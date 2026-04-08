High Dose Vitamin C can Cause Oxalates and Oxalosis Pneumonia
Video link
Paper cited: Curhan GC, Willett WC, Speizer FE, Stampfer MJ. Intake of vitamins B6 and C and the risk of kidney stones in women. J Am Soc Nephrol. 1999 Apr;10(4):840-5. doi: 10.1681/ASN.V104840. PMID: 10203369. “The relation between the intake of vitamins B6 and C and the risk of symptomatic kidney stones were prospectively studied in a cohort of 85,557 women with no history of kidney stones. Semiquantitative food-frequency questionnaires were used to assess vitamin consumption from both foods and supplements. A total of 1078 incident cases of kidney stones was documented during the 14-yr follow-up period. A high intake of vitamin B6 was inversely associated with risk of stone formation. After adjusting for other dietary factors, the relative risk of incident stone formation for women in the highest category of B6 intake (greater than or =40 mg/d) compared with the lowest category (less than3 mg/d) was 0.66 (95% confidence interval, 0.44 to 0.98). In contrast, vitamin C intake was not associated with risk. The multivariate relative risk for women in the highest category of vitamin C intake (greater than or =1500 mg/d) compared with the lowest category (less than 250 mg/d) was 1.06 (95% confidence interval, 0.69 to 1.64). Large doses of vitamin B6 may reduce the risk of kidney stone formation in women. Routine restriction of vitamin C to prevent stone formation appears unwarranted.*
Oxalate-Related Pneumonia - excerpted from Artificial Intelligence search
Oxalate-related pneumonia, specifically pulmonary oxalosis, is a rare complication of severe fungal infections, usually Aspergillus niger or A. fumigatus. These fungi produce oxalic acid, which reacts with calcium in the lung tissue to form calcium oxalate crystals, causing tissue damage and potentially kidney failure.
Key Aspects of Oxalate Pneumonia
· Cause: The fungus Aspergillus produces oxalic acid during infection, often leading to pulmonary oxalosis, particularly in aspergilloma (fungal balls).
· Mechanism: Fungal hyphae invade tissues, and the produced oxalic acid reacts with tissue calcium or blood to precipitate calcium oxalate crystals.
· Symptoms: Clinical manifestations include cough, hemoptysis (coughing up blood), and severe pulmonary damage.
· Diagnosis: Identification of calcium oxalate crystals in sputum or tissue samples is a strong diagnostic indicator of Aspergillus infection.
· Treatment: Aggressive antifungal therapy is essential to treat the underlying fungal infection.
CHEST Journal +4
A truth is …
that the subjective & the objective truths are anything but —when set against each other— & that is by designs both biological
(innate, inherent, compulsive/driven/deterministic … a la “the marshmallow test” that pass/fails children of all ages)
& “meta” biological-projectiles as seethes-forth from the minds of manipulators
(let’s title those the “Let’s you & him fight” brigade arsonists)
large & small.
Lumping persons, unique individuals, into “people”
(or “The Borg”)
& “cultures” of collated & averaged “metrics,” so as to arrive at “The Answer” for each & every node in the cubic
(that’s a real square, man, in three dimensions)
die, hurtling through this human-“created” space-time craps table is proof o’ POSIWID.
There is a lot of auto-billed subscription remuneration in destruction. War is the force that gives US
(Uncle Sam, but all the rest of the nutty relatives, too)
“meaning.” (That’s a Chris Hedges title.)
And the meaning is “pay me.”
Rhymes “slay me.”
(Pavlov’s) Sleigh bells ring
Are you listening
In the lane
Snow —& saliva— is glistening
A beautiful sight
We're happy tonight
Walking in a I’m a winner! wonderland
Bing Crosby didn’t sing that one in front of troops, but he did do “White Christmas”:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykmaVH4IuvE
“You’re in the army, now.” In fact, you’ve never not been, trooper.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Ae0sAY04T0
Industrial “revolution” is the assembly line widgets & cogs standardization “progress” towards ever meaner mean regression from which no digression is tolerated.
Don’t ask for whom that bell tolls intolerance — it tolls for thee to be not to be.
And the gold in Goldilocks “just right” will be had even if it means driving bears, Miss Daisy, & sanity to extinction.
How’s that for porridge?
Good that there are lone voices in the wilderness trying to discover the subjective-objective truths …
John Donne - “No wo/man is an island.” Liar.
Thomas Wolfe - “Every wo/man is an island.” So true that denial is the biggest Big Lie of all time.
… But there’s millions-to-one wo/men who are sure all that glitters is gold buying bearskin carpeted stairways to heaven.
The bears don’t win much against the bilious —yellow king*— billionaires:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C1Q17sxYtCA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E20nBFL1ElU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=02_HTdOWr5Y&t=4842s
“Color terminology for race” -"Mongolian or Yellow"- before Killed To Order …
https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510786509/killed-to-order/
… there was & continues “Bile Bears.”
Yellow mythology puts methamphetamine corrosion to shame, but the myth-smoking people are shameless:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bile_bear
Robert Chambers put The King In Yellow into Ambrose Bierce’s 1886 An Inhabitant of Carcosa.
Connecting your today’s Vitamin See to your yesterday’s Trompe-l’œil
(sounds like “Trump ploy” to my ear & is French for “deceive the eye” & refers to “an artistic technique that creates a highly realistic optical illusion of three-dimensional space and objects on a two-dimensional surface. Trompe-l'œil, which is most often associated with painting, tricks the viewer into perceiving painted objects or spaces as real”)
all the ostensibly spooky story-stuff aside —campfires, where it belongs— it is true that Carcosa Nostra thuggery has always been in power … & that that power is source —the sun— for most inhabitants.
“We have met the TBTF & it is us.”