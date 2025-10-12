“Judeo-Christian”: double speak, a self-contradiction, double-talk - George Orwell

Now that a month has passed out of reverence for the goodness generated by the deceased Charlie Kirk, some perplexing questions need to be broached with respect to his brand of Evangelical Christianity. Why did it take two years for Turning Point USA youth leader Charlie Kirk to realize the same Zionism that was funding his organization to the tune of $40 million since 2012 was also funding the war, displacement, genocide and infanticide in Palestine? It wasn’t a blinding light and vision of Jesus like that experienced by the Christian Apostle Paul on the road to Damascus nor even his own moment of awareness of the discrepancy between his religion and the reality of the Gaza War. Rather, it was the negative feedback he was receiving from the younger generations on college campuses to his “Prove Me Wrong” debates that compelled him to change his mind, along with guidance from his “truth mistress” Candace Owens.

This begs the question: why did Kirk for 13 years previously not recognize the same Zionists who were supporting the very things his organization opposed: transsexualism in public schools, gender change by body mutilation surgeries in designated clinics targeted to autistic adults, the pushing of OxyContin opioid pain relievers onto young unemployed Americans, free abortions on demand as a religious right of Judaism, radical feminism and sexualization of females, and the busting up of the Black family by welfare policies? Kirk and his trophy wife must have been either morally blind or living in a totally brainwashed and politically sealed off Truman Show. The fact is they were living in the bubble of Evangelical Christianism, where salvation comes from worshipping the Judaizers not the figure of Christ (see Gospel of John 4:22).

What Kirk’s Evangelical Christian self-righteousness kept him blind from seeing was that Evangelical Christianity was not a grass roots sectarian religious movement, but a method of political propaganda concocted by John Darby in London in the late 1800’s, exported to America at the Azusa Street Revivals in Los Angeles in early 1900’s, and then institutionalized at the Dallas Theological Seminary in Texas. Its uniqueness was what sociologists call an “elective affinity”, meaning an attraction of two seemingly incompatible aspects of social culture like covalent (+/-) bonding in chemistry. Those two incompatible aspects were Christianity with its emphasis on faith, peace, virtuousness of poverty, loving your occupiers such as Rome, along with an unheralded anti-religious critique (see Peter Enns, The Sin of Certainty: Why God Desires our Trust not Correct Beliefs, 2017); and Judaism with its legalism, absolutism, mammonism, ethnocentric separatism and permanent spirit of revolution and war (see Revilo P. Oliver, The Judaizers Love Christianity, 2009 and E. Michael Jones, The Judaic Revolutionary Spirit, 2020). Today, American evangelical Christians comprise 70 million adherents, mostly supportive of the war against the Palestinians. Beyond religious identifications, Americans are dumbed down and erroneously see the Mideast wars as a war against Putin and Russia as evil enemies seeking our destruction (see Paul Craig Roberts, War is Our Future, Oct. 10, 2025).

Sure, some of the mass murdering of children of Palestinians is staged. However, several middle eastern nations are trying to drive out the Bank of London puppet master, its’ parasitic state Israel created by Britain, and their enforcer, the US, from the Middle East after wicked regime changes in five countries (Iraq, Iran, Libya, Syria, Afghanistan). Those five countries that attempted to escape the exploitative globalist money and trade system and set up a gold backed currency or circumvented it by drug money laundering schemes. But this doesn’t justify Israel’s real war crimes and inhumane total demolition of every building structure in Palestine.

Putting this in a larger context, former neo-colonial British and Western European banks are desperate for loan collateral (land, oil, minerals) to exploit in other countries to bail themselves out of impending bankruptcy and inability to sell their fiat money debt bonds. Using a cliché from the Viet Nam War, oligarchs want to demolish Gaza to save it as a redevelopment project for themselves, including any subterranean and offshore drilling rights or railroad easements for a new Silk Road. Every large city in America has redevelopment programs which demolishes all the cheap, obsolescent, substandard housing stock resulting in rampant homelessness. Rinse and repeat for Palestine, only there won’t be any just compensation or relocation benefits. Gaza is a naked land grab.



Although Kirk was memorialized as a religious martyr, he was an unwitting recruiter principally for young American white and black men for potential conscription to fight as foot soldiers in the looming World War III on behalf of British banks and Israeli billionaires. Billionaire Israelis supported Kirk’s organization not purportedly to rescue young people from the degenerate policies and programs that Israelis have institutionalized in America. Rather, the main objective was to secure the youth vote for Trump for the 2024 election and build a base of mind-controlled American conscript soldiers for Israel to fight WWIII in Ukraine.



Christianity’s Anti-Religious Critique of Evangelical Christianity

By Judeo-Christianism I do not mean Christianity per se, but its seductively counterfeit and syncretistic mix of British-created Evangelical Christianity and Zionism. By anti-religious critique I mean Christianity’s inherent condemnation against institutionalized religion (example: Soren Kierkegaard, Attack on Christendom, 1854).

Kirk was apparently ignorant that Christianity historically began as a counter movement against the behaviors of Judaizers, not against their ethnicity nor solely their theology. Early Christianity opposed:

* Biblical legalism (Jesus didn’t replace the law but personalized it-see below, Paul’s letters against legalism),

* Circumcision, religious branding and body mutilation (body as temple, apostle Paul)

* Child sacrifice as entrance ritual into their tribe or clan (voluntary baptism not circumcision)

* Money changing and usury (Jesus drove money changers out of temple)

* Condemnation for necessary thievery (not 10 Commandments, parable of praise of the dishonest steward – Luke 16)

* Projection of racism on all other ethnic groups but their own (Jesus’s splinter in the eye parable, Paul’s letter about Christianity no being Hebrew, Greek or Gentile)

* Adultery (Jesus transcended the10 Commandments by saying all are adulterers)

* Enemies – Deuteronomy says to decimate all neighboring tribes vs. Love your enemies – Jesus

* Murderers (all have crucified Christ not just Roman officials and/or Judaic priests - Jesus)

* No divisions (there is no Hebrew or Gentile, slave or free, in Christ - Paul).

* Chosen-ness and superiority of rights (Jesus’s Sermon on the Mount, the first are last)

* Intransigence instead of reciprocity (Jesus’s golden rule, God’s reciprocation - Philippians)

* Hypnotic, eyes-closed group prayer and mind control (Matthew 6:6 pray in a closet)

* Parasitism by living separately as a pariah group in host societies (apostle Paul’s letters)

* Reducing Christianity to moralism (Matthew 7:21)

* Natural law. It does not form the basis of human law and institutions because there is no natural punishment for those who don’t follow natural law; to the contrary bad people tend to prosper and good people suffer (1 Peter 3:17; )

* Childlikeness: (Jesus championed childlike innocence but Paul wrote “Put away childish things” that leave lies and deceit unopposed – Paul).

* Assassinations by zealots (James, the messiah of the Jerusalem faction, is assassinated by King Herod, Acts 21)

* Permanent war and revolution against all nations advocated in Deuteronomy (Jesus said don’t get caught up in wars and rumors of wars as signs of the end times).

Kirk’s Brainwashing Judeo-Christianism

In modern times, there has been little Christian opposition to institutional gaslighting by Freudian psychoanalysis, of vulnerable persons into believing they were insane, needing drugs, and more mind control. Guilt therapy replaced religious awareness of self-determination in both authoritarian Catholic churches and anti-statist Protestant Evangelical seminaries (Evangeline A. Theissen, The Altars of Ahaz: How a Therapeutic Culture Has Blinded Us to the Claims of Christ (2nd Kings: 10-16). Unsurprisingly, Turning Point has its own psycho-therapeutic services based on mind control techniques right out of the manual of brainwashing (William Sargant, Battle for the Mind: A Physiology of Conversion and Brain Washing, 2011). Turning Point USA advertises it uses brainwashing techniques used in psychological warfare such as re-telling stories and eye movement tracking. Therapy is a form of social control by tranquilization, not restoring human empowerment (Dana L. Cloud, Control and Consolation in American Culture and Politics: Rhetoric of Therapy, 1997). Moreover, how can vulnerable young Americans wake up if they are tranquilized or duped?

Judaic Law versus Christian Anti-Religious Deliverance from Assassination Conspiracy Theories

The classic fable of assassination in world history is that of Israel’s King David who gets his military general Uriah’s wife, Bathsheba, pregnant, while Uriah is at war, and is faced with disgrace and possibly being dethroned if a child is born (2 Samuel 12). So, King David recalls Uriah from the war to hold a banquet for him. David hopes that he will sleep with his wife giving him plausible deniability of paternity of the child. But Uriah is a virtuous warrior who doesn’t consort with his wife or wives during war. King David is annoyed by Uriah’s offensive virtuousness. David returns Uriah to warring, whereupon he is slain on the battlefield by foreign forces.

King David’s Court Jester/Prophet, Nathan, can’t directly accuse David in public of his crimes of adultery and murder by indirect (facilitated) assassination for fear of his life. So, he devises a story of a poor man in another kingdom whose only property is a sheep that produces milk for his children. The king confiscates the sheep to provide a banquet of lamb for a wealthy visiting guest. Upon hearing this story, King David is forced to confront his own guilt and immediately blames the other king and asks Nathan who this diabolical king is. Whereupon Nathan reveals: “you are the man”.

It is written David did conspicuous repentance (not private penance) for political appearance purposes but did not resign his position nor volunteer to take general Uriah’s place as a soldier. Neither did he provide compensation to the poor man’s family. In short, he got away with a political assassination of a sexual rival free from a death sentence for adultery (an eye for an eye, ten commandments). Bathsheba also feigns grief and is happier to have the social status of King David’s harem.

David’s conventional Judaism is “bad faith”, whereby he asks his subjects to believe his penitence is genuine as part of his social role as anointed under the divine right of kings to conduct wars and covertly to facilitate a political assassination, not directly murder, contract for murder or threaten to murder. Conversely, Christianity was an invention of the Roman emperors to do religious propaganda combat with its uncontrollable enemy the Zealot Israelites (Joe Atwill, Caesar’s Messiah, 2005). Unintentionally or intentionally, Christianity exposes King David’s self-deception and irresponsibility beyond his supposed social role as a divine ruler. This is what Christ’s “replacement of the law” means. One may acquire a social role, act king-like, to the point of believing they are God-like but that does not excuse their vicious irresponsibility (by reason of state, divine right of kings or naked avariciousness). We are asked to be co-believers in this social fiction.

King David’s assassination of his general was covert and unseen. Charlie Kirk’s assassination was a public spectacle meant to shock, subjugate and censor public opinion from condemning any apparent foreign power, hypothetically including Palestinians or their sponsors wanting to taint Israel. The head of the US FBI is now in the role of Nathan the Prophet, but will he risk revealing the inconsistencies of the predictable mind programming of the “lone gunman” theory? Kirk’s murder is purely a state matter, why is the FBI involved except to cover up the crime? This is why we cannot expect the federal government, which deals with foreign entities and intrigue, to ever come up with an official explanation of the JFK, RFK, JFK Jr., Malcolm X, or generals James Forrestal and George Patton assassinations. Government covers up its facilitation of crimes by projecting them on acts of nature, actions of the market, pure coincidence, or the lone gunman, versus the conspiracy theories of the people. Christianity’s self-critical perspective of religion stands against the rationalizations of government, but this “brand” of Christianity is found institutionalized nowhere in the US and possibly the world. This is not an apology or evangelization for Christianity, nor advocacy for social justice brand of evangelical Christianity. I remain a skeptical nonbeliever except for Soren Kierkegaard’s individualist approach to Christianity (see Soren Kierkegaard, Attack Upon Christendom, 1854; Peter L. Berger, The Precarious Vision: A Sociologist Looks at Social Fictions and Christian Faith, 1961; Peter L. Berger, Questions of Faith: A Skeptical Affirmation of Christianity, 2004, and Desiderius Erasmus, In Praise of Folly, 1511).