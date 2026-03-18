Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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C. Havvers's avatar
C. Havvers
6d

Sometimes you write about curling up the foot (which is standard for leg cramps) but sometimes you describe curling up the toes.

Please clarify ...

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2 replies by Wayne Lusvardi
andy's avatar
andy
6d

Incline the whole bed to elevate your head.

I’ve used an adjustable wedge frame between box spring & bed frame for many years - head of the bed is 6” higher than the foot.

Unfortunately the company that manufactured & sold what I have is long out of business. Much more expensive options exist now:

https://saminasleep.com/inclined-bed-frame/

https://bedplanet.com/products/ergo-pedic-zenith-tilt-base-adjustable-bed

The in/vertebrals that smashed my bone china & caused me resort to Wedgewood sleeping posture were all doctors.

Doctors are a trope. Mary Shelley’s art was science, not fiction. And trope-a-dope ligature marks most.

GB Shaw. Mussolini-face optional.

https://vimeo.com/442827006?__cf_chl_tk=otkEJOcRv.TQc.hxr1KVMu2uCW_TBNeGXtn32A3sU4g-1773853867-1.0.1.1-E.aHydX8mgdzqu9ZvnDnpsS.MH3SSUPRS8.oMwf.LL8

And these “doctors” are instrumental means to the ends Shaw & similar Shankers have always salivated after … most everyone is “laity” to these fiends:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qIGwGJ3yqPx7/

Neglect not iliacus & psoas … tight & imbalanced in too many loosed into sedentary chair-balancing up on this netless highwire life:

https://alethahealth.com/

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