“Every profession is a conspiracy against the laity” – George Bernard Shaw, The Doctor’s Dilemma

We depend on the alternative media to shed more light on the Israeli War against the Palestinians in Gaza than the mainstream media who are mostly bribed by globalist banks, media and oligarchs.

But that isn’t the apparent case when it comes to the cast of Knowledge Class experts on Judge Andrew Napolitano’s popular “Judging Freedom” podcast on youtube.com regarding the Gaza War (which is apparently funded by subscribers). I’m referring to retired Judge Andrew Napolitano and his entourage of the estimable Col. Douglas MacGregor, Col. Larry Wilkerson, Lt. Col., Karen Kwiatkowski, former nuclear arms inspector Scott Ritter, former CIA Larry Johnson and Ray McGovern, and Professors Jeffrey Sachs, John Mersheimer, and Gilbert Doctorow.

They all chime the same line:

*Trump is a dummy who can only speak crudely and inconsistently

*He doesn’t know anything about Palestine or Russia;

*He doesn’t know how to follow the protocols and manners of diplomacy; and

*Has no coherent strategic foreign policy and is influenced by taking the counsel of misleading experts (rather than sophisticates such as themselves!).

Sociologists call this “occupational ideology” – a social ideology that justifies an occupational group’s self-serving interests, maintains a boundary of secret knowledge to the exclusion of laypersons and maintains their alleged superior social class position. This is not a defense of Trump or his policies but a debunking of the professional Knowledge Class’s ideological depiction of Trump and the Gaza War (disclosure: I did not vote for Trump in 2024).

Judge Napolitano Snubs Gaza War is Astroturfed by Bank of London

The Gaza War has come into our awareness more recently with the media depictions of massacred, starving and emaciated Palestinian children. But if we look hard enough, we will see that bombing incidents of dead, bloodied children are often partly staged, children are intentionally starved by their subsidized parents to look emaciated, and peasants holding pots for handouts of food are orchestrated theater, According to Egyptian sources I consulted, the Palestinians are more likely paid members of The Muslim Brotherhood funded as actors by the British Protectorate of Qatar.

From day one the Gaza War has been “astroturfed” and choreographed by collusion between Israelis and Hamas, just as George Soros “astroturfed” the race riots in 2020 in US cities. Astroturfing is the deceptive choreographing of a public media event to make it appear as though it occurred spontaneously and is supported by unsolicited and unfunded grassroots participants. It is a political strategy to withhold information about the true financial backers and event choreographers of the war.

As Trump recently said of the statements of foreign diplomats about the Ukraine War: “everybody is posturing; it’s all bullshit”. For which he was, of course, roundly criticized by Judge Napolitano’s Knowledge Class cognoscenti.

According to European hedge fund manager Alex Krainer, both the Gaza and Ukraine Wars are funded and orchestrated by the Bank of London (and the US Treasury up until Trump) to keep the Middle East in flames as part of Britain’s Neo-Colonial strategy of funding both sides of conflicts to their financial advantage. Britain has been using this strategy of fomenting and financing both sides of wars since the US Civil War whereafter it controlled the US by putting it into debt bondage (see Anton Chaitkin, Treason in America: From Aaron Burr to Averill Harriman, 1984, and E.C. Knuth, The Empire of the City [of London]: The Secret History of British Financial Power, 1944). London’s current political puppets include Israel, Turkey, Ukraine and the U.S. up until Trump was elected. Trump is now leading the US to break away from this “chaos policy” of its former alliances with London, Paris, and Amsterdam banks and super wealthy banking families (see Ron Unz, President Donald Trump, Founding Father of the New World Order, Unz Review, Sept. 8, 2025). But don’t expect any of the experts on Judge Napolitano’s podcasts to tell us that (also see Oliver Bullough: Butler to the World: How Britain Helps the World’s Worst People Launder Money, Commit Crimes and Get Away with Anything, 2022).