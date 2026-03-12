A high-carbohydrate diet “eliminates” potentially deadly side effects of a compound C. Dificile infection when undergoing antibiotic treatment for a primary infection (Salmonella or E. Coli food poisoning or fecal matter backing up into the intestine). C-Diff is a secondary intestinal infection acquired through the hand-fecal to oral route or by fecal-shedding in the colon backing up into the intestine when antibiotics have wiped out the “good” bacteria in your gut. C. Diff is mainly acquired from hospital personnel. The microbiome is strongly affected by diet.

A mouse study conducted in 2020 inferred that a high carbohydrate diet could protect human hospital patients from deadly sepsis which starts with a primary food poisoning symptoms of inflammation (colitis) and diarrhea and can morph into severe fever, abdominal pain, cold hands and feet, and a rapid heart rate. Sepsis is a form of blood poisoning from wounds, from a leaky gut, and from hospital personnel.

A hospitalized diabetic patient may be restricted from eating simple carbs like crackers, bread, cereal due to the insulin spike, but complex carbs such as carrots, squash, broccoli, cauliflower, and onions would be appropriate.

Link to study:https://journals.asm.org/doi/10.1128/msystems.00765-19