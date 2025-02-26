NOT MEDICAL ADVICE - CONSULT YOUR PHYSICIAN - LITHIUM IS A PSYCHIATRIC DRUG AS WELL AS A NATURAL SUBSTANCE

Microbiologist Amy Yasko, PhD, in her book “Feel Good: Nutrigenomics” states that monitoring our level of lithium, a mood regulator, and natural ingredient in food, is critical for Vitamin B-12 transportation in the human body.

“We all recognize the importance of B-12 but also need to be aware if we’re adding B-12 we really need to pay attention to lithium levels. I believe that the role of lithium and the importance of lithium in the Methylation Cycle has been underrecognized and overlooked for a very long time. Lithium is reported to play a role in the transport of B-12 (as measured by a hair-metal test for balance with cobalt”. Lithium is also reported to stabilize mood, and low lithium is related to mental hospital admissions, suicides, homicides and crimes.

Yasko says the normal dose is 650 to 3100 depending on weight. The therapeutic dose is 300 to 2700 mg/d but potassium support needs to also be considered. Yasko emphasizes that Lithium is a psychiatric drug as well as a natural substance and, thus, must be carefully prescribed and monitored by a physician. See Amy Yasko, Feel Good: Nutrigenomics, 2020.

Now I know why I like the 7Up soft drink: 7Up was originally named ‘Big-Label Lithiated Lemon-Lime soda’ when formulated in 1929 as it contained lithium citrate. Lithium is in E-Car batteries.