There is a current clash of explanatory stories in the media about whether the public slaughter of right-wing youth political activist Charlie Kirk was a professional hit conspired by power elites or the act of a lone gunman. Note, I term Kirk’s murder an assassination because his Turning Point USA organization has a massive IRS 501-C-3 tax exempt Political Action Committee (PAC) reportedly funded with $40 million to influence elections. Moreover, the suspected gunman’s own text included an admission of hatred toward Kirk and, by implication, what he stood for politically.

According to retired Judge Andrew Napolitano there is overwhelming evidence that the suspect Tyler Robinson committed the murder given his text “admission” to his transexual roommate and transexual/ROTC support group (“Hey you guys, I have bad news for you all, it was me (at Utah Valley University) yesterday…I’m surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few minutes” Robinson wrote).

The above title appears to be an oxymoron. However, I assert there is no necessary inconsistency between the Lone Gunman explanation and a Conspiracy explanation of this public murder spectacle as there was in the JFK assassination (for the Lone Gunman Theory see Vincent Bugliosi, Reclaiming History: The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy, 2007 and for the JFK Conspiracy Theory see investigator Michael Collins Piper, Final Judgment in the JFK Conspiracy, Vols. 1 & 2, 2017 and historian Laurent Guyenot, The Unspoken Kennedy Truth, 2021). Instead, I offer a postulate of sociological facilitation of the assassination that is not antithetical to a combined conspiracy-lone-gunman-theory (but without a political “patsy”). I consider such assassinations as “institutional” assassinations, not an idiosyncratic act carried out by an introvert or loner. For there are no lone gunman political assassinations.

Post-Modern Assassination Narratives

Moreover, such political assassinations narratives are “post-modern”, meaning they can be framed whatever way those who control the media want to portray it to serve the interests of their corporate owners, donors, or financiers, or foreign interests just as the history of wars are written by the winners. They are quasi-subjective narratives in the sense of whatever is true and serves power elites is considered the official story. Or if a foreign power wants to divide the country for geo-strategic purposes, the media may put forth two divisive narratives typically along party lines. Lone Gunmen and Conspiracy theories hang together as what philosopher Hegel called a “dialectic” by disputation between social classes, elites and the population mass, or political parties depending on the overall political context at that moment.

The CIA never admitted to complicity in the JFK assassination, but the US House Select Committee on Assassinations in 1979 concluded “on the basis of the evidence that it was the result of a conspiracy”. Nonetheless, this sidesteps whether the CIA had foreknowledge of the JFK assassination, since it was known by authorities two days beforehand based on information from a drug courier named Rose Cherami who ended up hospitalized and telling her story (Todd C. Elliott, A Rose Cherami by Many Names and the JFK Assassination, 2013). The FBI is currently questioning 20 people who “may have known” beforehand if Charlie Kirk was going to be shot.

The Permissive Reality of Postmodern Media Assassinations

However, the recent-past attempted 2024 assassination of President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, the recent high visibility politicized assassination of Charlie Kirk in Mormon-based Utah, and stabbing death of Ukrainian emigre Iryna Zarutska on a public transit train by a young Black man in Charlotte, North Carolina indicate high media profile murders are enabled and facilitated mainly by media visuals. Local police and FBI are leaving high elevation rooftops and perches unguarded at public events thus inviting and enabling assassination attempts by brainwashed highly self-trained gunmen. The same applies to public transit knife stabbings with security cameras showing that other transit riders do not attempt to stop criminals from perpetrating murder, especially with racial motivated stabbings. And corrupt courts and prosecutors in some jurisdictions release multiple offenders with impunity, which is tantamount to incentivizing domestic terrorism targeted at the White Middle Class.

Institutional Murder Not Psycho Derangement or Imitation

Put differently, the root causes of such high-profile media-facilitated assassinations and media stabbings are institutional. But the media frames such murder events as psychological “derangement syndrome” or “counter-racism” by individuals belonging to an outraged victim group (say transexuals, gays, multiculturist anti-whites).

What is overlooked in the media coverage of assassins is the propensity of some media-radicalized young men to imitate high profile assassinations they have seen online. As sociologist Emile Durkheim once observed what triggers such seemingly imitative murders are not unpremeditated impulsive behavior of the moment, not the psychiatric make-up of the murderer, nor some presumed human proclivity for copy-cat crimes. As Durkheim put it: “we do not condemn it because it is a crime, but it is a crime because we (institutionally) condemn it” (Emile Durkheim, Suicide, 1897).

However, capital murder is no longer evenly and harshly condemned in all jurisdictions. Refusal of some justice systems to prosecute high-profile repeat murderers is growing in media awareness, especially if the murder victim is middle class or white or opposed to the take-over of the US Congress and courts by a bribery system from foreign powers and oligarchs such as George Soros.

Brainwashing Vulnerable and Autistic American Youth

What is new in America is the radicalization of young people in high schools and colleges by assertive re-education, brainwashing programs, sex change surgeries and drug and hormone “therapies”. This can include the introduction of transexual rights laws to take younger children from their parents if the child desires to change their sex in opposition to their family and/or religion.

A commenter on Youtube.com captures up the social phenomenon of radicalization regarding the Kirk assassination:

“I'm from Utah and grew up in Washington County. This kid’s (Tyler Robinson’s) story is extremely common here. Raised by good, god-fearing parents, then goes to college and turns into a demon in a matter of weeks. There are thousands of him here. Four of my siblings are like this, and when I saw the picture of the shooter, I seriously thought it was my brother”.

Political radicalization uses the same brain washing tactics as religious cult conversions, sudden outbursts of violence by spirit possession induced by voodoo practitioners, military boot camp conversions of civilians to combat soldiers, Marxist Communist ideology handler conversions, forced confessions in prisoner of war camps, and, oddly, rigorous academic training for professionals. The suspected killer Tyler Robinson may also have been caught up with the emotional mob psychology of the crowd at the Utah event in that both proponents and opponents were contesting each other at the Kirk rally. The setting on a college campus was also auspicious and strong emotions like hate are more likely to emerge if one’s own status and power are threatened (Theodore D. Kemper, A Social-Interactional Theory of Emotions, 1978).

Re-education, brainwashing or merely watching hypnotic online sexualized videos can turn alienated young men into a killer of whites or non-Zionist Christians in a short matter of time and vice versa. But college is the social setting for most radicalization because education uses a model of breaking down young college students from their traditional altruistic values just as is done in military boot camp or medical school. The typical modus operandi of brain washing is:



* Separation and traumatization of the perpetrator from traditional social structures of family, church, and community norms and leaders either voluntarily by, say, going to college, the military, a monastery or being expelled from one’s family for drug and alcohol abuse resulting in homelessness and street crimes (such as Tyler Robinson’s transexual partner Lance Twiggs).

* Inclusion programs that financially incentivize separation from family, religion or community institutions with scholarships, loans, grants and crime victim subsidies, as well as subsidized psychotherapy, hormones and sex change surgery, to “come out” and identify as gay or “trans”. The successfulness of conversion of young people, especially easily confused autistic adults, to a transexual identity depends not only on ideological and quasi-religious conversion but economically subsidizing such changes as most transexuals are economically vulnerable and often homeless.

* Inducing stress by rigorous professional reeducation (the 24/7 physical stress of college late night cramming for tests, writing of term papers, etc., or; conversely, trauma by multiple reincarceration in jails for repeat crimes along with drug and alcohol abuse - see William Sargant, Battle for the Mind: How Evangelists, Psychiatrists, Politicians, and Medicine Men Change Your Beliefs and Behavior, 2015; Robert Jay Lifton, Losing Reality: On Cults, Cultism and the Mindset of Political and Religious Zealotry, 2019; Anton Berea, Brainwashing: A Synthesis of the Russian Textbook of Psychopolitics, 2013; and Edward Hunter, Brainwashing: The Story of Men Who Defied It, 2024). It should be noted that Tyler Robinson was reportedly enrolled in ROTC training in college.

Charlie Kirk founded his Turning Point USA organization to develop a youth voter base for Republicans and to counter transexual brainwashing by counter conversion to Zionist Judeo-Christianism.

Transexuals and Assassins Are Socially Made

Political assassinations by foreign states or deep states are typically carried out by 1) professional contract assassin(s), 2) recruiting and grooming a “Patsy” to take the blame for the assassination by a professional contract sniper, or 3) by grooming and instigating a vulnerable alienated young male to carry out an uncontracted hit seemingly alone especially when forced on a real life stage of rally. For example, the Trump attempted assassin Thomas Crooks in Butler, Pennsylvania, was purportedly a vulnerable autistic adult and transexual who presumably was brainwashed online and perhaps by professional psychological therapists to change his identity. Crooks’ computer and his living quarters were suspiciously wiped clean of any prior contacts, groomers, therapists or involvements. Tyler Robinson from conservative St. George, Utah, was hanging around an ROTC and/or transexual subculture playing the “Furry Shades of Gay” porno game.

The Classical Explanation of Assassination Facilitation

The classical story about assassination by political facilitation is the Biblical story of King David and Basheba in the book of 1st Samuel, 12:7. The story deals with King David’s desire to cover up his impregnating of a married woman, Bathsheba, who was pregnant with his child. Bathsheba made a habit of bathing where the King could observe her and be titillated, perhaps the ancient equivalent of pornography. David then ordered his military general Joab to send Bathsheba’s military soldier husband Uriah to the front of a contrived war whereby he was killed. This covered up David’s adultery.

Nathan, the King’s advisor and prophet, indirectly tells David a parallel story of a poor man whose only possession was a lamb which provided milk for his children. Then a traveler came to a nearby rich man and the rich man wanted to influence the traveler for pecuniary purposes by giving him a banquet, but the rich man didn’t want to part with one of his own flock or herd of animals. Instead, he confiscated the poor man’s lamb to cook and feed the visitor (and presumably would have killed the poor man to keep his theft from being revealed).

Upon hearing this analogous parable to David’s crime of stealing someone’s wife, adultery and murder, this kindled David’s anger as King who had court powers over his flock of people. Then David proceeded to say: “As the Lord lives, the man who has done this deserves to die, and he shall restore the lamb four-fold, because of he did this thing, and because he had no pity”. David asked who has done such a thing? And Nathan replied: “You are the man”.





King David never murdered Uriah directly nor directly ordered a murder hit on him. He just facilitated or enabled it to happen so he could claim plausible deniability. David deceived himself that he could hardly be blamed for lusting after a beautiful woman taking baths where he was forced to observe. His second self-deception was he did not kill Uriah directly and even Joab consoled him that such things happen in war. His third deception is that a king could not be accused and punished because he had the divine right of kings to do acts necessary to protect his people in war. Moreover, under the Ten Commandments only individual acts were prohibited, not institutional acts of a ruler. As sociologist Peter Berger says this story indicates all moral imperatives should be grounded in human responsibility, by both David and Bathsheba, not by the social roles of a ruler and a victim that people hide behind, and not based on institutional fictions such as the Lone Gunman theory (Peter L. Berger, The Precarious Vision: Social Fictions and Christian Faith, 1961).

There Are No Lone Gunmen Political Assassinations

Thus, “lone” political assassins are socially made, not born. They must be “groomed” and resocialized by handlers or therapists. It does not require much time or ideological justification to be re-socialized as a “professional boxer” while it takes a decade and specialized socialization to make doctors be inured to potential institutional murder as a “professional doctor” who can take a life with impunity during Pandemics. Professional psychopathy is institutional not psychogenic. But, to convert someone into an assassin doesn’t require as much resocialization if one has already experienced trauma, culture shock, or whose conscience has been altered by vaccines, hormones, and surgery or circumcision. Some people may be raised to be religious “zealots” in a nomadic tribe, in which case transitioning to an assassin may not require as much resocialization. Thus, online videos of assassinations at public events and stabbings on public transit cars provide role models especially for vulnerable and weakly socialized young men. Role alternation (conversion) from a heterosexual to a transexual results in malleability of one’s identity and morality just as being socialized as a King who has implied immunity or the divine right of kings. By institutional facilitation I mean expediting the ideological justifications and progress of movement toward completing an act without being recognized as the enabler or plotter of the act, as if the act would have occurred organically without the conspiracy.

What sociologists call “role theory” better explains institutionally facilitated assassinations than such buzz words as “derangement syndrome”, “mass psychosis”, “psy-ops”, or psychopathy often used by journalists. All institutions are coercive because they tend to be based on a secret that justifies their existence. Under role theory, society manufactures the personnel required for specific situations by placing us on a stage where we must improvise our lines and actions in accordance with our perceived role. Sometimes we create our own role as the opportunity is too tempting, as in the story of David and Bathsheba indicates. As sociologist Peter Berger explains: “…fierce warriors appear because there are armies to be sent out, pious men because there are churches to be built…and murderers because there are murders to be performed”; given that murder of Whites, middle class, or Christians is no longer condemned in some jurisdictions and security personnel continue to negligently leave perches from which to shoot political figures.

The uncovered roof top or perch is now almost becoming normal in these assassinations. Has anyone officially brought this up about the Charlie Kirk assassination? Certainly not any bureaucrat wanting to keep his job and lucrative perquisites. This does not mean that such heinous crimes cannot be subverted. They can be subverted if we can look up and see the puppet strings that control us and the puppet masters, and their puppet masters, and the ideological perches they are located on. Soon, citizens will recognize they have to cover the roof tops themselves in public events in an act of preventive subversion and resistance. In a society where the citizens can’t or won’t see that pro sports are mostly rigged, that elections are also rigged, that presidents are selected, that emperor worship is not sacred or holy, and that wars are unnecessary except to deflect blame on an external enemy, this won’t be easy, however. People want to be religious to be good or perceived as good, like David and Bathsheba.

Law and Institutional Murder

There is a struggle going on in America about the Ten Commandments being displayed in public schools and court houses. This struggle is framed as religious morality versus secularism (e.g., transsexualism). But the power elite want the basis of law to be individualized not focused on institutional injustice. This is the crux of the Luigi Mangione murder by gunshot of United Health Care CEO Brian Thompson in December 2024. Mangione was apparently aggrieved at the “greed and parasitism” of medical insurance companies and sought a “symbolic takedown” by murder of the CEO of the largest insurance provider. Of course, taking the life of a health insurance CEO is an absurd, adolescent and Marxist-like evil, and a misdirected act to address institutional policy. Moreover, greater health care insurance coverage does not necessarily result in reducing avoidable deaths.

Hebraic religious norms and law only focus on individualized concepts such as “sin”, transgression, mental incompetency and compensation for victims, having nothing to do with the institutional facilitation of crimes. However, the extent, if any, of hormone replacement therapy, drugs or surgery may have had on the Kirk murderer may be a wild card. Hebraic criminal law is based on the concept of sin while English Common Law is based on Christianity and situation ethics of the case at hand and legal precedent (not the same as relativism). Former Special Forces soldier and author of The Eternal War (2023), E.M. Burlingame says the world’s worst atrocities were all done legallyunder the concept of civility under Hebraic law and opts for English Common Law instead. Hebraic Law is the law of elites while English Common Law is the law of the commoner. But Judeo-Christians are being taught the opposite that the Ten Commandments are necessary to restore morality, even though avoiding lying is not one of those commandments because it pertains more to rulers than commoners.



It is not inconceivable that the heinous public slaughter of Charlie Kirk in front of his children by an obviously radicalized well-trained non-contract sniper was institutionally channeled (“set up” in mafia terms), plausibly even by a foreign power, but the blame will be placed on the individual as a lone gunman. Certainly, the FBI, state marshal, county sheriff, local police and security personnel, and the Turning Point USA security spotters, are not going to bring up the issue of institutional negligence, despite its glaring obviousness. Neither did King David or Bathsheba.