Dr. William Davis, MD, has new video THIS VIDEO MAY SAVE YOUR LIFE explaining some over-marketed medical advice that could KILL you.

1:25 min – KETONE POTASSIUM SALTS can lead to death from hyper potassium

4:40 min – COLDWATER IMMERSION can cause sudden death in 3 minutes from arterial spasm

7:50 min – BONE BROTH made with vinegar or added vinegar leads to heavy lead build up in the body and slow death

9:50 min – KETOGENIC DIET/CARNIVORE DIET deprives body of vegetable fibers needed to maintain essential gut microbes resulting in ulcerative colitis and deadly endotoxemia sepsis; I ended up with diverticulitis and ulcerative colitis from Carnivore diet but have recovered

12:40 min – LOW OXALATE DIET can worsen food intolerances, allergies, etc. resulting in anaphylaxis attack

14:50 min – LONGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS such as resveratrol are based on fraudulent science and don’t extend life; waste of money

17:50 min – MIRACLE WEIGHT LOSS DRUGS – result in losing muscle as well as fat that can never be regained leading to weakness, falls, injuries

