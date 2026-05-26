Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C.M. Cardinale's avatar
C.M. Cardinale
7d

Fantastic idea, assuming that some other spectrum of light isn't also being used at some places. (I have zero evidence to even suspect that that's the case, but can't be hurt to be extra careful/paranoid with expectations...)

Thanks for this cool idea.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Lusvardi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture