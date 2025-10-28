“If someone should try to strip away the costumes and makeup from the actors performing a play on the stage and to display them to the spectators in their own natural appearance, wouldn’t that ruin the whole play? Wouldn’t all the spectators be right to throw rocks at such a madman and drive him out of the theater?...If at this point some wiseman, dropped down direct from heaven, should suddenly jump up and begin shouting that this figure whom everyone reverences as if he were the lord god is…a servant of the lowest rank because he willingly serves so many filthy masters; what would he accomplish except to make everyone take him for a raving lunatic...who insists the play is not a play…this is exactly what we mean by folly.’ Catholic priest Desiderius Erasmus, In Praise of Folly, 1511.

“I didn’t write it because I don’t like to put these things on the internet, but my first impulse was to write he (Kirk) is going to be dead in a week. Because this is the one concept you can’t breach…the one thing the Judeo Masonic oligarchs will take you out for: they can’t permit the public considering the idea the people in front of them are theatrical, just fake and created for propaganda” – Joe Atwill on the Kirk assassination, Sept. 14, 2025.

Evangelical Zionist Christians in America typically reserve the title of Savior for Christ alone. But concomitantly they believe President Trump and the Israelis are to be worshipped as their political messiahs on earth. They believe Trump is anointed by God to make the country great again, protect Judeo-Christian America and the Holy Land, extend the innocence of children even into adulthood, and believe that salvation comes from the Zionists, not solely from Christ. They fail to learn the lesson of the secular Christmas story. The Santa Claus story is a rite of passage which very young children traditionally must learn early that “there is no Santa Claus”, and that society is based on a web of lies under the authority of parental power. The child’s parents are willing to lie to him to teach him that lesson. But that important lesson can get lost if Christmas is merely celebrated as only the birth of a savior (Guido Prepanata, The Political Scripting of Jesus: Utilizing the Savior Story to Exercise Power Today, 2023).

State and religion may be institutionally separated, but religion and politics are always inseparable as voters are always seeking a political savior whether it is Obama or Trump. Charlie Kirk was a person under the spell of such a mentally beguiling savior program when it came to Trump. Kirk’s Zionist-funded Turning Point USA was effectually quasi-religious missionary work which venerated Trump to turn out young voters for his election campaign in 2024. But it led to Kirk’s assassination because he did not recognize that Trump was a “life-time actor,” not an autonomous decision maker who could unilaterally stop the Gaza War despite his claims he could (but at what price to Trump’s life?). Kirk was innocent as a dove but not wise enough as a serpent to understand how power politics is played.

Kirk did not realize that by openly and notoriously shifting his views against the Gaza War that he was not only opposing Trump’s chances to win the upcoming mid-term elections, but his actions also thwarted the master puppeteers who control Trump and their self-serving agendas that are paramount over the will of the people. The known major controllers of Trump are the Israel Lobby, the Military-Industrial complex, the Medical-Vaccine cartel, the Petroleum Cartel, Silicon Valley, and European bankers centered in the Bank of London, with the bankers on top. Congress is controlled by the mob who want endless wars that only benefit London bankers. Thus, there is taxation without representation of the Working Class who are also asked to pay for the wars then fight as mercenaries for them for no clear benefit to them. George Soros may have funded Antifa and race riots in 2020, but he also bailed out Trump from a bankruptcy putting Trump in a bind in any indictment of him for racketeering or insurrection. Trump is an actor in a play that gives him little room to ad lib or change the plot or put malevolent actors in prison.

Opposing the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza by Kirk was the unconscious self-destructive act of a naïve religious idolizer of Trump who could have done the same discreetly in private, not public. Trump and Netanyahu may not even have been behind or known about Kirk’s assassination beforehand as it could have been carried out by a faction of Zionism, the CIA serving the Pentagon, the financiers of the Nazi Azov Brigade, someone on the Epstein scandal list wanting to stop Kirk from demanding release of the list, a para-military extremist group wanting more war funding for mercenaries, MI-6 British Intelligence for the Bank of London, a disgruntled transexual wanting payback on Kirk for bashing them, among many others (apparently Zionist Masonic Mormonism is alleged to exist but only in the media but not in St. George, Utah where the alleged shooter lived or elsewhere). Nonetheless, the scandal gossip media are connecting the dots suggesting Kirk’s feud with his Zionist donors was what pulled the trigger.

Assassination is often an expression of power politics to let the public know who is in charge is not the elected leader, as there are many other ways of murdering someone involving less conspicuous and shocking events. Trump was ordered to appear in London after the assassination, giving an appearance that Britain was behind the Kirk assassination. By his non-verbal behavior, Trump appeared afterward to have been threatened and emotionally beat down.

But the political cat is now out of the proverbial religious bag. Americans now know that America is not a democracy and arguably never was except for perhaps a short period when Andrew Jackson was president in the mid 1830’s. And young Americans now should have learned that politicians are actors not heroes for which their likeness is to be put on Mount Rushmore. And Charlie Kirk was no Spartacus leading a slave revolt. All history is written by the winners, and while America won its battlefield wars it lost its financial sovereignty long ago. America is an oligarchy for billionaires and is often described by elites as a mere “aircraft carrier” (that is ironically now obsolete). America is a de facto occupied territory of Israel and its bankers, not a sovereign democracy or a republic. And Israel and its history is a fiction created by London bankers to plunder oil rich nations in the Middle East (E.C. Knuth, The Empire of ‘The City’: The Secret History of British Financial Power, 1944).

But Charlie Kirk naively believed the societal stage play about democracy. Kirk didn’t recognize the difference between politics portrayed in the mass media and the power politics played behind the curtain in real life by secret societies pulling the strings of its puppets (see Peter L. Berger, Invitation to Sociology, 1963, and George Simmel, The Sociology of Secrecy and Secret Societies,1906).

In Kirk’s case whoever plotted to assassinate him wanted a public spectacle, whether it was carried out by a foreign state, the deep state, or a lone gunman motivated by revenge “Wokism”. But Kirk gave Trump and Israel no reason to protect him after he scuttled his allegiance to their war and Trump’s chances for election of America Firsters at the upcoming Midterm elections. My guess is Kirk had no idea how vulnerable he made himself by his open dispute with Trump and Israel. Kirk had previously believed “Israel would never slaughter children”. Sure, some of the videos of slaughtered children are fake, but would you blame the Palestinians for trying to favorably control the media given their homeland has been desolated and even its peace negotiators massacred.

But the repetitive negligence of security at such events provides incentive to secret agents of foreign governments, deep state operatives, or opportunistic lone gunmen to exploit. The shot has been shown to be not that difficult, the weapon was capable, the ammo might have been homemade or was a frangible bullet given the shooters background as a hunter and connection with his law enforcement uncles. But the continued security negligence at such events suggests a state actor as a facilitator. The ancient story of King David and Bathsheba tells us state assassinations are often facilitated rather than directly carried out. David assassinated his military leader Uriah by sending him to the front line of a war to die in battle to coverup his crime of adultery with Uriah’s wife Bathsheba. The gunman appears on the stage impromptu. The act of killing is facilitated by others sometimes so that plausible deniability can be maintained, sometimes including a self-made patsy who wants a role in the psychodrama. Government mainly works to satisfy the super wealthy whether by the British-created manifesto of Communism which served to cover up a planned revolution which served banker’s interests by promising a worker’s paradise or Artificial Intelligence promising the same. As existentialist Albert Camus wrote: “Democracy is not the law of the majority but the protection of the minority” (Richard Poe, How the British Invented Communism (and blamed it on the Jews), 2024; and Guido Prepanata, Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich and Destroyed Europe, 2023).

Zionist Christians like Charlie Kirk believe in a savior program and that if the empire falls in some sort of apocalypse they will be raptured and go to heaven. Apparently even Charlie Kirk wasn’t totally naïve, as he predicted in 2018, he would die young. But a savior program is not an escape hatch but a powerful tool for mind control. Perhaps by now the Charlie Kirk’s of the world have learned that politicians are actors, that those that control the stage play of society are behind the curtain, that power politics includes the capability to eliminate you. Moreover, they may tempt you to barge into the play motivated by a blind sense of false moral righteousness. So, you must vet any such messiah beliefs with skepticism and deductive logic instead of by hypnotic group mind, eyes closed prayer. That is why it is written that Jesus said to go into a closet to pray to escape mind control and also be wise as a serpent if you’re going to be innocent as a dove. Otherwise, you will end up a moral fool.