doctor. But oatmeal has phytic acid that adds to the acid problem. The food I was searching for would need to deliver nutrients to the stomach, be acid-neutral enough to allow the gut lining and valves to stop burning and would increase bile flow.
So, I tried delivering nutrients, vitamins A, B, C, D, E and K, MCT oil as a fat substitute to the abdominal tract, by adding them to mash potatoes. I loaded nutritional yeast, MCT powder, enzymes, HCL stomach acid 600 mg, and zinc carnosine, in the mashed potatoes. Shazam! I started to be able to sleep without needle like pain in the lower intestines. My regularity also returned.
Aspects to discuss with your doctor:
NOT MEDICAL ADVICE
*If experiencing acute acid indigestion including GERD, you probably do not have enough stomach acid, rather than too much, to balance bile .
*If antiacids make the burning worse, you probably have Bile Reflux. Stomach Acid is acidic (pH 1-3) and Bile is alkaline with a pH of 7-8. A Proton Pump Inhibitor is for acid reflux not bile reflux.
*You probably need to supplement with some bile salts, however, to get the bile to start flowing rather than creating more bile sludge in the pancreas.
* If heartburn gets so intense that it is burning all your abdominal tract and causing intense chest pressure like a heart attack, along with nausea and vomiting, you might ask your doctor for Zophran that works by reducing Serotonin (typically prescribed to pregnant women). It works to relieve heartburn symptoms but does not dress the root cause.
*Zinc Carnosine can help with healing the gut.
*Mash potatoes can help by soaking up any excess bile. Oatmeal has phytic acid which can add to acid load, however.
*A Proton Pump Inhibitor to reduce acid does not alleviate Bile Reflux but worsens it.
*All sphincters in the esophagus, intestine and pancreas have been burned by Bile Reflux. All these valves are muscles not cartilage. Vigorous exercise, especially sit ups, aggravate leaky gut and these three valves.
You might, in addition to other causes, also be thiamine deficient and supplementing thiamine (Benfotiamin) might be very helpful. Thiamine depletion can cause dysfunction in various aspects of autonomic nervous system including regulation of all sorts of valves and release of all sorts of body fluids including stomach acid, bile, tears, anything. Also intestine motility, anything. These dysautonomias used to be summed up in the beri beri syndrome but in our time you can just as well sum them up as dysautonomia syndromes due to thiamine deficiency which people would think cannot happen in our modern world of plenty, but you can have hypercaloric malnutrition leading to thiamine deficiency. You say you don't use the mainstream high processed nutrition, but also other factors can deplete thiamine rapidly such as all sorts of medications, sedations for surgery, vaccinations, infections, etc. Doctors usually dismiss thiamine deficiency (also because superficial measurement doesn't reveal it, you have to look at transketolase etc), except in Wernicke Korsakoff syndrome due to alcohol abuse, and, after harmful long fasting, they give thiamine before glucose. I looked for a relevant article and please see https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12014454/, under 3. Gastro intestinal beri beri, then look below table 1, about pancreas role and involvement, and thiamine role for pancreas. But I recommend reading the rest too of course. There is a book by a doctor who researched thiamine deficiency for decades, fascinating and valuable, don't recall name of author but may add when comes to mind. All of the above obviously not medical advice. All the best! - Found book: https://hormonesmatter.com/thiamine-deficiency-dysautonomia-high-calorie-malnutrition/
