“All the rationale for producing Christian literature was for malevolence” – Joe Atwill

Synopsis: Joe Atwill argues that Christianity was created as Roman imperial propaganda during the Judean War, and that both the Gospels and parts of Shakespeare’s works contain hidden political messaging tied to Roman or post-Roman power struggles. In his reading of Revelation, Atwill claims the book is not about a future apocalypse but about Emperor Domitian’s attempt to end the Flavian Christian project and proclaim himself the new “Christ.” This essay’s author expands on this by proposing that the “Wh(o)re of Babylon,” which Atwill leaves uninterpreted, represents Titus as the “Great Restrainer” refusing to make way for Domitian’s divine rule. The text critiques traditional interpretive frameworks of Revelation—Futurism, Historicism, Preterism, and Idealism—as misleading and argues that Revelation is best understood as secret political propaganda rather than prophecy or historical chronology. Finally, the author links these ancient dynamics to modern geopolitics, claiming that contemporary evangelical apocalyptic beliefs cleverly divert attention from what is viewed as ongoing British global manipulation centered around financial power.

The astonishing independent Biblical researcher Joe Atwill has written two paradigm-busting books about the origin of Christianity stemming from the Roman war with Judaism and destruction of the Judean Temple in Jerusalem circa 70 AD.

In the first book (Caesar’s Messiah, 2011) Atwill uncovered that events in the Christian Gospels were lifted from the Old Testament, indicating the Biblical stories of Jesus were fictional. Moreover, Atwill found the authors of the Christian Gospels were secretively commissioned by the Roman emperor Vespasian to create a new pacifistic Judean religion to quell the revolt of the Judean zealots and assassins threatening the Roman Empire.

In his second work (Shakespeare’s Secret Messiah, 2014) Atwill was the first to discover that Emilia Bassano, a Judean-Italian woman authored several of Shakespeare’s plays in the 16th Century with hidden anti-Christian plots and messages as protracted Judean revenge literature for Roman destruction of the Temple. Reportedly, 20,000 Judean slaves were forced to build the Roman Coliseum after the destruction of the Temple in 70 A.D. The collective trauma of total defeat and forced slavery had the impact of ingrained collective psychological trauma on Judeans persisting up to today (see Glenn Peter Young, The Messiah of the Defeated: The Political, Religious and Psychological Impacts of Jewish-Roman Wars 66 to 136 C.E., 2022).

This second part of the Shakespeare’s Secret Messiah book includes an in-depth exploration of the obscure symbolism and prophecies in the Book of Revelations in the Christian New Testament. We have been misled to believe that Revelations was about the last battle of Armageddon and the End Times of the world following persecution and the second coming of Christ. But Atwill’s reading of Revelations reveals the book is about the planned end of Christianity by the Roman oligarch class that created the religion, not the end of the world by a Russian invasion of Israel as stated in American Evangelical Christian Hal Lindsey in his deranged prophetic book The Coming Russian Invasion of Israel (1974), which is the complete opposite of what is occurring today.

Atwill Omitted the Wh(o)re of Babylon Because He Didn’t Want to Become another Wh(o)re

In the second book Atwill intentionally omitted any discussion or identification of the Wh(o)re of Babylon, the central symbolic character of Revelations (along with the Antichrist and Satan). He did this to apparently avoid getting involved in some picayune and irrelevant argument about who or what the Wh(o)re of Babylon was and the contentious issue of the second coming of Christ. There is no prophecy of the end of the world nor Jesus’s second coming in Revelations, only an esoteric proclamation about the coming of a new Christ personified by Roman emperor Domitian and the end to the reign of his demigod brother Titus, written or dictated in the book of Revelation by Domitian.

This essay is to venture an educated guess as to who Atwill would identify as the Wh(o)re of Babylon and why it is important for understanding the current wars of the West (Britain-America-Ukraine) against everybody else.

I have devised the title Atwill’s Missing Wh(o)re of Babylon as a titillating way to draw attention to the “Wh(o)re of Babylon” described in Chapter 17 of the Book of Revelations, not considered in Atwill’s analyses for sound reasons explained above and below. Revelation 17 is one of the most captivating prophecies in the entire Bible. It is the story of an angel who carries the Christian apostle John into the wilderness to meet a strange woman prostitute named “Mystery Babylon” (or Wh(o)re of Babylon). She and the Antichrist and Satan are the allegorical central figures of the Book of Revelations.

Atwill intentionally gives the Wh(o)re of Babylon imagery no attention apparently because he doesn’t want to resort to the game of naming the selected “Satan of the month” for political or pecuniary purposes as many other authors have. For the Wh(o)re of Babylon has been given many deceptive disguises to her identity interpreted over several centuries: the Roman Catholic Church, the Papacy, the United Nations, the American Empire, Globalist world government and the International Bank of Settlements, Communism, Apostate Jerusalem, Pagan Rome, False Christian and Judean prophecies, the prophesized Russian Invasion of Israel, the European Union, and malevolent Babylon, among many other “beasts” supposedly in Revelations. All of these “beasts” use the same type of hidden propaganda by packaging it with religion. There are so many Wh(o)res of Babylon that its identity is in the eye of the beholder. The Antichrist and the Wh(o)re of Babylon are an industry, not merely a theology.

But Atwill has insinuated who the identity of this mysterious woman figure may be in his description of the “Anti-Christ”. This is the central mystery posed in Revelations. She is a symbol of evil, corruption, and opposition to God. And even though she is not specifically described nor identified in Atwill’s “revelation”, I will attempt to identify who Atwill would likely ascribe as the Wh(o)re of Babylon.

Great Reset or Revived Great Game?

Atwill’s non-normative interpretation of the Book of Revelations needs greater public attention considering current events of an impending worldwide “Great Reset” of the political economy and renewal of the Great Game between the British American Empire and the newly emerged BRICS counter alliance. The Great Game was a 19th century geopolitical rivalry between the British Empire and the Russian Empire for control and influence in Central Asia. It was a strategic conflict marked by espionage, diplomacy, and military maneuvering, especially around territories like Israel-Afghanistan and Iran, as Britain sought to protect its Indian colonies from Russian expansion.

Evangelical End Times or a New Demigod Emperor?

To understand current world events today, however, one must learn the end time prophecies being promulgated by Evangelical Christians are brainwashing that is obscuring the real Anti-Christ of the British Bank of London.



Revelation Interpretive Frameworks

The four major interpretive theological frameworks for Revelation are all misleading and require scrutiny.

Futurism is the most populist interpretation of Revelation, generating an entire industry of books, movies, and preachers at mega size Protestant fundamentalist Christian churches among the working class. Futurists tend toward absolute certainty about fulfillment of prophecies in the books of Isaiah and Daniel in the Old Testament playing out in Revelations and Paul’s letter to the Thessalonians.

Futurism most commonly says the Antichrist will rule the world for seven years, after which the Jewish Temple would be rebuilt in Jerusalem, the Antichrist would declare himself God and a period of Great Tribulation and persecution would occur. Jesus will return to rapture his believers to heaven. Nearly all fundamentalist Christian churches now teach this theology (Matthew Falsetti, Explaining Revelation, 2024).

Fundamentalist Christian sects that have historically predicted the exact time of the second coming of Christ have all failed in their prognostications. Ironically, this has made such groups stronger, not weaker, in their beliefs, as predicted by belief resistance theory (Robert P. Carroll, When Prophecy Fails: Cognitive Dissonance in the Prophetic Traditions of the Old Testament, 1979).

Catholic Futurists believe in the Apostasy prophesied in Second Thessalonians will entail a failing of the Catholic Church but not a falling away from God. Parenthetically, Atwill points out that the Vatican is in the same place of the ancient palaces and arenas of the Flavian dynasty that ruled Rome in the First Century (emperors Vespasian, Titus, and Domitian).

Under Futurism, all of one’s social class deprivations in life would be compensated for by ascending to heaven. As such, Futurism is a clever social control device and justification for a caste-like system described by Atwill.

Atwill has pointed out that the Book of Isaiah and Shakespeare’s play The Tempest are templates for British novelist Aldous Huxley’s 1932 novel Brave New World which prophesizes permanent slavery of all Gentiles. Atwill divulges that “Brave New World” is a phrase taken from the Book of Isaiah. Futurists inconsistently believe literalist Bible believing Christians will be raptured and taken to heaven instead of slavery. Futurism tells us a lot about the rapture but not the historical reality of religiously sanctioned serfdom.

The abstract and nebulous word imagery created in Revelations made it the devil’s playground for any interpretation you wanted to fashion it into. The dominance of the Futurist Interpretation did not come into play until the biblical the Dispensationalism movement came about in Britain and was exported to America through the Azusa Street Revival in California, the Dallas Seminary and eventually the Southern Baptist denomination which believe in pre-tribulation rapture of the entire church (Anthony Chute, The Baptist Story: From English Sect to Global Movement, 2015; Sean Durbin, Righteous Gentiles: Religion, Identify and Myth in John Hagee’s Cristians United for Israel, 2020).

Historicism believes that the chronological order of the Book of Revelation is inerrant and is not self-contradictory. Historicism is embraced mainly by non-Evangelical Christians who see the Catholic Church as the epitome of the Antichrist. Under Historicism the events obscurely described in Revelations are assumed real world occurrences in the period from the Apostle John’s visions to the time of Jesus’s return. This is unlike Futurism and Preterism where such events occur in a spiritual or future world (Ron Rhodes, The End Times in Chronological Order, 2012).

Historicism is the opposite of deductive logic in that it forms a predetermined opinion and then finds evidence or interprets events to prove them, such as “the Antichrist will arrive on a certain date” or “Nero is the Antichrist”. In a court of law this would be disallowed as “conclusionary” as the conclusion is already assumed instead of proven or rejected (e.g.: “when was the last time you beat your wife” already concludes you beat your wife). This is why Atwill believes the antidote to Historicism is Socratic questioning, reasoning, and logic.

The main problem that Atwill sees with Historicism is that the dates of significant events are made up to fit the symbolic story line at hand. So, Jesus was born on the date of a lunar eclipse on the same date as King Herod’s death. Atwill points out the Jewish Temple was destroyed on September 11, 70 A.D., the same calendar day as the 2001 New York World Trade Center attack. The recent Charlie Kirk assassination occurred on September 10, the eve of 9/11. He further found that any dates or numbers having to do with Jesus’s prophecies, are lifted from the Old Testament stories about Moses, Elijah, etc. (e.g., Moses wandered in the wilderness for 40 years and Jesus wandered for 40 days). However, Atwill says parallelism analysis is not verbatimism but sequentialism. Atwill is almost unique in insisting that dates in the Bible are selected for symbolic political impact and messaging not precise chronological ordering; but that the Gospels are in the same sequence as the Moses stories in the Old Testament and Roman historian Josephus’s account of the Judean War vis-à-vis the Christian Gospels.

Moreover, Atwill found almost all significant events in the New Testament occur in parallel fashion to similar events in the Old Testament. And many prophecies are backdated to appear that they forecasted the future, such as Isaiah’s “suffering servant”, Daniel’s “antichrist” and prediction of Jesus’s ministry likely written in 164 A.D.; and the Gospel of Matthew’s description of Jesus’s lineage from King David requiring the back dating of I & II Samuel). This also entailed including books of the anti-Roman Jerusalem faction of Christianity into the New Testament such as James, Hebrews, Timothy, Titus, Jude, I & II Peter, I, II & III John Letters, and Revelation.

As Atwill humorously puts it: “We know the future better than the past and we know almost nothing with certainty about first century Jerusalem” (paraphrased). Many of the stories in the New Testament are allegories (a symbolic story that can be interpreted to reveal a hidden meaning) not concrete history says Atwill.



Preterism means an interpretation of the past. Preterists assert all the prophesies about Christ were fulfilled during the apostle’s generation, not 2,000 years into the future. Most Preterists stigmatize Nero as the Antichrist. Some Preterists believe that Christ who died in 33 A.D. returned to earth during the fall of Jerusalem in 70 AD. This return was believed to be only in the spirit not the body, so no one saw his second coming. This goes against the Apostles Paul and John who stated Jesus would return with a bang, not invisibly. John went so far as to prophecy martyred Christians who had died would be resurrected which has never occurred in human history despite many such staged spectacles anticipating such an event.

Another problem with the Preterist position is the Apostle John contended that Nero could not be the Antichrist because he died by suicide in 68 A.D. before the demolition of the Jewish Temple. Preterists also claim the events described in the New Testament were spiritual and unobservable.

Joe Atwill aligns himself with the Preterist position that most of the prophecies about Christ returning to earth already would have occurred in the First Century. Atwill’s original thesis is that Revelations is about announcing the “end times” of Christianity created by Emperor Vespasian and his son, Emperor Titus, who would be replaced by second son Domitian. Atwill calls this the origin of the Christian Trinity (father-son-holy ghost).

There is no prophecy in Revelations of a military battle of Armageddon and Tribulation 2,000+ years in the future. However, there was a real battle of Armageddon in Israel in the first century about the time of the destruction of the Temple in 70 A.D. Revelations was an attempt by Emperor Domitian to tell Romans that Christianity was untrue and evil and should be ended but at the same time announcing that he – Domitian – was the new emperor God of the Roman Empire.

It was probably not coincidental that the Jesus figure was created by the Romans to be the exact opposite of everything that James the rebel, Jesus’s alleged brother, was - a pacifist who told Jews to render taxes unto Caesar, to carry the backpack of Roman soldiers another mile, to turn their cheek, and love their enemy – the Romans (see my Caesar’s Secret Messianic Transfiguration, Postflaviana.com).

Preterism, however, only has a small following relegated to the United Preterist and the Berean Churches.

Idealism is the fourth interpretive framework of Revelations and is found mainly in secular academia. It contends the end times prophecy is merely allegorical. Idealism (allegorical-ism) asserts we cannot fathom Revelation’s prophecies because they are purely spiritual and unobservable. Idealism rejects worldliness in preference for a beatific world after death.

Comparison of the End Time Signs by Interpretive Framework in Revelations

I shall now proceed to compare Atwill’s interpretation of Revelations with that of the Futurism and Historicism frameworks. I have omitted comparison with the Preterism and Idealism frameworks because they are not as important on today’s world stage. Atwill’s conception of Revelation does not fit any of the conventional interpretation frameworks. I have thus renamed Atwill’s framework as “Secretism” (see below).

Rather than bore you with a narrative comparison which would require an entire book, below I shall utilize a summarized grid comparison.

Table of Contrasted Interpretive Frameworks for Revelation

SUBSTACK WILL NOT ACCOMMODATE TABLES – TABLE TO BE SENT TO EVERY SUBSCRIBER BY EMAIL

Recapitulation of Atwill’s Position on Revelation



Atwill sums up his position on Revelations as follows:



“…John’s secret is simply the new name of the final Christ. In other words, the ‘great mystery’ of Revelation is simply to reveal which of the Caesar’s was not only a god of the Imperial cult but was also the final ‘Christ’ of Christianity. While the ‘secret name’ of ‘Jesus’ at the end of the Gospels was Titus Flavius – with Revelation, Domitian created a new ending and a new secret name of Jesus’ for himself” (Atwill, Shakespeare’s Messiah, 2014, page 300).

And thus, the Wh(o)re of Babylon is revealed as emperor Titus who is defined in Thessalonians 2 as the “Great Restrainer” who had yet to be removed for Domitian to become the new god of the Imperial Cult (Matthew Falsetti, Revelation Explained, 2024, 65). Titus would also fit the criterion of the missing Wh(o)re of Babylon. Christianity began during Rome’s war against Judea only marginally described in the Christian Gospels and was meant to be ended by its oligarch inventors with the End Times literature of Revelation and Thessalonians. But by the Council of Nicaea around 325 A.D. Judeo-Christianism, or Constantinism, came into play as a useful social control mechanism.

Author’s Revelation of the Real Antichrist

Throughout this essay I have pointed fingers at Britain as the hidden evildoer for centuries, not necessarily or solely the Judeans whose modern homeland (Zion) was created for them by Britain, and which is sustained by world-wide parasitism to serve their master-puppeteers the British and the Bank of London. Evangelical Christian End Times apocalypticism serves as a diversion away from the real evil doers and evangelicals are their useful idiots – or as the Roman Emperor Domitian called them “pinheads”.

Alex Krain, a Croatian investment market trend analyst and podcaster, states that if the Bank of London was shut down today, 95 percent of all the wars, famines and market crashes would come to an end. It is to that end, not the hoax of Evangelical End Times false prophecy created by the British, that we should be waiting and striving for. Joe Atwill’s and his co-author Jerry Russell’s books and website @postflaviana.org point the way out of this beguiling Psy Op.