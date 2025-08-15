Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi
3hEdited

The only ALPHA dog messenger about C-19 five years ago was Amanda Vollmer. All the male doctors had undisclosed conflicts of interest. Link below to her video THERE IS NO COVID

LINK to her video https://odysee.com/@FwapUK:1/Amandha-vollmer-no-covid:a?lid=555f6670eb7c108425ebe2684c0bdf61481d7608

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
artermix's avatar
artermix
4h

My comment on his youtube channel was how patriarchy and monotheism has taken us to this shit show.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture