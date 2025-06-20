Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi
1d

Alex Krainer explains why Pres. Trump will likely go to war with Iran despite destruction of Israel and US economy - he has to or he will be assassinated like JFK. US history has been dictated by London banks since its inception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture