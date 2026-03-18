“All professions are conspiracies against the laity” – George Bernard Shaw

Chiropodism Cartoon

Asian Man shows chiropodist curled up toes, due to wearing curled up shoes

For the past three months I have been dealing with a lower back spasm that morphed from a pinched vagus nerve and strained abdominal fascia, then digestive issues that led to a full-blown Heartburn flare that I wouldn’t wish on even an enemy. This is due to irritation to the spinal vagus nerve that connects to each organ, such as the pancreas that controls fat and sugar digestion. To cut to the quick, I have recently found on my own that this condition can be turned on or off by nerve switches on the body:



I experienced stiffness on lower back when waking from sleep that vanishes after I found the nerve switches to control this:

1.Off Switch: curling feet upward to stop the spasming, and

2.On Switch: sleeping in bed on my back, and/or sleeping on my side but in a fetal position.

Having spent about $6,000 on professional medical interventions, not including $15,000 on hospital costs covered by insurance, I had to ask myself how did a chiropractor, kinesiologist, internist, and ER doctor all miss the correct diagnosis and easy solution to my condition?

· The chiropractor said it was a mechanical/muscular and lack of stretching the vertebrae, age-related scoliosis issue.

· The kinesiologist treated it as imbalance in muscular meridians.

· The ER doctor said it was due to acid reflux after an excessive high bile enzyme score in the pancreas (bile enzyme normal 50, me 650), supposedly treatable by reducing acid with a proton pump inhibitor that blocks an enzyme that helps produce excess stomach acid. TUDCA Ursodeoxycholic acid, bile acid sequestrants were also prescribed along with diarrhea stimulants.

· My alternative medicine internist said it was due to excess acid (even though only my alkaline bile was excessive). He prescribed a regimen of natural remedies to soothe the scarred intestinal lining and valves from acid scarring (licorice, aloe vera, slippery elm, etc.), but it wasn’t acid but alkaline bile that erupted from the pancreas. And the balancer to bile is acid.

Taking anti-acids worsened the bloating, belching, gas, nausea, massive chest pressure and burning (heartburn) and constipation. But neutral activated charcoal calmed down the burn but unfortunately wasn’t tried by me until after 8 hours of constant heartburn.

The universal remedy among the experts was to avoid alcohol, vastly reduce fat intake, use a Proton Pump Inhibitor drug to lower stomach acid, avoid red meat, raise pillow 10 inches when sleeping to avoid acid backflow, use H2 histamine blockers to reduce stomach acid (Pepcid, Zantac), and eating oatmeal and a BRAT diet: bananas (alkaline forming), rice (acid forming), applesauce (acid forming), toast – alkaline forming) to soak up excess bile, none of which worked and only worsened symptoms.

Moreover, I found that increasing, not decreasing, stomach acid by taking a Betaine HCL supplement stopped reflux (the upward flow of stomach acid into the windpipe). Stated differently, my acidic problem was an acid deficiency coupled with excess bile eruption due to insufficient stomach acid to balance the bile.Bile is alkaline and stomach acid is obviously acidic and should be balanced. Bile breaks down fat.

If I took a bile supplement (and reduced stomach acid) it made matters worse. I learned that if I took bile salts, not a bile itself, that stimulated natural bile production but without the violent backflow, although its side effect was uncontrollable diarrhea. I had to learn how to let my body produce bile rather than use drugs or supplements. Bile is produced in the liver, stored in the gall bladder and released by the pancreas.

The pancreas has a bile backflow regulation valve called the Oddi Valve. The digestive tract has two more valves or sphincters that control acid: the Pylori Valve between the intestine and the bowel and the Esophageal Valve that can prevent backflow of acid into the throat. These valves are muscles, (made of connective tissue but is not cartilage). All three of these valves were scarred by bile reflux burns.

The valves are triggered by either the acidity or alkalinity of food (called pH). If there is too much acid, the valve closes (and vice versa). So, acid indigestion is a deficiency of acid, not excessive acidity. Taking TUMS or an acid blocker may soothe the throat but worsen the problem (“win the battle but lose the war”). And heartburn is Bile Reflux which is way worse than acid reflux.

I queried Artificial Intelligence about lower back spasm and curling of feet and it replied this condition came from stimulating nerves connected to the spine, most likely the S1 Nerve Root at the L5-S1 junction (i.e., at the very bottom of the spine connecting to the top of the sacrum – which is a large triangular bone tying the vertebrae to the pelvis). I asked AI if curling my toes had anything to do with my pancreas reflux of bile:

“Curling your feet upward (dorsiflexion) can relieve back spasms by stimulating nerves” and can result in muscle re-education. “If the S1 Nerve is irritated by a bulging disc at the L-5 location, it can cause back spasms”. Lifting the foot can break the cycle of a muscle that seizes up.

Muscle Imbalance: “It may indicate that the muscles around your hip and lower back need strengthening to keep the spine stable”. Thus, I am doing glute exercises and gentle hip stretching on my own. None of the doctors I consulted suggested this.

NOT MEDICAL ADVICE

Tentative Conclusions:

1. Medical experts across different disciplines do not know how to distinguish between a frequently experienced medical condition of acid reflux and bile reflux.

2. They only prescribe drugs and natural supplements that worsen the burning reflux. Reflux is an acid deficiency and over-the-counter antiacids and acid reducing drugs should not be prescribed but are the standard of care. Medical experts across the board violate the first rule of Hippocrates: “do not harm”, no matter it is well intentioned.

3. Medical experts are totally outperformed by Artificial Intelligence regarding correct diagnosis of lower back nerve pain and resulting aggravated nerve stimulation contributing to bile reflux, depending on the correct question being posed to AI.

4. Naturopathic physicians frequently prescribe detoxifying and alkalinizing of synthetic chemicals in food as the default treatment to nearly all medical maladies. But this has no bearing on bile reflux that can be triggered from taking over-alkalinized food, supplements or baking soda. Dr. Henry Beiler, MD, in his book Food is the Best Medicine, 1965, mentions that trying to eat two different kinds of protein in a meal can overload the liver, leading to protein indigestion, putrefaction and “bile-burn spasms”.

According to AI, Oddi Valve dysfunction in the pancreas can lead to a spasm of the valve muscle that allow bile to enter the small intestine, causing high pressure and severe pain” (precisely what I experienced along with nausea and constipation). When the Oddi Valve doesn’t open, bile can also back up causing pain that radiates to the lower back which can also spasm correspondingly. Curling toes upward can cause involuntary muscle release from such cramping as a sort of nerve meridian. Toe curling is linked to muscle tightness not directly to digestive tract acidity but indirectly it can break the Oddi Valve spasm that causes bile backing up. None of the above was mentioned by doctors I engaged with. This should not be construed as medical advice or expertise, however.

5. Persons experiencing bouts of painful acidic burning in the throat are mostly left to: 1) inaccurate medical advice and drug prescriptions, 2) the commercialization of anti-acid pills, chewing gum and candies and so-called alternative medicine natural alkalinizing supplements that are merely palliative, and only worsen bile reflux, and 3) when connected to an associated lower back pain and numbness, the issue of a pinched or disturbed nerve possibly from protein mixing and overload will be ignored completely. In short, we are mostly on our own and must find our own solutions when it comes to a frequent malady of acid indigestion.

6. The prescription that I sleep with a 10 inch high pillow to prevent back flow of stomach acid into my throat was probably one of the most harmful. Raising my head 10 inches threw my spine out of alignment while sleeping contributing to the back spasm. I only experienced the back spasm when waking in the morning. Interestingly, doctors who profess a holistic approach to medicine never even attempted to check if there was a relationship between my lower back spasms and my pancreas bile reflux flare.

7. The formation of online medical self-help groups to address this personal knowledge gap is often co-opted by drug companies and food corporations that sponsor paid “handlers” as mentors.

8. State medicine, like state religion, should be avoided wherever possible as it cannot meaningfully and correctly deal with even simple conditions like acid indigestion. AI cannot replace self-help support groups but it can do a better job at diagnosis than the medical establishment. Unfortunately, the standard of care for acid indigestion is toxic and potentially harmful in itself.