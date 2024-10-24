NOT MEDICAL ADVICE, LAYMEN’S OPINION

Dr. William Davis, MD, is a former cardiologist who left the profession, and is the author of the famous book Wheat Belly, which explains how the gliadin protein in wheat damages the small intestine resulting in a leaky gut and autoimmune reactions. Davis is an unusual person; has a dry wit and is not just another snake oil salesman or detox guru. Dr. Davis is the kind of person who might ask: “Would you like a side of poop to go with your favorite gut destroying wheat bran cereal and antibiotic-laced sausage for breakfast?” He reminds me in appearance of the TV comedian of the 1960’s Red Skelton. But Davis is no medical TV guru or impersonator but a serious medical practitioner. Davis warns people not to rely for their health on pharmaceuticals or procedures based only on observations or bogus testing based on relative probability.

Davis has recently been interviewed by several internet podcasters in mind blowing discussions about his breakthrough findings and home remedy treatment for Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth or SIBO (aka endotoxemia, leaky gut sepsis) and a host of other chronic conditions. According to Davis “just about every modern chronic condition must be reexamined in light of the contribution of the gut microbiome via endotoxemia” (endotoxemia means internal toxicity without an external germ). Davis’s major insight on health is that fecal microbes are climbing back up from the bowel some 24 feet into the small intestinal chamber where food transfers into the bloodstream for nourishment and that a probiotic called L. Reuteri is an antidote with no side effects. All humans once had the L. Reuteri bacteria but around half of us lost it presumably due to antibiotics, GMO wheat and sugar.

Davis says what changed his mind about the significance of bacterial and fungal overgrowth in the small intestine is a hand held device called AIRE that came out in 2018 that can map where in the GI tract microbes are located. Previously, neither colonoscopies nor intestinal scoping could detect and identify what was going on in the over 20 feet of the lower small intestine. Davis says it is uncommon for anyone to test negative with the AIRE device to having endotoxemia. The device works by testing for the timing of the release of hydrogen gas (hydrogen functions to keep the human body hydrated and a balance between acid and alkaline). The AIRE device reveals that Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth (SIBO) and Fungal Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth (FIBO) are everywhere in modern society due to the modern diet and drugs. Loss of stomach acid can also contribute to ascending fecal microbes says Davis.

But the probiotic Lactobacillus Reuteri does not sequester itself in a part of the human body but can take up residence in the entire length of the small intestine and the large bowel and thus can deter ascending fecal microbes. It produces antimicrobial Bacteriocins to push SIBO back into the bowel where it belongs. L. Reuteri acts like a backflow valve on your home plumbing that prevents sewer waste from back flowing into your drinking and cooking water line (ergo the medical term “sepsis”). Additionally, L. Reuteri produces the hormone Oxytocin that produces positive mood, sexual arousal, and increases contractions during labor at birth. It doesn’t take much deductive logic to understand that fewer birth contractions may lead to a greater revenue stream for doctors from more cesarian-sections, although Davis doesn’t mention this.

Davis says it was from cancer research that the probiotic L. Reuteri was initially found to be a game changer. L. Reuteri made experimental rats stay young until death even if fed a bad diet. Rats fed a bad diet of GMO grain and sugar without L. Reuteri got sick, emaciated and died prematurely. L. Reuteri is found only in the guts of mammals not in soil or plants. It was initially harvested from a woman in Peru who never ate a western diet of GMO grain or sugar nor was administered antibiotics.

Davis found that the only commercial strain of pure L. Reuteri was in a product called Bio-Gaia Gastrus that deals with abdominal bloating and discomfort in babies. However, the dosage was too low for adults. So, Davis fermented it 1000-fold in a yogurt maker for 36-hours to create an adult dosage of 250 to 300 billion colony forming units or CFU’s. Remarkably, the beneficial effects of L. Reuteri for experimental rats were the same for humans. In 90 percent of a group of 40 women monitored by Davis, it eliminated emotional depression, shrank waist size, smoothed out facial wrinkles, thickened hair, greater libido, replaced lost muscle tone, and reduced inflammation. But to repeat, L. Reuteri has been lost in at least half of the human population.

Davis asks:

“Rather than taking an antibiotic or a detox herb for this (leaky gut) condition, what if the solution is a form of yogurt that restores a bacterial species you were supposed to have anyway but lost due to taking antibiotics, GMO grains and sugar? Micro-biotic medicine to treat disease and chronic conditions is evolving. Things are changing at breakneck speed. I don’t have all the solutions and maybe my answers will change in three months. We’re not quite there, but we’re getting close. Even now:

If you want a healthier, normally developed and higher IQ baby (without chronic conditions like asthma or allergies) try Bacillus Infantis

If you want to reduce joint pain, take Bacillus Coagulans

If you want smoother facial skin, smaller waist, revived libido and renewed strength take L. Reuteri

If you want to vastly reduce the likelihood of potentially deadly intestinal sepsis, take L. Reuteri

If you want to be faster and smarter at what you do, take Bacillus Brevis

If you want to control diabetes, get a unique non-drug probiotic product called Sugar Shift which performs equal to Metformin (Davis has no interest in this product)

Davis has a new high dosage L. Reuteri commercial product labeled “My Reuteri” (https://www.oxiceutics.com/products/myreuteri). But his website and podcasts detail how to cook it in a yogurt maker at home. According to Davis, a dosage of at least 50,000 CFU’s is needed if one takes another L. Reuteri product. He also advises to avoid unfermented plant-based foods and instead eat at least one fermented vegetable with every meal (sauerkraut). Davis reminds us that what halted fermenting food was the invention of the modern refrigerator.

Davis warns that the probiotic industry is highly competitive and the heightened interest in probiotics has resulted in a lot of marketing gimmickry such as claiming a probiotic should be soil-based and spore forming (such as Bacillus Subtilis) and should be double encapsulated to get through the acid in the stomach. But Davis says it is “really dumb” to want a probiotic not to release in the small bowel because it needs to control fecal microbe penetration. And soil- based probiotics such as spore-based B. Subtilis are a marketing gimmick and derive from septic cesspools (as also pointed out by polymath Pat Jordan at Vaccine Fraud @ Substack).

Back in 2017, Davis wrote the book Undoctored: How Health Care Has Failed You and How You Can Be Smarter Than Your Doctor. Davis says:

“I don’t think it’s a stretch to say it is a new age in health. It is not health care because health care is corrupt. Health care is in the business of generating revenues to profit insiders through products and procedures. Health does not come through stinking pharmaceuticals and procedures”.

Davis’s approach offers a new paradigm of health that can be self-managed as opposed to tyrannical pharmaceutical medicine. This emerging paradigm debunks both conventional drug-based medicine and herb-based alternative detoxification medicine, both of which only address symptoms, despite that their advocates point fingers of blame at each other. Davis points out that dental decay comes from grain acidification of the oral cavity (Davis, Super Gut, page 44). Moreover, colon cancer is now suspected to come from a microbe in the mouth that ends up in the colon where it is not supposed to be, due to a leaky gut.

Dr. Davis says microbiome strategies outperform antibiotics, are vastly cheaper and have spectacular effects with no real downside.

It must be clarified that if you have symptoms of Septic Shock seek hospital treatment without delay as this article is mostly about prevention and not acute or emergency treatment.