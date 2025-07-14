“All roads lead to Rome” – British writer Geoffrey Chaucer about the first GPS instrument called Astrolabe, 1391

“All roads lead to London” – Alex Krainer, author of Grand Deception: The Truth About Bill Browder, the Magnitsky Act and Anti-Russian Sanctions

In 1776, the colonies of America declared their independence from Great Britain and subsequently won their freedom by the American Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. But through the inveigling of British banks, the private British-owned “American National Banks” and the 1913 private Federal Bank Reserve System, America was covertly absorbed back into servility and subjugation to Britain. America won the battles but lost the war, but you won’t find this in any adopted college history book.

The exception is historian Carroll Quigley’s two books Tragedy and Hope: A History of the World in Our Time (1966), and The Anglo-American Establishment (1981), without which we would not have any record of the financial and political subjugation of the US to 33 members of the secret society started in London around 1890 by Cecil Rhodes. This cabal was known as The Milner Group controlled by the Cecil Family and was comprised of many British elite families (Rothschild, Viscount, Baron, Balfour, Astor, etc.). This secret society, together with nonprofit foundations established by the collaborating American “Robber Barons” the Rockefellers, Carnegie, Morgans, Vanderbilts, Gould, Astor etc., controlled the curriculum and content of American history in high schools and colleges. New PHD’s in history were required to go to London as part of their training (Rhodes Scholarship). As George Orwell famously wrote in his classic sci-fi novel of totalitarianism titled 1984”, “those who control the past, control the future”. The main tool of propaganda is academic history. Quigley’s books were marginalized and thus the American public were left in the dark without a clue.

Banker’s Un-Civil War

By 1865 British banks provoked the Civil War and funded both sides to reap the profits that cost of 500,000 American lives. Britain tried to break the US into two vassal states by the US Civil War.

London-based Karl Marx wrote letters to Pres. Abraham Lincoln hoping to radicalize him into creating a class revolution. Andrew Zimmerman compiled correspondence of Marx and Friedrich Engels with Lincoln and a Communist Union Army officer during the Civil War (see Zimmerman, The Civil War in the United States, 2016). In Howard Jones’ book Union in Peril: The Crisis over British Intervention in the Civil War (1992), the British considered the Union’s anti-slavery position as a hypocritical attempt to stir up slave revolts to salvage the war for the North. So, slavery as a cause of the war was a British invention. Why did devoted Marxists and socialists support Lincoln who was funded by, and was an advocate for, Northern industrialists unless perhaps Marxism was a cover for London banking interests?

We were all taught the Civil War was fought over slavery, but Abe Lincoln’s wife and many Union army generals and landowners also owned slaves. Lincoln wrote: “My paramount objective is to save the Union, not to save or destroy slavery”.

For an example of modern British propaganda advancing the erroneous historical revisionism that the Civil War was fought against slavery see London-based historian Amanda Foreman, A World on Fire: Britain’s Crucial Role in the American Civil War, 2010. Foreman’s book is a sort of “chick flick” version of the epic novel and Hollywood propaganda movie “Gone with the Wind” by Margaret Mitchell that perpetuated the notion of slavery as the just cause of the war. However, a fascinating historical novel written during the Civil War era was by southerner John B. Jones, Secession, Coercion and Civil War, The Story of 1861, published during the war, but it was never ultimately made into a Hollywood movie and only once glosses over the slavery issue. Jones had to be a participant in the war to describe the historical details related his novel. Contemporary Israeli American talk radio host, and Mossad agent, Dennis Prager is the main propagandist that the Civil War was fought over slavery as a moral issue. Prager has a large audience of Evangelical Christians who resonate with his therapeutic-moralistic-deism version of Judeo-Christianism described by sociologist Christian Smith in his book Soul Searching: The Religious and Spiritual Life of American Teenagers, 2005.

Divide and Conquer

The main strategy of London was “divide and conquer” which continues domestically to this day with the Democrat and Republican parties and globally with the Middle East conflicts (Israel versus the so-called Islamic Terrorists). This is why the Founding Fathers warned about political factions because they create false ideological dialectics of good guy/bad guy that keep people enslaved by fighting with each other.

London’s World Wars

London bankers fomented WWI as a war to prevent Germany from forming an alliance with Russia against any coalition that could challenge the then British Empire. They politically constructed Israel in 1948 to preserve London banking dominance (hegemony) over oil producing states and world trade routes. The Russian Revolution, WWI and WWII, were falsely touted as ideological wars against undemocratic Monarchy, Capitalism, Communism and Nazism. It took US Pres. Eisenhower to stop Israel as a proxy for London from taking over the Suez Canal in 1956.

London banks and the Freemasons assigned a handler, Friedrich Eckart, to Austrian Adolph Hitler to groom him to be the future German Chancellor to wage war against Russia (see Guido Preparata, Conjuring Hitler: How Britain and America Made the Third Reich and Destroyed Europe, 2023). It is often said that all world wars are banker’ s wars. But what needs to be clarified is that they have been wars precipitated by the bank of London. After the decline of the British Colonial Empire after WWII, Britain was no longer a military power but continued stealthily disintegrating the US into a finance-dependent colony with the puppet presidents and legislators we have today, of which there is little awareness by the American public principally due to their control of the mass media and education.

The Jacksonian Era and the Anti-Masonic Party Movement

Except for an 80-year period when Pres. Andrew Jackson ousted the British bankers by cancelling the charter of the Second National Bank, America has been effectually governed by a small secret society of bankers in the sovereign city of London. It was during the Jacksonian era that the Anti-Masonic Party movement (1827-1840) gained momentum as an “organization of the people against a secret society…of the Masonic Empire” (i.e., the British Empire) which, again, escaped the history books – see Charles McCarthy, The Anti-Masonic Party, 1903.

All Presidential Assassinations were Facilitated by London

Although all presidents since 1913 were keenly aware of this, those presidents who resisted London’s clandestine rule were assassinated (Lincoln, Garfield, McKinley, JFK along with RFK and JFK Jr.) or were subjected to an attempted assassination (Reagan, Trump). Minnesota Congressman Charles Lindbergh led the fight against the Federal Reserve Bank system, but in 1932 his 1-year-old son and wife were kidnapped and his son murdered by an immigrant. Copies of Lindberg’s book “Why Is Your Country at War and What Happens to You After the War” were burned by Federal agents along with the contents of his home office.

Who Rules America Omits Marxist London

By the 1960’s, Leftist American sociologists (C. Wright Mills, The Power Elite, 1965 and William Domhoff, Who Rules America, 1967), deployed Marxian social class analysis that never mentioned secret societies or London bankers as hidden power elites. Marxism was not a social science, but propaganda paid for by British industrialists in London in the mid 1800’s. Marxism condemned Capitalism but was used by British bankers to instigate the Russian Revolution and the Gulag and the Ukrainian Holodomor genocide as depopulation (see Richard Pope, How the British Invented Communism and Blamed It on the Israelis, 2024). Former Communist turned pretend conservative James Burnham (The Managerial Revolution, 1941), falsely blamed the bureaucratic managerial class for America’s “suicide”, a forerunner of the scapegoat of the “deep state.”

The ‘Deep State’ is a Mysterious Scapegoat

In his first term in office, Trump was surrounded by the mysterious “Deep State”, which wasn’t deep nor comprised of bureaucracies as much as it was by a small British secret society. Since the 1930’s Communists, with dual Israeli citizenship (not ordinary Israelis) as their clandestine foot soldiers, infiltrated the US State Department. Whitaker Chambers defected from the Communist Party and blew open this infiltration with his “pumpkin patch” microfilm spy evidence that spawned anti-Communist McCarthyism (Whitaker Chambers, Witness, 1952). But infiltration persisted and has grown so absurd that the entire Congress of the US is currently run by the London bribery system through its proxy, Israel.

COVID Created Suspicion About Who Rules American Politics

This is why it was taken for granted for so long that American institutions reflected reality but were effectually controlled by London and American mass media. This lasted up until 2020 when the COVID crisis started to make Americans suspicious that mass spectacles (e.g., 9/11, Weapons of Mass Destruction, COVID, etc.), movies (Gone with the Wind) and novels (J.D. Salinger, The Catcher in the Rye) and even domestic policies (e.g., vaccinations and germ theory, chemotherapy, fluoride, food genetics, etc.) weren’t what they were depicted as. Even though COVID vaccinations were an intentionally spotty but murderous failure it still did not disclose London bankers as the criminal class that was effectually running the government and global health regulating organizations (WHO, CDC, WEF, Davos). Like every banking family in history, from the Sadducee money changers and Herod tax farmers of Jerusalem to the Medici’s in 15th century Italy, the money oligarchs stay out of the limelight and use well remunerated priests, popes, anti-heresy theologians, proxies, unwitting mercenary armies, historians, scientists, and media personalities as their false fronts.

American Evangelical Christians as Useful Moralistic Fools

A large segment of Americans (70 million), mainly Evangelical Christians, have swallowed the war propaganda of London hook, line and sinker about the Ukraine, Palestine-Gaza, and Iran wars as they have been mentally programmed by their own leaders and twisted scriptures to consider Israeli’s as “God’s chosen moral people”. This was accomplished partly through infiltrators into Evangelicalism (John Hagey, Tim Keller, Hal Lindsey). Through the Scofield Bible, London-based theologian John Darby, and his Plymouth Brethren and Massachusetts Pilgrims, shrewdly substituted Dispensationalism and Zionism for historical Christianity (see Sean Durbin, Righteous Gentiles: Religion, Identity and Myth in John Hagee’s Christians United for Israel, 2018).

Alex Krainer on the London Connection

Again, the American public don’t have a clue about the covert rule of London because, as former president Richard Nixon said: "The American people don't believe anything until they see it on television”. A possible exception is alternative media such as Alex Krainer, a commodities trader in Monaco who formerly went to school in the US, and his online videos and Substack page (

). Recently, retired US Army Lt. Colonel and libertarian Karen Kwiatkowski, Iranian Nima Alkorshid, a civil engineering professor in Brazil at his website Dialogue Works, and Norwegian professor Glenn Diesen on Substack and Youtube, among others, have been facilitating Krainer getting his messaging exposed to more Americans about the London connection.

The Erased US-Russian Alliance

Krainer explains how Americans have had its historical alliance with Russia erased from their history. In 1809 Russia and the US initiated friendly relations around mutual interests so as not be held hostage to the British Empire. US Ambassador to Russia John Quincy Adams had 33 meetings with the Russian emperor Alexander I. When Britain, France and the colonial Ottoman Empire attacked Russia in the Crimean War from 1853-1856, the US supported Russia but did not intervene (Crimea is a peninsula in the Black Sea in southern Ukraine). In 1863, Russia sent its imperial navy fleet to New York and San Francisco for six months with authorization to fight the navies of Britain and France with the US Navy at Pres. Lincoln’s command. This was only because Britain, France and the Vatican were mainly funding the Confederacy, not because the South’s actions to secede were unworthy. It was a balance of power issue to the Russians, not necessarily an anti-slavery or anti-secession issue. Russia joined Lincoln in opposing the power of the London bankers who had pushed through the passage of the oppressive US National Banking Act. Lincoln’s assassin was hired by international bankers, but once again evidence of this was expunged from public records. Historian Carroll Quigley stated that Britain’s objective was:



“nothing less than to create a world system of financial control in private hands to dominate the political system of each country…in feudalist fashion by the central banks of the world acting in concert, by secret agreements, …meetings and conferences” (page 20).

Lincoln violated arrest laws, refused to release imprisoned newspaper reporters in opposition to a Supreme Court order, and fought a “total war” of rape, pillage and destruction against even civilians in the South in his unnecessary attempt to “save the union” (see Thomas DiLorenzo, The Real Lincoln: His Unnecessary War, 2003). Lincoln didn’t want to go into bondage to British bankers who opposed his issuance of “greenback” dollars to finance the war instead of depending on foreign bank loans. But at what price was the phony emancipation from slavery achieved? Former slaves were not integrated into the economy until 100 years later, mostly through professional sports run by billionaire “owners,” proving the war was not about slavery. The Civil War morphed the federal government from a republic into a cloaked foreign banker’s oligarchy sold to the public as “democracy”, just as the assassination of Caesar replaced the Roman Republic with a tax farming empire dependent on perpetual wars to give soldiers farmland for their retirements (see Jim O’Reilly,Capitalism as Oligarchy: 5,000 years of Diversion and Suppression, 2015).

London bankers fomented the Russian Revolution and Communism, as well as WWI and WWII, to keep Russia from uniting economically with Germany or the US against the British Empire. This culminated with presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s infamous “Russia, Russia, Russia” bogus accusations against rival Donald Trump before the 2016 election of Russian election interference. This drove a wedge between Russia and the US as well as attempted to disparage Trump.

