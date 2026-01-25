“War is Peace, Ignorance is Strength, and Clemency is Parasitism” – Paraphrase, Slogans in novel 1984, George Orwell

In his truth busting books, Caesar’s Messiah and Shakespeare’s Secret Messiah, Joe Atwill presents undeniable evidence that the Roman Flavian family dynasty of demigods secretly invented Christianity to try to convert war mongering and terroristic ancient Israel to pacifistic messianic Christianity. Ideologically central to this mass psychological persuasion project were the religious concepts of grace, mercy and clemency that ran against the former Judean religion of total war and annihilation.

Jerusalem was leveled to the ground by the Romans around 70 A.D., and 20,000 Judeans were brought to Rome as slaves to build the Coliseum financed by gold confiscated from the Judean Temple. The Roman religious conversion of captured Judeans failed. But eventually Christianity had to be stealthily re-invented to keep former European enemies, the Germanics, Celtics, Franks, Huns, Saxons and Alans, appeased because they were now part of the empire. Original Christianity’s thrust as a pacifistic counter religion to terrorist Judaism offered grace, mercy and clemency to cunningly serve Roman elites through their malevolent institutions disguised as religious, benevolent and patriotic.

How the Christian Theology of Grace Came About in a Roman Pagan Culture

It must be clarified from the start that Joe Atwill has never postulated how Roman emperor Titus’s clemency policies evolved into the Christian theological concept of grace, at least that I am aware of. I have had to presuppose what Atwill’s notion of Roman emperor Titus’s theological creation of Christian grace and clemency might look like by extrapolating from the Roman imperial cult’s hidden ideology of malevolent subjugation and social control unraveled by Atwill. Crucial to understanding how grace became the central theological tenet of Christianity is that there became three undisclosed sequential Jesus’s from the Flavian dynasty, which in his book Shakespeare’s Secret Messiah, Atwill says morphed into the concept of the Holy Trinity:



* Militaristic emperor Vespasian, the Father who devised pacifistic Christianity, together with the Herodian and Alexandrian dynasties, to subdue terrorist Judaism,

* His Son, military commander Titus who desolated Jerusalem but established a clemency system for Jews to convert to Roman Christianity, and

* A second spiritual son emperor Domitian (the Holy Spirit) who tried to “reveal” the end times of the Christianity created by his father and brother through the book of “Revelation”, meant to bring the Christian religion to an end without retribution for fraud, plunder and mass murder.

Atwill asserts Emperor Domitian tried to bring an end to Christianity in the book of Revelation out of fear it would be revealed as an artificial creation of the Flavian emperors, and the Judeans, Roman plebians and Greek gentiles might seek apocalyptic retaliation against him. This is why the book of Revelation had to be written in a very symbolical and mysterious style for fear the Flavian origin of Christianity would be too clearly unshrouded.

The destroyer of Jerusalem, Emperor Titus was later known as “the delight of mankind” for pardoning enemies and providing disaster relief after the Mt. Vesuvius eruption. He reportedly sold furniture in some of his many homes to provide aid to the homeless. However, he was faced with a new problem once the Judean slaves were in Rome: how to appease a potentially rebellious minority population who were insular, ethnocentric and non-assimilating and didn’t want Roman citizenship. In an online article titled The Political Shrewdness and Clemency of Titus, Titus’s policy of clemency is described:

Emperor Titus showed limited clemency to Jews, granting some personal favors to the (Judean) historian Josephus…but overseeing the brutal Siege of Jerusalem and destruction of the Temple in 70 AD, a stark contrast between personal mercy and harsh military victory, later idealized in art and opera (La Clemenza di Tito by Mozart) as a symbol of forgiveness, despite the immense suffering inflicted on the Jewish people. Josephus (also) recorded that Titus spared his brother and 50 friends from execution and had three men taken down (from their crosses) while still alive, as requested by Josephus.”

The antidote to the historical dilemma of The Jewish Question of what to do about ethnic assimilation was to offer Christian grace. We need to be mindful that Roman citizens only paid land taxes while provincials paid the bulk of the tax burden through tributes, levies, and road and bridge tolls. The Fiscus Judaicus (Judean Tax), a mandatory religious tax, was deposited into the Roman treasury. But a converted Judean to Christianity (a Converso) presumably could escape this tax.

Shakespeare’s Play Timon of Athens and the Flavian Code. Titus was renown as such a merciful and generous ruler that Shakespeare seemingly wrote a vicarious play alluding to Timon’s (alias Titus’s) self-destructive over-generosity (Timon of Athens, 1588). The story line of the play is about a wealthy but overly generous Athenian gentleman whose friends and recipients of his generosity abandon him once he runs out of money and assets. After helping many victims of an extensive structural fire in Rome, Titus said: “this has ruined me”.

However, Atwill has a different opinion that Shakespeare’s play Timon of Athens refers to emperor Trajan’s attempt to describe Domitian as insane. So, Timon is an archetype for Domitian according to Atwill. But I bet Atwill might be persuaded by his own master conspiracy thesis that Shakespeare’s play Timon of Athens better fits as an allegory about Titus not Domitian. For it is Titus, not Domitian, who is generous to a fault.

Atwill convincingly asserts that the writer of Shakespeare’s Timon of Athens play was likely a converso Italian-Jew named Amelia Bassano who had intimate knowledge of the Flavian Signature (authorship) of the New Testament.





The Flavian Code in Mozart’s Opera “The Clemency of Titus”. More intriguing is that by 1791 the famous Freemason musician Johann Amadeus Mozart composed an opera entitled The Clemency of Titus, with the central character being the Roman emperor Vespasian. Another coincidental character in the opera is Berenice of Cilicia, a doppelganger for Berenice, Titus’s wife, who Atwill claims was one of the co-authors of the Christian Gospels, and was the daughter of ancient King Herod during the first century. The character Berenice is sent back to Jerusalem in the plot of the opera.

The occasion of the opera was the coronation of Leopold II, the Holy Roman Emperor, as King of Bohemia. The coronation entailed the ratification of a political agreement to initiate a program to free the serfs of Bohemia, thereby increasing the tax burden on aristocratic landholders. Leopold desired to quell any possibility of a slave or peasant revolt such as the French Revolution as well as assuage the Bohemian nobility to absorb higher taxation. Mozart’s opera was the Hollywood musical movie extravaganza (i.e., predictive programming) of its day.

The opera’s plot revolves around a scheme by Vitellia, daughter of Roman deposed emperor Vitellius, to assassinate Titus as revenge for her father’s murder. But the merciful Titus spares the conspirators just before they are to be thrown into the wild animal pit in the Coliseum.

Ergo, Freemason Mozart is likely to have known about the Flavian authorship of the New Testament. He selected the libretto “La Clemenza di Tito” written a century earlier by Pietro Metastasio (1698-1782) on which to base his opera. Put differently, Mozart had a political agenda to promote the objectives of an aristocratic Christian elite. And former emperor Titus’ reputation for political clemency was still championed by Judeans and memorialized some 1700 years later in Italy.

Paul’s Purported Letter to Titus and Domitian’s Lying Wink

Another item to enter as evidence is the short Letter to Saint Titus, not emperor Titus, supposedly written by the Apostle Paul. The central focus of the letter is to emphasize Christian grace. “For the grace of God has appeared that offers salvation to all people. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God” (Titus 2: 11-12). This echoes Ephesians 2:8:

“For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God” (meaning the deified emperor Titus).

An unexplainable aspect of the Titus letter is that the author includes what is called the Epimenides Paradox: “One of the Cretans, a prophet of their own, said, ‘Cretans are always liars’.” This could be interpreted by Joe Atwill as a typical way the Roman Emperors mock readers by winking at them to tip them off: “it’s all a lie”. Apparently, the writer of the Titus Letter believed that the readers were too dumb to catch on to the codes and signaling of elites, much like current Freemasonic hand gestures and numerology (i.e., 33 signals a master teacher). This is a tip off to the plausible operation of the secret Flavian Code. Moreover, the letter references the Island of Crete and Titus is known to have visited Crete in 69 AD. Many Judeans had fled to Cyprus due to the Jewish-Roman War. So, this could be an inside joke from Titus to an unidentified receiver that he is lying or that there is some military code hidden in the letter.

However, the modern day duped Evangelical reader feeling cognitive discomfort or nervousness would likely say something like the Bible is all “God’s word” and dismiss why the Epimenides Paradox is in the Letter to Titus.

The Evangelical Deep State and their Marxian False Consciousness as ‘Useful Idiots’

By the late 1800’s, the book of Revelation was twisted into a prophecy of the second coming of Jesus by Evangelical Christians John Darby in Britain and William Miller in the United States, when the deified political economy of the future would come to a crashing end as it is now perhaps.

Today, the social carriers of the perverted Evangelical Christian version of emperor Domitian’s Revelation are some 70 million American Evangelical Christians who support Zionist wars in the Middle East and Eurasia. Evangelicals were planted and cultivated in the US over 100 years ago by the British and now, unknowingly, support the bankruptcy of the US by advocacy for fighting wars for Israel as proxies for parasitic European nations. Nonetheless, Evangelicals identify as American patriots who fought similar wars in Europe in WW1 and WW2 that were not in the interest of Americans (see Jim Macgregor and John O’Dowd, Two World Wars and Hitler: Who Was Responsible? - 2024). Evangelicals are the personification of what once were called Communist “useful idiots” (see Brannon S. Howse, Marxianity: How the Evangelical Deep State and their ‘Useful Idiots’ are Merging Marxism and Christianity, 2018). Evangelicals today are walking simultaneous self-contradictions for they are at the same time strongly ideologically anti-Communist. Evangelicals would deny that the British created both Israel and Communism and that they are not our arch enemy (see Richard Poe, How the British Invented Communism - And Blamed It on the Jews, 2024).

Eventually a system of parasitism morphed the former Roman republic into a tyrannical empire run by dramatists as demagogues, not emperors, to keep feeding its parasitic states on the backs of the Roman Empire and now the United States. Empires are created by their parasites, not solely the other way around. The successors to the former barbarians and vandals who sacked Rome – the Germanians, Celtics, Franks, Huns, Saxons and Alans -- are alive and well in Northern Europe and the European Union of globalist parasites. Christian clemency and grace transmogrified into the pacification of hostile nations by a ginormous system of religious patronage, a foreign aid bribery system enriching elites, a legalized financial extraction system of wealth through money exchange rates, fiat money and usury, and gambling in derivatives collateralized by other people’s assets and deposits that could be taken by globalist bankers. Commodities Trader and independent researcher Alex Krainer sums up the current situation of proxy wars as Britain and “NATO against all of the rest of humanity”, not Ukraine vs. Russia or Israel vs. Palestinians as brainwashed Americans are led to believe by the British based Orwellian media.

This is why Joe Atwill’s insights about the origins of the Christian New Testament and modern propaganda are highly relevant and timely.