DMSO, or dimethyl sulfoxide, is a by-product of paper making. It comes from a substance found in wood.DMSO is known for its ability to dissolve a wide range of polar and non-polar compounds, including many that are not soluble in water.

Story at a Glance:

•Chronic respiratory diseases, while quite profitable, remain an area that medicine struggles with, and as such many with them are subjected to a life of healthcare expenses, impaired stamina, and in many cases, a painful decline until they succumb to the illness.

•DMSO is an “umbrella remedy” capable of treating a wide range of challenging ailments due to its combination of therapeutic properties (e.g., reducing inflammation, improving circulation, and reviving dying cells).

•Many of these properties (e.g., reducing fibrosis and inflammation, restoring damaged organs, improving circulation) are uniquely suited to address the underlying causes of chronic respiratory diseases.

•DMSO is also quite useful for addressing the infections that frequently accompany these disorders, as it has antimicrobial activity, reduces damaging lung inflammation, and potentiates many antimicrobial therapies (e.g., many untreatable resistant respiratory infections rapidly respond to DMSO mixed with an antibiotic and many individuals have cured a chronic illness by combining DMSO with a natural antimicrobial).



•A large volume of published data and many user reports show that DMSO often produces remarkable results for a wide range of respiratory disorders, of which asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and pulmonary fibrosis, pneumonia) will be covered here.

• This article will review the data demonstrating DMSO’s efficacy for lung diseases, along with an examination of the most common protocols used for them and other natural approaches that also aid in their treatment (e.g., for asthma, COPD, and pulmonary fibrosis). It will also provide guidelines for general DMSO procurement and use.

Full Article at LINK