We often hear people who question why we should eat carbohydrates at all given they can contribute to diabetes, obesity and heart disease. But complex carbohydrates can serve a purpose of balancing our blood sugar levels when eating high fat, high protein or large meals.



Eating a high-protein, high-fat meal requires significant metabolic energy to break the food down and digest it. It can divert energy from the brain to the digestive tract, resulting in what is called a “food coma”, where sleep is induced after a meal, sometimes for hours. It may be dangerous to eat a coma-inducing breakfast and then drive to work. This may also compel people to try and offset the drowsiness with caffeinated coffee, resulting a vicious circle of a “crash” in energy later in the day.

Here are some examples of meals and portions that can result in food coma:



· High-Fat Meals: Foods like burgers, fries, deep-fried dishes, cream sauces, and rich desserts trigger the release of CCK, a hormone that slows digestion and causes drowsiness.

· Refined Carbohydrates: White pasta, white rice, pizza, and white bread cause rapid blood sugar spikes, followed by an energy crash.

· Large Portions: Simply overeating any large meal causes blood to rush to the digestive system, resulting in fatigue.

· High-Protein Foods: Meats, cheeses, and eggs, while healthy in moderation, can cause lethargy in large quantities. Four eggs in an omelet with, say, bacon, is especially hard to digest because the liver must process two different kinds of protein. A double whammy can arise if eggs are eaten with turkey bacon which is high in tryptophan that can induce sleep and high in fat.

· Eating Imbalanced Meals or Simple Carbs as Main Course. Lettuce, cabbage, squash eaten at the start of a meal can slow down digestion resulting in a lower blood sugar spike. But eaten at the end of a meal cereal, or as the main course, such as cereal, milk and banana for breakfast, can result in a blood sugar spike followed by an energy crash.

· Salty Foods: High salt consumption, especially alongside protein, can contribute to the drowsiness.

Mechanism of Action (Blood Sugar Drop): While eggs are low in carbs, a high intake of egg protein can cause a release of insulin to help process amino acids. If this happens without enough carbohydrates to keep blood sugar stable, it can lead to a drop in blood sugar, resulting in fatigue, dizziness, and intense sleepiness. Eating a four-egg omelet for breakfast causes severe drowsiness due to a combination of high protein intake, specific amino acids that boost sleep-related hormones, and the high metabolic energy required for digestion.

How to Prevent the Lethargy and Sleep

Reduce the Portion: Try reducing from a 4 egg omelet to 2 egg to see if it reduces the dopiness.

Add Carbohydrates: Pair your eggs with a small amount of complex carbohydrates (like oatmeal, toast, or Italian squash) to prevent a sharp, insulin-driven energy crash.

Hydrate: Drink more water to assist the body in breaking down the high amount of protein. But drinking water with a meal is not advised because it dilutes essential enzymes, stomach acid and bile needed to break down food and can result in watery bowel movements

Compound Factors Can Contribute to Food Coma

Tryptophan and Serotonin Production: Eggs are high in the amino acid tryptophan . When consumed in high amounts, tryptophan acts as a precursor to serotonin and melatonin—neurotransmitters that promote relaxation, sleepiness, and regulate sleep-wake cycles.

The “Energy-Intensive” Digestion: Eating a high-protein meal (4 eggs = roughly 24–28g of protein) requires significant energy to break down and metabolize.

High Choline Intake: Eggs are a major source of choline, which helps produce acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that aids in the initiation of REM sleep.

Insulin Response (Possible Blood Sugar Drop): While eggs are low in carbs, a high intake of protein can cause a release of insulin to help process the amino acids. If this happens without enough carbohydrates to keep blood sugar stable, it can lead to a drop in blood sugar, resulting in fatigue, dizziness, and intense sleepiness.

· Potential Egg Sensitivity/Intolerance: In some cases, extreme fatigue after eating eggs is a sign of a mild intolerance or sensitivity to the whites or yolks, which causes the body to feel exhausted after trying to digest them. Or intolerance to oxalate crystals consumed from plant foods and/or made in the liver, can also result in sluggishness. Oxalates can damage cells and hinder mitochondria (the cell’s power source), leading to reduced energy production, chronic fatigue, and muscle aches. When quickly reducing high-oxalate foods, the body may release stored crystals, causing a “dumping” effect that results in severe fatigue, energy crashes, and pain.

How to Lessen the Sleepiness: