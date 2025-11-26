Machiavellian Man

artermix
2d

Very intetesting and quite captivating reading. I was not aware who Atwill was.....I am very happy to read that I was not the only one to smell rotten dead fish in the book of Revelation. The analysis of that alone deserves several discussion. I will not discuss this topic with any Christian because it usually always falls into my personal despair that the other side seems to lack knowledge of human nature. I had long ago a discussion with A.I. on this.

Personally the prophecy fits the model of "business plan" in my opinion. I start from the concept that everytging in that particular section is a lie, including characters who claim prophetic dreams.

The above alone makes it difficult to discuss it with any person who thinks this shit is real. Pardon my French......

In regard to the City of London being the head of the serpent......I could not agree more including using Judeans as a temporal as in cyclical scape goat. Much to discuss here as well possibly in regard to who is whom, when and where......

On a parallel narrative on the rebuilt of the third temple, this begins to look like the famous Penelope cloth in Omer Odissey. In this case, using an idea of an event to fuel to infinity a motive. Judeans do this because they need to built the third temple. This would satisfy all those who apply religious logic, which is really not logic but something else. Again, this alone makes a great topic.

I listened a podcast about the last emperor of Rome named Julian...they also spoke about Christianity being a mock religion and the long term revenge scheme planned by Judaic people. Apparently at one point they started building it but the workers were struck by lightining globes that came from under the rubbles.

The same happened in Mekka in 2014 during rennovation of the Cube.

Both Islam and Christianity share similarities of ideologies actually.

So the question stands if the rebuild of this third temple is something else past the element of spiritual faith.

Perhaps the alien energy that has held hostage earth and the mind of its habitants for 6000 years. The cult of the cube. That includes Christianity.

This is another topic all together.

Catholicism (and Orthodoxy) nothing more as a hybrid religion of polytheism with monotheism... Christianity was never popular but had to be forced upon.

My understanding so far is that current geopolitical events are in place to seek the destruction of Judaism and Islam thus Christianity will thriumph. While I can see how this might work......I m not sure I see it exactly that way.

Good, True & Beautiful
2d

I'm in the middle of Caesar messiah and it is a very interesting concept - I think it is accepted that JC was a fictional character - well by anyone interested in honesty and history. It makes the current wave of 'Christ is King' that is building all the more jarring to me. Mind you it is a conversation stopper, way worse than bring up arm jabs!! Great article, thank you.

