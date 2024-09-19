Col. Douglas MacGregor, chief executive officer of the grass roots American patriot organization, Our Country-Our Choice (OC/OC) has recently announced it has launched its own free speech internet platform. The servers are controlled by OC/OC and writers can post articles or comments pro or con on any topic, except no porn. This is a membership website and subscription costs $15 per month - freedom is not free.

http://www.republic.us

OC/OC’s goal is building a bottom’s up local movements in each state focused on:

· Protecting children

· Stopping globalism

· Defending the right to bear arms

· Defending religious freedom

· Defending the US border

· Defending elections

· Defending from endless wars

Macgregor is a retired US Army officer who served as former Pres. Trump’s senior advisor to the Secretary of Defense. He served as a tank squadron operations officer in the Gulf War, senior military planner for NATO’s Yugoslavian operation, and is currently a media commentor on military and foreign affairs, notably on Judge Andrew Napolitano’s YouTube podcasts “Judging Freedom”. MacGregor has his own consulting firm Burke-Macgregor. The entire OC/OC and Re:Public website is reportedly being self-funded and staffed by volunteers and didn’t need to go to Wall Street to raise capital as a startup.

Context of Launch of “Re:Public” Free Speech Platform

In 2020, Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai ran as a Republican in the primary election for US Senator in Massachusetts and purportedly lost. Shiva sued the state in court contending that one million ballot images of the actual votes were destroyed to thwart him from challenging the vote. Shiva contended Massachusetts violated federal elections law. While investigating the elections process Shiva discovered that Twitter had a secret back-door portal that allowed government to censor or criticize any political candidate on Twitter, in violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution. Shiva also discovered a secret playbook or operations manual developed by media, high tech corporations, government and Harvard University titled The Elections Influence Operations Playbook: Disinformation Response Plan (Part 1 and Part 2). This secret manual outlined how to suppress free speech. In response, Shiva shifted and ran as a write-in candidate for Senator. Shiva had to file his own lawsuit as no lawyer would represent him and he sought $1.2 billion in damages alleging election fraud and denial of free speech. The Shiva campaign could no longer use Twitter for fund raising. Shiva requested an injunction against Twitter from throwing him off the internet. He won a favorable ruling from the judge who, nevertheless, arranged a settlement and sealed the proceedings from discovery by the public. But Shiva still had a copy of the free speech suppression manual and assembled an organizational network chart showing all the actors.

American mainstream media did not cover this story, including Tucker Carlson (son of a CIA operative) nor James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, nor liberal free speech advocate Glenn Greenwald, intimating they may be controlled opposition. Shiva is now running for US president in 2024 election as a state qualified write-in candidate in 25 states. He is running on a more libertarian platform of “Truth-Freedom-Health”.

In 2022, Twitter was sold to Elon Musk who supposedly brought in to reform its disinformation response policies. Twitter was renamed “X” in 2023. Musk moved Twitter headquarters from San Francisco to Texas allegedly in response to a California law (AB1955) allowing school districts to not notify parents of a child’s request to change their gender. All of Dr. Shiva’s requests to Musk to show he had eliminated the back-door portal have never been responded to even though Dr. Shiva has been restored to Twitter.

The internet disinformation policies and back-door connection of all social media platforms with government are still prevalent in all 50 states enabling government to shut down and steer users away from free speech candidates and issues.

In the interim, Presidential candidate Donald Trump has selected JD Vance, a former Silicon Valley high tech insider as his vice-presidential candidate. This VP selection was partly influenced by donations to his presidential campaign from the Silicon Valley Pay Pal Mafia, as they are called. Vance is a former member of the Pay-Pal Mafia. Silicon Valley high tech corporations want to roll-out an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system that would be the precursor to a totalitarian surveillance system that would integrate banking, medical records, commercial transactions, school records, cell phones, and government records including voting records. Silicon Valley elites have thus far been denied the capability to install Artificial Intelligence in government by the courts and Congress. However, Trump’s election might be an inroad to adoption of AI and JD Vance would be its likely implementation manager.

It is in this context of the above-described Twitter scandal that OC/OC has launched its own membership free speech platform uncontrolled by governments disinformation policies and without funding from super rich oligarchs or government. So, OC/OC’s launch of its own free speech platform is a minor miracle.