In the video link below commodities trader Alex Krainer explains what is at stake in the Iran War and the new reality that Trump has betrayed Americans for the financial class. Krainer has been a Trump supporter until now.

But Trump has now put into place a digital surveillance capital system (AI) and is pursuing Israel’s war against Iran, one of the few nations left with its own sovereign banking system. The Epstein Class has quietly taken over and no longer needs Trump’s MAGA political base. Trump has had a role change since February 28. Trump is a lifetime actor who has now changed roles as the voice of the people to a tamed booster of banker’s wars and the financial class and is the greatest betrayer of Americans in history. He has changed from Trump to Tramp. From Trump to Chump. The US is now under control of a rogue cabal of the satanic death cult (the Epstein Class) who have pushed Trump aside; or Trump was always their puppet under threat of assassination.

Diocletian was a hubristic leader in the Roman Empire who thought he could create reality by force and people had to submit to him. He thought he could force a halt of inflation of money. He murdered traders who violated his price controls. Diocletian oversaw persecutions of Christians and finally abdicated his rule as emperor. Trump is going in the same direction as Diocletian. Galerius succeeded Diocletian and divided the empire and Constantine ruled the Eastern Empire and turned it into serfdom.

LINK-