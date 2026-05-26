In the video link above, it is explained how facial recognition systems work and share real-world test results on how to block them using infrared (IR) blocking glasses and reflective materials. From retail stores to vehicles and concerts, surveillance is everywhere—and facial recognition is often used without your knowledge or consent. The article at the link here will explain the technology, explain how IR cameras see through regular sunglasses, and share what effectually works to block facial recognition. The Clarity Act authorizing digital banking and surveillance has passed through Congress and Trump has indicated he will sign the bill. Following enactment of the Clarity Act no doubt will come a social scoring system as there will be no more currency money which you earn from your labor but issued by government through banks as a sort of teenager’s allowance. But you can throw a monkey wrench into all the Data Centers being built for social control if you wear infrared blocking glasses.

Reflectables are high class anti-IR glasses priced from $70 to $100 (may be sold out).

Cheap Infrared blocking sun glasses can be purchased from JB Tools for $5.05 each

Incendio has wrap-around infrared blocking sun goggles for $7.99 each.

Jackson Safety has polycarbonate infrared blockers for $7.30 each.

Pyramex has a 3.0 rated infrared blocking sunglass for $9.95 and can be purchased through Amazon.

Gateway Safety has a Cover 2 Safety Glass 6966 with an IR filter shade rating of 5.0 for $13.82 on Amazon.

A baseball cap made of fluorescent material as a night cap can block IR light even without wearing the goggles. Brand Name LZLRUNreflective hat can be purchased from Amazon for $14.79.





