Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Greenwood's avatar
Richard Greenwood
1d

So you're not even going to discuss or look at the evidence of an obviously staged fake assassination. By the way, if you know anything about the way our government works, you would know that the FBI or even the local police would not have anything to do with providing security for Kirk. As a private citizen, Kirk would have to hire his own private security team, which may include off duty moonlighting policemen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Wayne Lusvardi and others
Wayne Lusvardi's avatar
Wayne Lusvardi
1d

testing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture