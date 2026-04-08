Video link



Paper cited: Curhan GC, Willett WC, Speizer FE, Stampfer MJ. Intake of vitamins B6 and C and the risk of kidney stones in women. J Am Soc Nephrol. 1999 Apr;10(4):840-5. doi: 10.1681/ASN.V104840. PMID: 10203369. “The relation between the intake of vitamins B6 and C and the risk of symptomatic kidney stones were prospectively studied in a cohort of 85,557 women with no history of kidney stones. Semiquantitative food-frequency questionnaires were used to assess vitamin consumption from both foods and supplements. A total of 1078 incident cases of kidney stones was documented during the 14-yr follow-up period. A high intake of vitamin B6 was inversely associated with risk of stone formation. After adjusting for other dietary factors, the relative risk of incident stone formation for women in the highest category of B6 intake (greater than or =40 mg/d) compared with the lowest category (less than3 mg/d) was 0.66 (95% confidence interval, 0.44 to 0.98). In contrast, vitamin C intake was not associated with risk. The multivariate relative risk for women in the highest category of vitamin C intake (greater than or =1500 mg/d) compared with the lowest category (less than 250 mg/d) was 1.06 (95% confidence interval, 0.69 to 1.64). Large doses of vitamin B6 may reduce the risk of kidney stone formation in women. Routine restriction of vitamin C to prevent stone formation appears unwarranted.*

Oxalate-Related Pneumonia - excerpted from Artificial Intelligence search

Oxalate-related pneumonia, specifically pulmonary oxalosis, is a rare complication of severe fungal infections, usually Aspergillus niger or A. fumigatus. These fungi produce oxalic acid, which reacts with calcium in the lung tissue to form calcium oxalate crystals, causing tissue damage and potentially kidney failure.

Key Aspects of Oxalate Pneumonia

· Cause: The fungus Aspergillus produces oxalic acid during infection, often leading to pulmonary oxalosis, particularly in aspergilloma (fungal balls).

· Mechanism: Fungal hyphae invade tissues, and the produced oxalic acid reacts with tissue calcium or blood to precipitate calcium oxalate crystals.

· Symptoms: Clinical manifestations include cough, hemoptysis (coughing up blood), and severe pulmonary damage.

· Diagnosis: Identification of calcium oxalate crystals in sputum or tissue samples is a strong diagnostic indicator of Aspergillus infection.

· Treatment: Aggressive antifungal therapy is essential to treat the underlying fungal infection.

CHEST Journal +4