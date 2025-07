Cadmium Inhalation from aerial Spraying = Flu (acidosis).

Stay hydrated. There is no antidote for cadmium exposure. Treatment measures:

* fluid replacement (drink Pedialyte for electrolytes to retain hydration), buy room humidifier

* oxygen therapy (take chlorophyll supplement),

* ventilation.

https://www.brighteon.com.ba648c6f-6148-4615-9d2c-49a484b1a6d8

