“Nothing in this world operates the way you think it does; there is always more to the story” – Brad Olsen, Beyond Esoteric, 2021
Historical reality never being what we are led to believe, we are blind to seeing beyond the very real bombing casualties and deaths of children and near total destruction of all buildings and hospitals in Gaza. But if we look hard enough, we will see that bombing incidents of dead, bloodied children are often partly staged, children are intentionally starved by their subsidized parents to look emaciated, and peasants holding pots for handouts of food are orchestrated theater, According to Egyptian sources I consulted, the Palestinians are more likely paid members of The Muslim Brotherhood funded by the British Protectorate, Qatar. The Gaza War is another example of George Soros-like Astroturfing:
Astroturfing is the deceptive practice of hiding the sponsors of an orchestrated message or organization (e.g., political, economic, advertising, religious, or public relations) to make it appear as though it originates from, and is supported by, unsolicited grassroots participants.[1] It is a practice intended to give the statements or organizations credibility by withholding information about the source's financial backers.
The implication behind the use of the term is that instead of a "true" or "natural" grassroots effort behind the activity in question, there is a "fake" or "artificial" appearance of support. It is increasingly recognized as a problem in social media, e-commerce, and politics. Astroturfing can influence public opinion by flooding platforms like political blogs, news sites, and review websites with manipulated content. Some groups accused of astroturfing argue that they are legitimately helping citizen activists to make their voices heard.
While I find your write up very enlightening and also agree with you dear Wayne, I would like to say that it does not matter to me anymore. Two years after I was born Israel invaded more Palestinian territory. For decades I navigated understanding this war confused, due mostly to ignorance and lack of education. No matter what question I asked there were no answers.
6 decades later I am able to connect the dots in a different way.
First of all, no religion should have the right to build their own country. Going back in history the Vatican was a much larger territory in Italy and even occupied large part of Tuscany. It was called the Papal States. Now the Vatican is a small country in the heart of the city of Rome occupied only by SELECTED CLERGY MEMBERS.
Why am I using the Vatican as an example? Well, it speaks more to me in terms of religious background = rights to own land. The Vatican is a very wealthy state. Its laws and expantion policies of the past produced a trail of death, misery and wars of course.
Now it is confined to what it was supposed to be in the beginning, the headquarters of a religious doctrine. So for example is Meccah, that could have parallel connotations in regard to a center of reference for spirituality ...or Lumbini, Nepal for Buddism (even if the latter does not really have a center of pilgrimage). These places are administrative centers and a reference point for all the ones who follow such doctrines. I understand that a country could have a predominance in faith such as Italy, on the paper as a predominant Catholic base, and Saudi Arabia has a predominant Muslim base. However I dont recall in history, please correct me if I am wrong, a group of people belonging to a religion who has morphed that belonging in an ethnic background and even a dna lineage.
Am I missing something here?
So after 60 years my verdict is the following......while Judaism could have the right to exist as a religion, and could have the right to have an administrative center by or at the Western Wall....there should be a limited amount of square miles and only personell of the clergy should live there.
And those who follow such religion or doctrine are not to expect to have a country for themselves.
But you see this has been the "excuse" for centuries. In reality we have a philosophy that is using, very clever move here, a religion as a right to steal land. A classis case of goat-scape? I see a lot of old fashion christian prints here, repent, convert or die. But this philisophy that claims rights of Judaic people is another rebranding of colonialism. Lets remember that a deal was sealed in the most colonialist country in the world, UK.
BTW, anytime I asked "the question" in regard to rights of a certain to ancestry Ii was faced with bullshit answers, that all begin with .....it is a complex issue.
No it is not.
It is a fabricated issue so that a claim can be made in regard to be "complex". I cannot claim to be of Catholic descent because faith is not part of an haplotype set of genes.
Considering that my birth place is the Mediterranean basin, I probably carry a set of haplotype genes, including Phoenicians, Carthageans, North African and any dna that has created me ....going back to 2k, 3k years ago. No??
But see that has nothing to do with "faith ancestry". And that is how we got here, now in 2025 where, and when people (including A.I.) have been programmed to think or say that there is a special group of people who got dufferent or esclusive rights based on being part of a cult. Anytime someone proclaims they are special ...imho is dangerous ground.
Belonging to a religion of any kind, is being part of a cult. I do not care how big and popularly accepted is your cult.
Even if there was a scientific method to identify that one belongs to a cult...lets say for 20 generations, you have no more rights than any other cult. You just have perhaps, a more secular tradition and so forth, but never you shall have the right to anything more than observing your traditions within boundaries.
And that is the root of this seemingly unsolvable problem. It was presented to us as one group having the same rights or more of the other group.