There are two bills in Congress – The Genius Act passed by the US Senate and the Stable Coin Act pending in the House of Representatives that will mandate the use of Stable Coins or tokens to buy goods or services from major retailers bought in the United States. Under the Genius Act, cash will still be available but not honored if buying anything from major retail store outlets (e.g., Walmart, Amazon, McDonalds, etc.). Each stable coin will be like a prepaid debit card or gift card and cannot generate any interest earnings to the buyer nor be used as collateral for a loan. Stable coins will not be insured by FDIC.

Mandated Stable Coins are not the same as Crypto Coins or voluntary Stable Coins. Stable Coins must hold their value at one dollar constantly and not vary in price hourly or daily as do Crypto and voluntary Stable Coins. To hold value, the issuers of the Stable Coins must purchase an equal amount of Treasury Bills, from which they accrue the interest from your money. Current T-bills range from an annual 4.32% for a 1-month T-bill to 4.78% annual interest rate on a 30-year T-bill. Additionally, the issuers will be able to use your money for seven days to accrue short term interest (called “float”) before they must buy T-bills.

The purpose of the mandated Stable Coin is to pay down the $31 trillion national debt which likely will take a decade. Neither Congressional stable coin act, however, limits federal government spending. There has never been any audit of the Department of Defense so it can be assumed that Stable Coins will effectually be a permanent and indirect excise tax.

The Senate’s Genius Act decentralizes who can issue Stable Coin by non-bank retailers without oversight by the Federal Reserve. The House’s Stable Act centralizes oversight of Stable Coins by the Federal Reserve restricting the only issuers as chartered banks.

The supply of capital will contract under a Stable Coin money regime. The US Treasury will no longer be printing as much paper money to pay the national debt and annual deficits, which creates money inflation. Hypothetically, the use of Stable Coins will likely have the effect of creating price deflation. The prices for food, gasoline, etc. should decrease. But if retailers raise the base price of goods or services bought with Stable Coin, then inflation may persist.

A concern about Stable Coin is that it will lead to a return to something like the “Wildcat” banks that were permitted to issue their own currency in the 1830’s. Many of these “fly by night” banks fell into bankruptcy and there was no deposit insurance at that time. This resulted in the Panic of 1837 (see Jessica Lepler, The Many Panics of 1837: People, Politics and the Creation of a Transatlantic Financial Crisis, 2013 and Simone Polillo, Conservatives versus Wildcats: A Sociology of Financial Conflict, 2013).

The above discussion of Stable Coins is drawn from an online interview with economics expert Paul Gallagher (“Why Stable Coin Isn’t”, June 27, 2025, Youtube). Any errors or omissions are my own.