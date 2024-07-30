Prologue:

Morality is not Ideology – We are all born into a lie, a false historical reality which we take for granted as moral reality spun by monied elites to protect their hidden interests not those of the nation, that drive wars, insurrections, genocide, forced migrations and public immorality. Every society has censorship that keeps one in the mental bubble of that ideology (ancient Rome even had a Censor). Morality is spun on the side of the winners, and we are drugged and hypnotized into being sleepwalkers by believing that society is beneficent not malevolent until the narrative is inevitably turned against us by elites. The denied truth is that by being born into a society with a false world view we live in a system of delusion that we internalize and defend against any perceived threat (cognitive dissonance). Such illusions are necessary to render life in this world tolerable and reinforce that our social world, to give us something to live and die for, and to convince ourselves we are ruled by beneficent not malevolent rulers. “As if there was safety in foolishness alone” wrote Thoreau. Such illusions make the professional leaders of the state and the church content in their comfortably blind but vicious irresponsibility in denying reality. Consciousness of being fooled enables the Christian to renounce this world in favor of joy, order, hope, humor, play and a sense of damnation of evil for an existence in the next world. And consciousness of being fooled makes us aware that only the (Christian) fool, or a child or drunk, can utter the truth. All the individual morality we live by counts for nothing against the enormity of ideological immorality.

FOR CHRISTIAN RULERS:

1. You must embrace conventional Christian morality as your baseline position and accept its unchanging categories of reality (see footnote 1). Ideology

2. A few ends justify the means but only in situations of existential emergencies such as war, corruption, insurrection, weaponized migration, public immorality especially dealing with innocent children and families leading to degeneracy and no new children for the next generation, but not false flag emergencies manufactured by manipulated public spectacles.

3. Plagues cannot be justified as an act of punishment by God or Nature or coincidental but acts of genocide by elites against the masses resulting from political and economic oppression, interruption of food and clean water supplies, forced or economically compelled relocation, class, caste or ethnic war, administration of lethal drugs or medicine.

4. When such existential survival situations arise, rulers must sometimes by necessity learn how to not to be good and how to use evil (e.g. war).

5. Rulers must recognize the moral tensions involved in a dirty hands situation when such circumstances present themselves.

6. On the international level, when no action is practical, sometimes a ruler must act resolutely to advance the parochial interests of the common good of their nation over the general duties to the whole of humanity or they otherwise violate a categorical moral principle.

7. On the domestic level, when no alternative action is practical, sometimes they must act resolutely to advance the common good of their nations over the duties to honor the interests of individual citizens or they must otherwise violate a categorical moral principle.

8. In so doing, they must heed the distinction between using evil well and inflicting gratuitous evil (gratuitous = unprovoked and self-serving).

9. Still, even if they use evil well, they must acknowledge the immoral remainder of doing so: violating categorical moral principles engenders moral costs.

10. After perpetrating such evil actions, rulers should experience the appropriate emotions: a paradoxical remorse seasoned with a deserved self-pride where justified. You can never do necessary evil under the cover of doing good – evil is evil.

11. They should make reparations, wherever possible, to the victims of their actions, who will often have legitimate grievances adjusted to the circumstances of necessity.

12. But they should avoid conspicuous public confessions or dramatic displays of their moral guilt.

13. They must reflect systematically on the deleterious effects using evil well can have on respect for categorical moral values and on their own character. To that end, they must be vigilant in examining the condition of their souls.

14. They must avoid habitual moral transgressions to the extent possible. They must recognize that the more a ruler uses evil well the easier it is to resort to evil means in the future and the more likely that the ruler will inflict gratuitous evil when doing so is convenient and utilitarian.

(Main Source: Raymond Angelo Belliotti, Machiavelli’s Secret: The Soul of a Statesman, 2015.