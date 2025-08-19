Line Dancing Watching Oprah Daytime TV Show

How did they get all those Boomer generation geezers to take the COVID shot? Well, first they trained them to do everything in a group. No more couples dancing. I was invited to the HOA Saturday night dance here where I live. If you were married, you could dance with your spouse. But if single, the only option was line dancing. But then the married women ditched their husbands and just showed up to do line dancing with the herd. All the daytime TV celebrity TV shows do line dancing every show. Repetition.