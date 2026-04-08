Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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A truth is …

that the subjective & the objective truths are anything but —when set against each other— & that is by designs both biological

(innate, inherent, compulsive/driven/deterministic … a la “the marshmallow test” that pass/fails children of all ages)

& “meta” biological-projectiles as seethes-forth from the minds of manipulators

(let’s title those the “Let’s you & him fight” brigade arsonists)

large & small.

Lumping persons, unique individuals, into “people”

(or “The Borg”)

& “cultures” of collated & averaged “metrics,” so as to arrive at “The Answer” for each & every node in the cubic

(that’s a real square, man, in three dimensions)

die, hurtling through this human-“created” space-time craps table is proof o’ POSIWID.

There is a lot of auto-billed subscription remuneration in destruction. War is the force that gives US

(Uncle Sam, but all the rest of the nutty relatives, too)

“meaning.” (That’s a Chris Hedges title.)

And the meaning is “pay me.”

Rhymes “slay me.”

(Pavlov’s) Sleigh bells ring

Are you listening

In the lane

Snow —& saliva— is glistening

A beautiful sight

We're happy tonight

Walking in a I’m a winner! wonderland

Bing Crosby didn’t sing that one in front of troops, but he did do “White Christmas”:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykmaVH4IuvE

“You’re in the army, now.” In fact, you’ve never not been, trooper.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ae0sAY04T0

Industrial “revolution” is the assembly line widgets & cogs standardization “progress” towards ever meaner mean regression from which no digression is tolerated.

Don’t ask for whom that bell tolls intolerance — it tolls for thee to be not to be.

And the gold in Goldilocks “just right” will be had even if it means driving bears, Miss Daisy, & sanity to extinction.

How’s that for porridge?

Good that there are lone voices in the wilderness trying to discover the subjective-objective truths …

John Donne - “No wo/man is an island.” Liar.

Thomas Wolfe - “Every wo/man is an island.” So true that denial is the biggest Big Lie of all time.

… But there’s millions-to-one wo/men who are sure all that glitters is gold buying bearskin carpeted stairways to heaven.

The bears don’t win much against the bilious —yellow king*— billionaires:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Q17sxYtCA

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E20nBFL1ElU

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02_HTdOWr5Y&t=4842s

“Color terminology for race” -"Mongolian or Yellow"- before Killed To Order …

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510786509/killed-to-order/

… there was & continues “Bile Bears.”

Yellow mythology puts methamphetamine corrosion to shame, but the myth-smoking people are shameless:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bile_bear

Robert Chambers put The King In Yellow into Ambrose Bierce’s 1886 An Inhabitant of Carcosa.

Connecting your today’s Vitamin See to your yesterday’s Trompe-l’œil

(sounds like “Trump ploy” to my ear & is French for “deceive the eye” & refers to “an artistic technique that creates a highly realistic optical illusion of three-dimensional space and objects on a two-dimensional surface. Trompe-l'œil, which is most often associated with painting, tricks the viewer into perceiving painted objects or spaces as real”)

all the ostensibly spooky story-stuff aside —campfires, where it belongs— it is true that Carcosa Nostra thuggery has always been in power … & that that power is source —the sun— for most inhabitants.

“We have met the TBTF & it is us.”

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