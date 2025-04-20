NOT MEDICAL ADVICE, LAYMEN’S OPINION

In his booklet, “Vitamins. Do They Really Exist? No, They Do Not” (2025), Jim O’Kelly, states that no one has ever seen a vitamin, because they do not exist in a natural isolated form, only in a synthetic and partial form. That is because nothing in nature and the human body occurs in isolation, nor can be it be isolated apart from its entire complexity and remain totally effective. O’Kelly stumbled onto his discovery that there is no such thing as a vitamin when he went to work for a Multi-Level-Marketing company selling vitamins. Vitamin pills were a scam inside a pyramid scheme, not much different than conventional vitamin manufacturers, retailers and their vitamin gurus. But the public loves its pills and doesn’t want them taken away.

Vitamin C as an Overhyped Cure for Just About Everything

For example, Vitamin C as a complex consists of 31 synergistic and antagonistic mechanisms of action. But what is commercially sold is only one component – ascorbic acid, which is only an “antioxidant wrapper” and is unable to provide all the other functions of whole vitamin C.

Only Vitamin C complex, not Ascorbic Acid, can prevent potentially deadly fatigue and inability to heal wounds called Scurvy (a vitamin C deficiency). Only whole Vitamin C can:

* Co-produce collagen,

* Boost white blood cells for immunity from infections,

* Generate hydrogen peroxide (supposedly a bad free radical molecule) that is toxic to cancer cells,

* Detoxify blood from putrefying food and fecal matter that can backflow from the bowel back into the intestine, and

* Is necessary for red blood cells that deliver oxygen to tissues

(see Judith A. De Cava, MS, LNC, The Real Truth About Vitamins and Anti-Oxidants, 2001).

But it also can lead to iron overload, interfere with Vitamin B-12 absorption and, as a synthetic, can lead to kidney failure if administered at a high dose intravenously (see Sally K. Norton, Toxic Superfoods, 2022, p. 111).

The more carbohydrates we eat and the less B vitamins we get mainly from red meat, the more Vitamin C complex we need for metabolism. The target organ for whole Vitamin C absorption is the small intestine and is balanced by renal excretion. Conversely, sublingual and intravenous administered Ascorbic Acid goes directly into the bloodstream without the stomach balancing any excess.

Most animals internally make their own vitamin C, that is why they can hibernate in the wild and safely drink dirty water that humans cannot and, thus, need supplementation. As Brian R. Clement, PhD, emphatically states in his book Supplements Exposed (2010): “Ascorbic Acid is not Vitamin C.” In its natural food form, say from a tangerine, Vitamin C is 12 times more bioavailable than Ascorbic Acid, which may not remove toxins from tissues and organs as does Vitamin C as a complex. Nonetheless, even the pharmaceutical grade of Vitamin C is mere Ascorbic Acid. This may explain why the initially effective Marik Vitamin C Protocol for treating Sepsis blood poisoning (intravenous 1,500 mg Vitamin C x 4/day) has been unable to be replicated.

What Synthetic Vitamins are Made From

Below is what Jim O’Kelly found that vitamins are made from:

Vitamin A – Retinyl (alcohol form of A-Palmitate fatty acid) containing fish and palm oil with beta ionone (iodine) created from citrus, acetone nail polish remover and calcium oxide. Beta ionone is made from condensing citrulline (aldehyde found in citrus) with acetone nail polish remover.

Vitamin B-1 – Thiamine Mononitrate or Hydrochloride is made from coal tar, ammonia, acetone and hydrochloric acid.

Vitamin B-2 – Comes from acetic acid (vinegar) and nitrogen using GMO bacteria and fermentation.

Vitamin B-3 – Nicotinic acid from coal tar, ammonia, acids, 3-cyanopyridine (cyanide and solvent like benzene and formaldehyde).

Vitamin B-5 – Pantothenate acid is butyraldehyde and formaldehyde to form calcium or sodium salt.

Vitamin B-6 – Pyridoxine hydrochloride comes from petroleum esters (sugar), hydrochloric acid and formaldehyde.

Vitamin B-9 – Folic acid comes from petroleum, derivatives, acids and acetylene (a flammable gas).

Vitamin B-12 – Cobalt and cyanide (a poison) are fermented from bacteria to make cyanocobalamin, a synthetic B-12. A natural form of B-12 from meat and dairy is methyl cobalamin that focuses on keeping homocysteine at low levels that otherwise can cause blood clots and heart disease. However, Adenosyl cobalamin, derived mainly from red meat, is the active form, known as Co-enzyme Vitamin B-12. Insufficient B-12 can lead to fat red blood cells that can’t squeeze into the lung to deliver oxygen, fatigue, brain fog, weakness, dementia, impaired memory, and neuropathy. Many who can’t get sufficient B-12 often get injections of hydroxocobalamin made from fermenting bacteria that can cost up to $100 per shot. The Source Naturals brand of Co-Enzymated B-12 (brand name Dibencozide) needs only a small amount (8.6 mg) because it is ready to be utilized in the body, not the typical 100 mg of non-coenzymated B-12.

Vitamin C – is made from genetically modified corn sugar that is hydrogenated (adding hydrogen gas to fatty acids to curtail rancidity) and treated with acetone nail polish remover. The vitamin industry has separated each component of whole vitamin C into different products to make more money by selling Ascorbic Acid, Bioflavonoids, Antioxidants, Polyphenols, etc.

Vitamin D3 – is made from irradiated sheep skin fat waxy secretions to obtain lanolin oil. It is exposed to ultraviolet light to activate the fat and turn it into Vitamin D-3. Vitamin D has never been seen separately but is believed to be in the end-product. Humans cannot isolate the substance called Vitamin D3 because if it exists it is an inseparable part of a complex. Vitamin D3 is a fat-soluble “vitamin” that regulates calcium and phosphorous levels. It can be harvested from lichen or algae. Sunlight can make natural Vitamin D in the skin and is the best source, but it needs to combine with Cholesterol to do so. Mushrooms have a tiny amount of Vitamin D. Cod liver oil has some Vitamin D. Ergot, a fungus, is irradiated to form ergosterol and is not a substitute for cholesterol. Ergosterol is in Candida Albicans (yeast) and is considered a hormone. Hormones can be made but not vitamins.

Vitamin E – created using refined oils, trimethylhydroquinone and is a phytol (alcohol).

Vitamin K, which promotes the production of fibrin for proper blood clotting, comes from vitamin C as a complex, not from Ascorbic Acid. Vitamin K-2 is made naturally from bacteria in the gut. But once antibiotics have ravaged the gut, it may be more difficult to self-produce B-12 and only intravenous supplementation may work.

Even copper, a mineral, which is necessary for heart muscle contraction timing, comes from the Vitamin C complex, not from ascorbic acid.

COVID and Plausible Hypervitaminosis

Hypothetically, the symptoms of respiratory COVID-19, can coincidentally also come from a deficiency of whole Vitamin C: pneumonia, shortness of breath, capillary hemorrhages, high blood pressure, excess bleeding common from stroke, turbo cancers, and kidney failure from high dose Ascorbic Acid by IV. Synthetic Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) has no positive effect against pneumonia says bio-chemist Judith DeCava.

One patient proudly reported online that 5,000 mg Ascorbic Acid reduced their Candida Albicans (yeast) overgrowth (permanently caused from over-prescribed antibiotics), without realizing that such a high dosage could result in kidney failure. Conversely, I know a homeless person in California who lives in their car and has gone to emergency hospital doctors and naturopaths with an unhealed wound on his leg for some ten years, without any medical personnel recognizing he apparently has scurvy from whole Vitamin C deficiency but was taking multivitamins all that time (i.e., Vitamin C hypovitaminosis).

Brian R. Clement, PhD, explains how synthetic vitamins contribute to COVID-like illness:

“Our bodies perceive a synthetic supplement just as they would any other foreign chemical: it is an invader and a threat to our survival. Our bodies respond by releasing immune-preserving cells such as leukocytes (white blood cells and antibodies) to combat the enemy invasion. This extra activity distracts these cells from their crucial role of eliminating microbes (viruses and bacteria), spirochetes (Lyme disease), and mutagenic cells (cancer).”

Put differently, we do not need an experimental mRNA vaccine to stimulate antibodies to fight whatever COVID is because synthetic vitamins do the same thing. But we deceive ourselves that alternatively taking synthetic vitamins is somehow an act of resistance against industrialized overkill medicine.

Beware of False Food-Sourced Vitamins Too

We also need to be aware that some vitamin supplements are marketed as “food sourced” or “whole foods”, when they are not. The supplement industry has been successful in placing a loophole in the labeling law. By growing or fermenting a supplement in a chemical base of algae, yeast, or bacteria the manufacturer can claim it is “natural” and “food sourced”. There are a few multi-vitamin supplements that attempt to be naturally sourced, such as the Code Age Teen Fermented Multivitamin, although this is not an endorsement.

Ascorbic Acid, Not Only Diet, is Hidden Culprit of Oxalates

One of the surprising revelations I found in researching this article is that Ascorbic Acid that is the main cause of damaging oxalate crystals in the kidneys and in tissues resulting in painful arthritis, false gout pain attacks, and kidney failure (see Judith A. De Cava, The Real Truth About Vitamins and Antioxidants, p. 202). Oxalates can also deposit in the arteries and in the heart leading to mostly invisible heart disease that is instead blamed on Cholesterol. Oxalates cannot be seen on an x-ray and there is no drug that doctors can prescribe from which to make money. So, oxalates are metaphorical trees that fall in the forest and go unrecognized due to massive professional and corporate irresponsibility.

If you have oxalates you will find that you’re on your own and have no one, not even oxalate self-help groups, can help you because they are all funded by Big Ag (meat and dairy are not sources of dietary oxalate, only plant foods are). Oxalates are a natural pesticide in plants that deter worms and insects but are also eaten by humans. If calcium is not consumed concurrently with oxalates in plant foods, there is nothing to chemically bind to it and remove it from the body as waste. We have an invisible epidemic of oxalosis in the population expressed as leaky gut, kidney stones, arthritis, heart and arterial disease and breast cancer (see Sally K. Norton, MPH, Toxic Superfoods, 2022 and Lee Stevenson, Oxalates: Friend and Foe, 2022).

Candida from Antibiotics Compounds Hypervitaminosis

The wild card factor in oxalates is also Candida yeast overgrowth. Candida becomes more resilient the more anti-fungal bromides you throw at it (e.g. useless Caprylic Acid, Berberine, Turmeric, Black Walnut, etc.). Once again, the AlterNOTive medicine physicians are of no help either. High oxalate plant foods must be avoided or pressure cooked, fermented or bound to calcium before eating (high oxalate is found in spinach, chocolate, all nuts, beets, beans, and raspberries, kiwi). Moreover, Ascorbic Acid plus fungus (Candida) produces oxalate crystals during sleep in your liver (called endogenous oxalates).

Sepsis as Pretense of Not-Pretending

And why would Ascorbic Acid be administered intravenously in a hospital if it is 12 x less potent, less bioavailable and less broad spectrum than from a whole food source? Ascorbic Acid can cause oxalates that, in turn, can also make the intestinal wall too leaky, allowing non-nutrients into the blood stream and triggering an autoimmune reaction. With all the open and notorious advocacy of depopulation by globalist media elites, is hypervitaminosis just another cover and pretense for carrying out a medical genocide policy by other means and exercising plausible medical deniability? Vitamins are a continuation of war by other means.

The ethical standard for selling commercial vitamin supplements should not only be safety and effectiveness but also full disclosure, just as it is in selling, say, real estate. Nowhere do we find that commercial manufactuers of Ascorbic Acid discloses that it is not the whole vitamin complex and may be ineffective for, say, immunity from infections or blood clotting. Nor do research studies on Vitamin C and Sepsis meaningfully distinguish between Ascorbic Acid and Vitamin C complex resulting in useless research. I am cynical that any disclosure reforms about vitamins or improved research methodologies because government and the elites who make health policies have gone unrecognized as malevolent for centuries (witness bloodletting and chemotherapy). COVID has shown that history is driven less by ideology or incompetence than willful and sinister policies set by elite actors who hide from public scrutiny in secret societies and families. Vitamins are a sort of quasi-religion which promotes a false consciousness of independence that keeps the public blind to their own self destruction. No, a vegan diet won’t save us either (Luis Enrique Cardoso, The Great Nutritional Hoax, 2024).

The Public Loves Its Vitamins

Even the most educated class contributes to its self-poisoning by “hypervitaminosis”. Americans spend about $2 billion per year on supplementation of synthetic Vitamins A, C, and E alone according to the Nutritional Business Journal. The so-called folk medicine cure of Ivermectin for COVID, is an anti-parasite drug made by Big Pharma.

Neither Artificial Intelligence nor Vitamin Gurus are a Cure for Hypervitaminosis

Even Artificial Intelligence fails miserably when it comes to something like fictional vitamins and invisible oxalates because a substantial proportion of medical research studies have no external control group or a fake control group. Using Artificial Intelligence to solve the corruption of data in nutritional research won’t work because it will merely reflect garbage-in and garbage-out information. Moreover, the Artificial Intelligence research methodology of pathway analysis touted by Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, PhD, Cyto-Solve Inc., tends to focus on individual pathways instead of interconnections and, thus, is reductionistic and not wholistic, despite contrary claims.

Americans should be wary of any Secretary of Health and Human Services and the FDA, any physician-scientist head of the National Institute of Health (NIH) research, and any pretend “anti-establishment” vitamin and health gurus that coincidentally own Artificial Intelligence companies and may seek to co-opt any resistance of the working class to automation of their livelihoods (e.g., controlling the opposition and resistance). Vitamins are often considered a form of political resistance when they are not. There is no political messiah, scientist, or pretend anti-establishment health guru coming to save you. For an antidote to hypervitaminosis I would suggest reading the classic book by Dr. Henry Beiler, MD, Food Is Your Best Medicine, 1965 (the hard copy version is recommended).

If the US is in an undeclared transition to a fascist technocratic form of collectivized government run by cliques of public-private partnerships (Mercantilism) to remain competitive in the world economy, as China does with its Communist government corporations, then we need to unmask without the help of government or educational institutions that vitamins are social fictions, toxic, ineffective and based on non-disclosure, and theatrical policy reforms will not totally cure the political sickness. Plant a tangerine tree in your back yard.