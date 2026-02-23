Machiavellian Man

You might, in addition to other causes, also be thiamine deficient and supplementing thiamine (Benfotiamin) might be very helpful. Thiamine depletion can cause dysfunction in various aspects of autonomic nervous system including regulation of all sorts of valves and release of all sorts of body fluids including stomach acid, bile, tears, anything. Also intestine motility, anything. These dysautonomias used to be summed up in the beri beri syndrome but in our time you can just as well sum them up as dysautonomia syndromes due to thiamine deficiency which people would think cannot happen in our modern world of plenty, but you can have hypercaloric malnutrition leading to thiamine deficiency. You say you don't use the mainstream high processed nutrition, but also other factors can deplete thiamine rapidly such as all sorts of medications, sedations for surgery, vaccinations, infections, etc. Doctors usually dismiss thiamine deficiency (also because superficial measurement doesn't reveal it, you have to look at transketolase etc), except in Wernicke Korsakoff syndrome due to alcohol abuse, and, after harmful long fasting, they give thiamine before glucose. I looked for a relevant article and please see https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12014454/, under 3. Gastro intestinal beri beri, then look below table 1, about pancreas role and involvement, and thiamine role for pancreas. But I recommend reading the rest too of course. There is a book by a doctor who researched thiamine deficiency for decades, fascinating and valuable, don't recall name of author but may add when comes to mind. All of the above obviously not medical advice. All the best! - Found book: https://hormonesmatter.com/thiamine-deficiency-dysautonomia-high-calorie-malnutrition/

2 replies by Wayne Lusvardi
It's a miracle you sorted anything out with this level of Shit For Science out there where a higher order of explanation is still written like a child delerious from an acid trip had at a keyboard adapted to a foreign language;

https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/nursing-and-health-professions/bile-salt

"Protonation of bile salts changes them to their acid form. The salt form is more prevalent at a physiological pH (due to a pKa of 4–5 for glycine-conjugated and unconjugated bile salts and a pKa of about 1 for taurine-conjugated bile salts). Yet, the term ‘bile acid’ is often used in literature."

The way I understood it before the vomit printed above is this:

Bile acids start in the liver. You can already see that the article above acknowledges the difference between bile acids and bile salts but then purposely confuses the issue of pH with pKa which is merely a measure of how easily the bile loses it's prom dress.

What The Fuck? since I don't do text.

Butt any whey...

Starting with bile acids that seem pretty acidic but we don't know because the fuckers never said, they then travel from the gall bladder to the common duct, mix with BICARBONATE excreted by the Pancreas to form the BILE SALTS BEFORE ENTERING THE SMALL INTESTINES

and

then

they either get conjugated or not by bacterial action in the gut to ultimately be re-absorbed by the tail end of the large intestines.

Unless some jackass rewrites medical history

again.

So, any bile that is refluxed into the stomach which in most people who are healthy is a NORMAL CONDITION with small amounts, it might be (who the hell really knows?) ACIDIC in nature because it hasn't met the pancreatic bicarbonate to ALKALIZE THE BILE ACID INTO A BILE SALT.

Stomach acid refluxes up the esophagus.

Bile acid reflexes up the sphincter of the Wizard of Oddi.

Any docked whore that doesn't know that should be publicly put down to save carbon credits.

Bile ducts are often clotted by liver flukes while pancreas is clotted by pancreatic flukes. If both are plugged like a bad sewer than nothing will go anywhere and the enzymes locked into the pancreas will start to DIGEST the pancreas itself.

Phytic acid may donate protons (hydrogen ions = acid) in various reactions, but it is an aggressive calcium chelator.

According to Hulda Clark by age 20 people are already making sludge bile.

She also said by age 40 HCL production in the stomach falls to 50% so people are indeed acid deficient which means that antacids would always make things worse.

You can't make bile without hydrochloric acid and cholesterol. Another reason why they demonize both.

Medicine arose from Black Magicks so the lies and occultations surrounding it and making it up are to be expected.

I have no idea how humans have survived this long when surrounded by such intentional malevolence.

2 more comments...

