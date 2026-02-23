“It’s dangerous to try and suppress the bile crisis with chemicals or drugs”

– Dr. William Beiler, MD, Food is the Best Medicine, 1954, p. 112.

The past two months I have experienced the typical medical system runaround of bouncing from chiropractor to general practitioner, to ER physician, starting from a lower back neuropathy that ended up being a symptom of what is called excess bile reflux or heartburn attack. I was also initially told I had acid indigestion, a stomach ulcer, Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth (SIBO), Diverticulitis, etc. I had been on a Carnivore Diet due to long-term oxalate crystals from plant food and fungus in the liver forming kidney stones from that result in food intolerances. Whatever antiacids I took didn’t work to alleviate heartburn. But neither were all the supplements and prescribed medical interventions such as licorice, milk thistle, glutamine, proton pump inhibitor (calcium reducer) to remedy what I was told was acid reflux.

I experimented with my own remedies. I did some reading and watched Youtube videos where often those who had “heartburn” counterintuitively found adding HCL acid was helpful in combatting a supposed acid reflux attack. However, one video explained what doctors didn’t. I might be having “bile reflux”, not “acid reflux”. Bile is made in the liver, stored in the gall bladder, and is excreted to help break down fatty food. Thus, I experimented with adding bile, bile salts, and HCL hydrochloric acid, to break up the “restricted bile sludge” and “bile deluge” that shot burning bile through my stomach and up my throat. Every antiacid supplement I took made it worse. Bile has a pH of about 7-8 but stomach acid was 1-3. But alkalinity can burn the abdominal tract just as acid.

When I landed in a hospital emergency room my pancreas bile enzyme score was 650, and 50 was normal. Bile wasn’t flowing. It was backing up in my pancreas. When the Oddi Valve in the Pancreas finally released the bile, it caused burning of all tissues, sphincters, and organs. But the ER doctor diagnosed acid reflux not bile reflux. The only supplement that quelled the burning was Activated Charcoal which is pH neutral. Bile Salts, not Bile, could get Bile to flow again. But only hydrochloric acid (HCL) could balance the excess bile.



I told myself that prescription drugs and supplements weren’t going to work and I needed to find a food solution. A friend at my gym suggested trying oatmeal to soak up the excess bile, which was recommended by his doctor. But oatmeal has phytic acid that adds to the acid problem. The food I was searching for would need to deliver nutrients to the stomach, be acid-neutral enough to allow the gut lining and valves to stop burning and would increase bile flow.

So, I tried delivering nutrients, vitamins A, B, C, D, E and K, MCT oil as a fat substitute to the abdominal tract, by adding them to mash potatoes. I loaded nutritional yeast, MCT powder, enzymes, HCL stomach acid 600 mg, and zinc carnosine, in the mashed potatoes. Shazam! I started to be able to sleep without needle like pain in the lower intestines. My regularity also returned.

