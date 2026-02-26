Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Patrick Jordan's avatar
Patrick Jordan
5d

Anyone else out there get the feeling that we are in a weird computer SIMULATION script?

Because there are things that happen that are beyond statistical probability even in a Multiple Outcome Universe.

Two days ago I covered this exact topic with someone in a private email explaining that the explanation as Wayne has given above (although well done in his usual thorough and informative style) is completely wrong.

I will not share here - and I have stopped giving consults - the sinister reason for food coma that NO alterNOTive alternut guru EVER covers.

I will say that it is popularly dissembled as Wayne reported here from the consensus in Alternutland that the demonized carbohydrates "contribute to diabetes, obesity and heart disease" which - no reflection on Wayne for reporting the mainstream occultation - is total, utter bullshit.

Vaccines, with Pertussis as the main culprit CAUSED the diabetes MEDICAL EPIDEMIC (a legal word use by Medicare to describe doctor-caused disease) and with it the obesity MEDICAL EPIDEMIC and Serum sickness

http://www.lulu.com/shop/patrick-jordan/icd-999/paperback/product-22132640.html

ALONE causes nearly all of the vasculotides that cause heart disease.

If the premise is false - then all else that follows is false.

I wonder if anyone can fathom why I quit doing this shit when no one listens?

Everyone within the sound of my keyboard clicks should watch

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5UTUVnGxB8&list=PL3G9IO0kd5QquB9jZ5FbfrHq1s_RveBY5&pp=iAQB

for the true reason why people and food no longer get alone.

If you don't get it the first time through, then watch it again. If you don't get it the second time through then watch it again.

Lather, Rinse, Repeat.

Reply
Share
7 replies by Wayne Lusvardi and others
Wayne Lusvardi's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi
5d

Pending post for tomorrow;

Supplements that Work to Manage Bile Reflux - AKA Heartburn

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Lusvardi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture