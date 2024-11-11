“If you look at the dependency of the economy on organized crime and war, the deep state is not something that happens in Washington. It’s something that happens within the cash flows of every county in America. There are 3,100 counties and 50 states and those are highly dependent on the financial machinery of the deep state. So, the corruption whether it is organized crime or war is really bottoms up. Many people in America want Trump to reduce dependency on organized crime and money laundering. But they are not prepared for the financial ramifications if he does……It is good news if trump wants to get us out of the Paris Agreement (binding agreement on climate change) but if Trump is here to sell us out for the central bankers to create an alternate digital financial and monetary system and digital ID’s to finally snap a control system into place, then we’re in real trouble. I call this the Digital Concentration Camp. If you look at what Trump said about a digital ID, I think it is deeply concerning. Trump has been on the wrong side of many of these specific points.

We do not want:

· An all-financial monetary system (all debt-based dollar)

· We do not want a digital ID, and

· Last thing we want is somebody auditing or running the fed reserve who wants to put a mesh network in the back of your head and hook you up to an (Elon Musk) satellite.

So, what you see around the president is a multiple personality disorder of (choosing) people who want to build the control grid and are deep in the defense industry like Musk and Peter Thiel, but also people like Kennedy who want freedom and is sincere about that”.

Excerpted from Catherine Ann Fitts, Inside Trumps Victory, RFK and the Deep State, blckbxtoday.com, Nov. 6, 2024.

In a September 9 article at LewRockwell.com, I suspected that an oligarch would end up running the U.S. after the 2024 election, not the political candidate of either party:

“The 2024 presidential selection is a contest between de-facto shadow presidents of either old elite Mark Zuckerberg or new elite Elon Musk, not Harris versus Trump”.

Three days after the election, Fox News reported that my apprehension was fulfilled:

“Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump in ‘Very Good Call’ with Ukrainian President Zelensky”.

At least the Trump-Musk Republican version of presidential governance doesn’t hide their cabal of oligarchs any longer or hide that the US is an oligarchy not a republic or democracy.

But in the quote at the top, Catherine Austin Fitts, former HUD assistant secretary under Trump, charges that Trump’s partnership with Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk, who is pushing for a nation-wide digital surveillance system, conflicts with sentiments of the voters who elected him. Potentially problematic is that Musk is the leader of a clique of Silicon Valley high tech billionaires (Peter Thiel, Larry Page, Larry Ellison and the Pay Pal Mafia), who want to install a total surveillance state under the guise of rollout of Artificial Intelligence technology (“AI” is a euphemism for automation and surveillance capitalism).

Fitts says what high-tech power elites want to move everyone into is a “digital concentration camp”. This is best reflected by high-tech billionaire Larry Ellison who states that AI will entail a mandate to wear body cameras by 2025 to “keep everybody on their best behavior” (see video here). How digital technology would know who is wearing that camera, however, is unknown without embedding the wearer with a chip.

Moreover, Trump’s vice president-elect J.D. Vance (born James D. Bowman) once worked for Peter Thiel at Mithril Capital, a high-tech venture capital firm. Thiel donated $15 million to Vance’s 2022 senate campaign in Ohio. Musk and Thiel were big donors to Trump’s recent presidential campaign. If you voted for Trump, this clique is who you effectually voted for. So, Trump has a nepotistic and donor/patronage relationship with advocates for digital banking and surveillance who are in his administration. It’s not that Trump is a fox who has been let into the proverbial Deep State henhouse as the Deep State contends, but the chicken hawks have set up an ambush of Trump as their prey.

The conventional media portrayal of the mysterious “Deep State” is that it is solely a creature of Federal government intelligence and justice agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA, DOJ, etc.). To the contrary, Fitts points out that the Deep State is corrupted mostly by state and local governments who depend on money laundering from illicit government enterprises and wars. Think of an otherwise barren state like New Mexico whose political economy disproportionately depends on the military industrial complex and wars. Fitts says for Trump to succeed with his Deep State plan, he must gain preliminary “alignments” for federal revenue sharing between state and local governments preliminary to his taking office. Another factor in this Deep State public theater, is the weaponizing of the World Health Organization (WHO) that is planning for another virus lockdown simulation in 2025 for the H5N1 Virus.

As part of a pending free speech violation lawsuit, Shiva Ayyadurai, PhD, candidate for US Senate in 2020 from Massachusetts, discovered there is a covert Back Door Portal to Twitter which gives government the capability to secretly ban or limit any Internet speech it wants. Shiva’s lawsuit alleges Twitter CEO Elon Musk is a de facto government agent. Shiva was banned from Twitter. Then when restored, he could only receive 5,000 visitors per day instead of the previous 500,000 per day. So, election interference law was also violated. All Twitter subscribers in the US are still subject to this same covert violation of the Constitution. There is nothing in Trump’s new plan to dismantle the deep state that addresses the violation of free speech and shadow banning by private corporations through the Internet.

Freedom from such a “digital concentration camp” is dependent on Trump’s “multiple personality disorder”, according to Fitts. What she means by “multiple personality disorder” is what sociologists call social role alternation. This is a shift or conversion, much like a religious conversion, from one ideology and self-identity to another and mental compartmentalization of both. Put differently, it is pretending to be two different people. For example, a social worker who is a revolutionary Marxist Democrat may also be a Republican conservative Christian when at church. This also explains what is called “Trump Derangement Syndrome” by his opponents who go berserk because their livelihoods and social status are being threatened by Deep State cutbacks and agency elimination.

Fitts also mentions that there are still pending lawsuits against Trump that will likely continue to be prosecuted to attempt to control his decision making to drain the swamp. Especially notorious are hoked-up lawsuits in New York against Trump for tax fraud and hush money and election subversion in Georgia. These lawsuits are arguably intergovernmental blackmail, potential bribery or other forms of coercion to preserve state and local entitlements, disbursements, water supply allocations, offshore oil and gas leases, and favorable enforcement or lax enforcement of drug laws from the federal government. So, implementation of any reductions to the deep state may consequently entail threats to Trump, incarcerating him in state prison or, as we have seen, attempts on Trump’s life.

While such political shakedown lawsuits against Trump may seem irrational and vindictive to the average citizen, they could also be seen as quite rational, albeit criminal, in a system of federalism during a time of wild government spending on wars and corporate fascism due to plausible loss of the reserve status of the US dollar. Some 25 corporations centered around Silicon Valley and San Francisco funded about $90 million to BLM (and $220 million to Antifa from Soros) in 2020 to go to symbolic war with Trump’s federal government. It is not coincidental that these 25 seemingly lawless corporations produce only nonessential and luxury goods that are vulnerable to any large structural economic contraction. They wanted government to shut down the competitive small business sector by lockdowns and shot mandates, together with their sponsoring of mass vandalism and shoplifting, to capture their customers and shift them to their online services and deliveries. Trump did nothing to pursue adjudication of these crimes during his first term by use of federal racketeering laws. Nor did Trump pursue just compensation for the victims from these corporate crimes due to government inaction, as provided under the 5th amendment to the Constitution.

That the Republicans appear to have a filibuster-proof Congress may play a role in this bargaining by lawsuit because a Trump Congress could retaliate by limiting federal allocations to those states regardless of the outcome of Trump lawsuits. Adding fuel to the Deep State bonfire, Trump has an opportunity to change the composition to the Supreme Court to 7 conservative and 2 liberals.

Any rollout of digital automation or surveillance technology of government may entail downsizing or eliminating federal agencies or departments. But Trump’s prevarication and “multiple personality disorder” about his promises to curtail the deep state continue currently. Perhaps we can better understand his past ambivalence in downsizing the Deep State given he was trying to do so almost singularly. This time he has the backing of a cabal of other high tech corporate heads who have a pecuniary interest in such a government downsizing. The dilemma at hand is that it may take installation of a Capitalist surveillance state to get any reduction in the size of government. The outcome of this intergovernmental chess game about the deep state remains to be seen.

A quotation by Niccolo Machiavelli may be fitting in closure of this article: “But above all he (a prince) must refrain from seizing the property of others, because a man is quicker to forget the death of his father than the loss of his inheritance” – The Prince