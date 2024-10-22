Dr. William Davis, MD, the author of popular Wheat Belly book and his new book Super Gut, has discovered that a bacterial strain called L. Reuteri, reverses Endotoxemia which leads to deadly Gut Sepsis. In a breakthrough online video “Fix Your Gut with ONE Microbe”, Dr. Davis is interviewed by Dr. Eric Berg, DC, on YouTube (LINK –

I suggest reading the comments below this video to get an idea of what results consumers have experienced.

Davis explains that abdominal sepsis is caused by fecal microbes backing up from the large bowel the entire 24 feet length of the small intestine into where food seeps through the gut lining into the blood for nutrition causing blood poisoning called Sepsis. Who knew that the small intestine is a two-way street. Put differently, endotoxins originate as fecal matter in the bowel and reverse flow uphill into the small intestine. Davis further explains that this pathological process of what might be called Reverse Endotoxemia can cause cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. Davis calls this “the fecalization” of America.

William Davis excerpt: “Endotoxemia is the worst epidemic to ever occur in our species. About half of the population have it. It occurs when endotoxins gain access to the bloodstream through the 24 feet of the small intestine by fecal microbes (bacteriophages??). Some bacteria only live a few hours such as e-coli, then they release some of their components of their cell walls. This is a major driver of weight gain, dementia, multiple forms of cancer, and type 2 diabetes. This newer understanding is going to cause us to virtually reconsider all human disease, in light of the initiation or exacerbation of endotoxemia”.

It should be added that the backward and upward movement of fecal microbes through the small intestine presumes constipation, although this is never mentioned.

Davis explains he stumbled into finding an antidote for gut endotoxemia by re-cooking the L. Reuteri probiotic 36-hours instead of the typical 12-hours by commercial probiotic manufacturers. Davis claims his female patients lose 8 inches around the waist but put on new muscle instead once they added this probiotic to their food regimen. Commercial Typical L-Reuteri is not the same as Davis’s biotic strain. Davis provides on the video a way to make your own strain of 36-hour L. Reuteri in a yogurt maker by buying the L. Reuteri culture, adding cream and heating it for 36-hours. Or you can buy Davis’s new product called MY REUTERI ($54).

GUT SEPSIS BUSTED - How to Reverse Leaky Gut and Gut Sepsis from Endotoxemia