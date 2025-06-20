Share this postMachiavellian Man"If London Banks Could be Quarantined 90% of World's Problems Would Vanish"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"If London Banks Could be Quarantined 90% of World's Problems Would Vanish"Listen to Alex Krainer explain who controls the world and the US Wayne LusvardiJun 20, 20252Share this postMachiavellian Man"If London Banks Could be Quarantined 90% of World's Problems Would Vanish"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareWatch video especially @52 minute part of discussionLINK - 2Share this postMachiavellian Man"If London Banks Could be Quarantined 90% of World's Problems Would Vanish"Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share
Alex Krainer explains why Pres. Trump will likely go to war with Iran despite destruction of Israel and US economy - he has to or he will be assassinated like JFK. US history has been dictated by London banks since its inception.