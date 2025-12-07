Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Billy Field's avatar
Billy Field
3dEdited

Great Alex cheers,...yes my guess also is that Bolshevik Revolution/Swindle II is very possibly or likely "the secret agenda". They have clearly been rolling out the infrastructure of totalitarianism over about the past 5yrs...& in my view doing this is not really explained in any other way. I say a coup is in process....& yes, they will kill every last one of us without a shadow of remorse ...just like they did last time & have been doing ever since in wars for private profit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Wayne Lusvardi
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Wayne Lusvardi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture