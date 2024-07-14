Recently, I went to a dentist to have an infected tooth pulled. I discovered that I had ongoing gum infection under two other areas of my teeth that also will require treatment. Previously, when I went to a dentist, they reported gum recession with age by measuring the gum loss with a number (1mm being best, over 7 mm being worst). I always had gums around some teeth with high gum recession scores (7 +) indicating periodontitis. To my surprise however, this time the dentist reported my gums were uniformly in great condition from 0 to 3 mm despite needing to have a tooth removed. What changed to regenerate my gums? The only thing that I can guess is that I have been adding high cartilage foods (beef ribs, brisket, tendons, chicken feet, gelatin) as well as supplementing with Type 2 Collagen as recommended by Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ protocol. But why had no dentist ever told me to eat high cartilage foods to cure periodontitis? The answer is obvious.

Dr. Daniels also says that leaky gut in the small intestine can lead to deadly sepsis by allowing undigested food, bacteria, fungi, parasites, endotoxins (dead bacteria), capsids (DNA protected by protein shell), and viruses (bacteriophages) to enter the bloodstream. This breach of the intestine results in slow septic blood poisoning and organ failure of the integrity of the intestine lining, which, in turn, can lead to a cascade of other organ failures for similar reasons – cartilage deficiency and mucus membrane and tissue degradation.

Eating high cartilage foods apparently can regenerate gums and gut lining. The trachea is also made of cartilage and is lined with mucus which traps dust, allergens, and airborne fungi, keeping them from traveling to the lungs. The lining of the small intestine is also made of cartilage and muscle lined with a mucus membrane. And the lungs are like the trachea and intestine. Mucus and stomach acid are part of the Innate Immune System that is our first line of defense against infections. Gut sepsis can cause secondary respiratory infections and heart attacks that are attributed to COVID.

Researchers additionally report leaky gut can be caused by immune response:

“Gut leakage and changes in the intestinal microbiome in sepsis are the consequence of intestinal immunity defects caused by intestinal hypoperfusion, immune cell apoptosis, and enteric neuro-humoral-immunity responses.”

Stated more simply, dead immune cells (neutrophils – white blood cells, macrophages - cells that explode invading microbes, dendrites - immune cells in the skin, and lymphocytes - lymph system immune cells) can cause leaks in the intestinal wall. Putrefaction and death of immune cells such as neutrophils, macrophages, dendritic cells, and lymphocytes can also compound the infection going on in the small intestine. Additionally, there is the production of antibodies in the “humoral” body fluids that affect the nervous system in the gut. The best indicator of leaky gut is chronic diarrhea. But gum health is another marker of leaky gut and susceptibility to sepsis. Moreover, an untreated dental infection can cause sepsis.

Dr. Berg online believes that Leaky Gut is from Scurvy of the Colon. Bioflavonoids are the key to healing the gut according to Berg, who recommends fresh vegetables, sprouted buckwheat, quercetin, onions, and cruciferous vegetables over supplements.

Taking a fecal implant, pre and probiotics, butyrate, glutamine and insulin-like growth factor may all help but mineralization and diet is key.