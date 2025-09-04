Review of Steve Eisenhower’s Christ of Empire: Hebrews as (Roman) Propaganda

There is no such thing as overt “propaganda”. For if there were it would not be propaganda. For propaganda is something so sly and slick that it is “insidious” (socialized “inside” us without our awareness of it). This is why classic propaganda uses stories in novels like George Orwell’s “1984” and Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World” which are themselves hidden propaganda with an ulterior motive to make us think respectively that propaganda is obvious, cruel and technological totalitarianism, or pharmaceutically anesthetized addiction in a high-tech slave society. It is something more pernicious.

Rather propaganda is a taken for granted reality we don’t give a second thought to, like breathing air, or watching “infotainment” on TV, or group prayer at a religious “worship” service, all done without critically thinking about the message and letting powerful propagandists take over our minds (see John G. West, Stockholm Syndrome Christianity, 2025). Government propaganda is not explicit but implicitly deceptive. Propaganda is not manifest on its surface but latent, often camouflaged as religion, patriotism, entertainment, health advertisements, or even voluntary religious conversion.

And propaganda is not solely devised by government but can also originate from anti-government insurgents as well (e.g. U.S. Civil War novel Uncle Tom’s Cabin was written by abolitionist propagandist Harriett Beecher Stowe who was paid by oligarchs in advance enough money to build a new house to persuade the public that the cause of war was slavery, not secession and trade tariffs). In ancient Rome, propaganda was mostly oral and occurred in venues such as Christian churches, in the Coliseum and amphitheaters, and in Roman temples dedicated to emperors as gods. High status Romans had a shrine in their home to the Roman gods including emperor worship. And every large military outpost in the Empire had an outdoor amphitheater (the ancient equivalent to TV, movies, etc.).

This leads us to Steve Eisenhower’s self-published new book “Christ of Empire – Hebrews as Propaganda” (2025) which takes the tack that the New Testament book of Hebrews is bald-faced Roman propaganda devised to urge Christianized Hebrews in the Roman Empire to not return to Judaism (apparently motivated by Joe Atwill’s seminal book Caesar’s Messiah: The Roman Conspiracy to Invent Jesus - but not consistent with Atwill’s secret society thesis and parallel arche-typology method).

Not Solely Roman Exhortation but Hebrew Attempt to Counter Roman Opposition



Rather, I take the position that the letter of Hebrews is not imperial propaganda at all, but an ancient example of what we today call “controlled opposition”, only written by Judaizers feigning to be Roman Christians. Controlled Opposition is a fake protest movement, literature, TV news, or movie secretly devised by government; or conversely it can also be opposition to government by insurgents to make others believe it is pro-state religion. Steve Eisenhower takes the first interpretation, while I believe there is a preponderance of evidence for the second interpretation.

For the book of Hebrews to be considered covert counter opposition to Roman domination disguised as accepted Christian religious exhortation for Hebrews to not re-convert back to Judaism:



* The Hebrew authorship of the book must be disguised or undisclosed. The author of Hebrews is undisclosed but conjectured to be Barnabus, a Levite Hebrew or Apollos, a Judean convert to Christianity. Then why didn’t they disclose their name? Hebrews did not affix their names to any of the Dead Sea Scrolls for fear the Romans would find their writings and persecute them (check).

* The purported explicit recipients of the book must be Hebrews but written implicitly to weaken Roman influence over Hebrews (check).

* The case made for Hebrews to return to Christianity must be weak or non-existent. An exhortation to Hebrews to not re-convert to Judaism was based purely on religious doctrine not on anything that concerned Hebrews’ daily lives, such as Roman’s granting Christianized Hebrews exemption from taxes and military conscription, Romans promising to not place idolatrous statues of Roman emperors in Hebrew temples, Romans exempting Hebrews from the Mark of the Beast tattoo mandate on their wrist to conduct any commercial trade or transaction, a promise to share the Roman allotment of bread and grain with Hebrews, or guarantees Roman soldiers would not tamper with or capture Hebrew women and children; any of which could incite a rebellion and violence (check).

* There must be Roman censorship in place to deny Hebrew insurgents a venue or forum from which to galvanize opposition against Roman rule that could result in insurrection, leaving only “esoteric” or disguised “religious” modes of anti-government propaganda as possible means of persuasion. Rome had an official position of Censor who also conducted the census (check).

* The actual date of the letter to the Hebrews is not disclosed and, moreover, is misdirected to a date ideally around the destruction of the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem rather than 200 years later when the Christian Bible was compiled and canonized at the Council of Nicaea and when Hebrews were leaving Christianity and returning to Judaism. The letter to the Hebrews was not part of the first compiled New Testament by Marcion circa 125 A.D. but more likely was inserted into the New Testament around 325 A.D. (check).

First, we must understand what the message and modality of the book of Hebrews is. Succinctly, it is an exhortation (a challenge or urgent call) to Hebrew Christians to not revert to Judaism or Judaize the Christian Gospel. The intended readers were the large number of Hebrew priests who had converted to Christianity. And the call to return to Christianity was based on four comparisons of how faith in Jesus is: 1) superior to angels and the Torah or first five books of the Old Testament, 2) superior to Moses and the promised land, 3) superior to Judaic priests and the high priest Melchizedek (there was no one considered higher than the high priest of Jerusalem, Melchizedek, which Hebrews 7:3 describes as Christlike), and 4) superior to Judaic sacrifice and the Old Testament Covenant binding Israel as a holy nation to the law.

Steve Eisenhower’s approach to Roman propaganda focuses on Christianity:

· Asserting it supersedes Moses, the Sabbath, the Temple and the Torch with Jesus’s heavenly authority

· Reframing Hebrew messianic hope away from earthly sovereignty toward a ‘heavenly kingdom”

· Spiritualizing Jewish identity to undermine rebellion and national restoration

· Misusing and mistranslating the Hebrew bible to support a new theological order (i.e., a New Covenant)

· Employing fear, loyalty to leaders, and selective history to redirect devotion (and emperor worship)

But again, if the above-summarized appeal to Hebrews to return to Christianity is so open and notorious to be put forth in the New Testament it can hardly be called propaganda but rather direct persuasion and coercion. Propaganda has an element of deception in it that is not so obvious and undisguised as is found in the book of Hebrews. If Eisenhower’s propaganda thesis is correct, by applying Socratic deductive logic the only propaganda was hidden as controlled and weak spiritualized opposition to Roman Christianity by Hebrews, not by direct and urgent warning by to Hebrews by Romans.

I started out wanting to give Eisenhower’s book a high rating for his effort to address Roman propaganda and Christianity. However, I am compelled to give Eisenhower’s book a 3 rating for failure to adequately distinguish propaganda, counter propaganda-controlled opposition, and government persuasion.

After posting this book review, I received a copy of New Testament scholar Jason Whitlark’s book “Resisting Empire: Rethinking the Purpose of the Letter to the Hebrews (2014). Whitlark’s book corroborates my thesis that Hebrews is resistance literature by both Hebrews and Christians to the oppressive coercion of the Roman Empire. Finding a refuge in the Judean community from military conscription and taxes was perhaps enough incentive for even Christians to convert to Judaism. Whitlark further mentions that Hebrews does not mention the destruction of the Second Temple. He writes this suggests the Letter was written by a Hebrew author not wanting to admit defeat, the Flavian emperor’s triumphal procession through Rome of the golden Menorah, nor acknowledging God’s punishment on Israel by defeat.