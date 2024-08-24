Resist “the instinct to bow down before the conqueror of the moment” – George Orwell, author of 1984

“Our presidential election choices are sizing up as a contest between VP Harris’ continued political incompetence, eventual economic collapse and continued hostility to my family and religious values by her donor class; or conversely Trump winning the race with China for (magical) ‘AI’ Technology and non-hostile indifference toward my values by Trump’s donor class. The election is ‘hostility versus indifference’ and I will take the indifference of Trump’s Pay Pal Mafia donors and their AI surveillance technology over Biden/Harris’ Soros donor class and their hostility to my working-class values. Elon Musk supposedly wants to put a chip in everyone’s brain. How will he do that? They will line up for it” (paraphrased) – Pete Quinones, Podcast 1085 –Pete Quinones and Tom Luongo Talk About JD Vance and the Pay Pal Mafia, July 28, 2024. Also see How the “PayPal Mafia” Paved Trump’s Way in Silicon Valley, Vanity Fair, August 1, 2024.

George Orwell once stated: ‘to see what is in front of one’s nose requires a constant struggle.”

What we are being led to turn a blind eye to today is a bizarre choreographed media drama of a presidential election race between an incumbent, but perhaps fake senile president Joe Biden, who is incoherent during debate but verbally skillful at a follow up speech the next day, and his replacement on the ballot by Kamela Harris, a hand-picked incompetent female vice president who had gained no primary election votes; and in Trump an opponent who has been portrayed as a victim of a series of kangaroo courts and a seemingly real assassination attempt which has garnered public sympathy, but who is competent and coherent. We have been led to believe Trump willingly bankrupted his billion-dollar real estate fortune by fighting court judgments for tax evasion.

The ongoing election spectacle is an old trick called the Bad Cop-Good Cop routine, the Mutt and Jeff technique, or the forced choice between a Carrot and a Stick. We should not fall for the script or plot of opposing political parties and candidates as a contest between “hostility versus indifference” to working class values or the lesser of two evils currently being piped into our TV’s and cell phones. The election is being framed as a referendum on for adoption of mass AI surveillance and information integration, including medical records, that the technocrats have been unable to get from congress or the courts.

At the experiential level, where this will lead is the TSA will be able to bounce you from an airplane flight if you do not have the requisite vaccinations, regardless of what both candidates and their apparatchiks say otherwise. AI would mark the end of a pluralistic economy of public and private sectors, the gig job subeconomy and independent contractors.

It does not matter if the intent of Trump’s Pay Pal donor class is benevolent or “indifferent”, once the infrastructure of mass surveillance is established it can and will eventually fall into the hands of malevolent actors. And AI technology is not intelligent but just a marketing term for automation that has already occurred in China. There is no Sputnik like space race between the US and China for AI, contrary to Pete Quinones and the Pay Pal Mafia.

It is almost beyond comprehension even that some of the seemingly most perceptive grass roots internet influencers of public opinion do not see the presidential election as no more than another contrived media hoax just as the:

· The false COVID Pandemic

· The Silicon Valley corporate subsidized BLM and Antifa destruction of small business districts in Blue states for fake racial justice,

· the contrived Transgender Crisis of plying anti-puberty drugs, gender-change surgeries, and mastectomies to thousands of adolescent girls, and

· the fake Hamas invasion of Israel for 7 hours that went unnoticed by one of the top intelligence agencies in the world.

If you don’t believe in the authenticity of any of the above hoaxes, then why do you believe in the false black and white dialectic of the upcoming election? What is being manufactured in the 2024 election is called a “Zeitgeist”, which is defined as the spirit of the times. A Zeitgeist is a widespread belief that can pull a mass of people Parenthetically, a ‘predictive programming’* movie titled “Zeitgeist” was produced in 2007 as a propaganda film which targeted Christians by getting the audience to perceive 9/11 and the Federal Reserve Bank as elitist conspiracies and then pairing that with Christianity as a pagan religion. As one moviegoer commented: “That movie screwed me up for a long time, but once I realized that it uses carefully selected truths mixed with insidious lies to trick you falling into his viewpoint, it became easier to see that the whole thing is a psychologically manipulative propaganda piece”. The trailer to the movie “Zeitgeist” is "there are people guiding your life and you don't even know it". (* Predictive programming is the use of movies before crisis events to get the public to accept it as something to be expected, and like a movie nothing bad really happened).

Sociologist Vilfredo Pareto called this type of changing of the guard election “the circulation of the elites” (see Mises Institute). No election in a Capitalist Oligarchy is a revolution or democratization of politics from below but a struggle between two cabals of oligarchs at the top for dominant power and privilege. One cabal Pareto called “foxes” that rule by patronage, cooptation, and cunning, versus a cabal of “lions” who rule by centralized control but small bureaucracies. Regime change is when the pendulum moves from one cabal to the other.

Simply, both overreliance on either force or patronage results in social control problems. But with the resulting centralization of everything that AI technology would bring, there would likely be less reliance on patronage and the size of government bureaucracies could plausibly be reduced. But I foresee there would be likely changes with even so-called voluntary organizations such as churches.

I expect that under the centralization and collectivization of everything that AI will bring that independent churches or religious cooperatives like the Amish would also likely have their tax exemptions cancelled, similar to the Sincization of the Catholic Church in China (“everything within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state”- Benito Mussolini)). This takeover has already occurred in the U.S. with Evangelical Christian Churches being de facto Zionism (how did they convert the churches? They lined up for it, just like COVID). For a Christian and libertarian antidote to this see Michael J. Sutton, Freedom From Fascism: A Christian Response to Mass Formation Psychosis, 2022 and Paul Pomerville, The Elephant in the Room: The Neglect of the New Testament Narrative and the Judaism – Gospel conflict story, 2020.

With the electorate being manipulated toward Trump by a Bad Cop-Good Cop scheme, how can AI be limited or squashed once his regime is in power? This is the question for those who seek liberty, not whether one cabal is “hostile” and the other is “indifferent” to Catholic and working-class values.

To answer my own question: How will the Techno Elite Get Us to Vote for Mass Surveillance? Apparently, we will vote for it.

“All political thinking for years past has been vitiated (destroyed) in the same way. People can foresee the future only when it coincides with their own wishes, and the most grossly obvious facts can be ignored when they are unwelcome. - George Orwell