“Officer Tatum” former Arizona police officer, and Arizona pro football player, breaks down facts from his firsthand knowledge of the Kirk killing he has been able to indirectly confirm based on hearsay from his contacts: the autopsy was done, a bullet and fragments were recovered in the body, investigators have the trajectory and fragmentation, the rifle was never disassembled/reassembled – all evidence now with the county, state and FBI crime labs. But the Coroner, doctor who did autopsy, police who discovered the rifle, etc. are all from different local and state agencies, not the FBI which merely offers its crime lab in such cases, evidence collection was done by local authorities, Timpanogos Regional Hospital in Orem is a private corporate-owned facility not a county, state or federal hospital, and the Utah State Office of Medical Examiner does autopsies in homicides. A potential problem is the defense team was selected by the presiding judge. A private party found a qualified capital murder attorney in death sentence cases in New York willing to defend Tyler Robinson pro bono, but he was rejected, meaning the state is more likely to get whatever outcome it seeks in this case. Conversely, a New York attorney might want to set out to make “republican” Utah look inept for political purposes. Many of the other conspiracy alternatives offered on the Internet may have been CIA disinformation attempts and grifters seeking notoriety.

Will we ever find out if Tyler Robinson is autistic, was he “groomed”, is he a proficient rifle shooter, did his parents, uncle, or peer group believe Kirk’s anti-transexual advocacy was a threat to their jobs at an autism center, their mercenary soldier mission in Ukraine, medical benefits, housing subsidies, etc.? To what degree were third parties involved with Robinson, if any (therapists, teachers, parents, relatives, peer group)? What was the context in which Robinson was involved? Certain independent podcasters like Candace Owens, Larry Johnson, etc. may lose credibility if the state’s tentative narrative holds up despite their needed skepticism.

The American public has been so lied to about the 9/11, the Gulf Wars, and COVID, that there is nothing that would convince them of whatever outcome this case has.

00:00 –Why Facts Matter Over Clicks

01:01 – Autopsy Was Done: What That Means

02:12 – Bullet, Trajectory, Fragmentation: The Hard Evidence

03:20 – Why Every Homicide Gets an Autopsy

04:25 – Ballistics 101: Linking Round to R*fle

05:29 – The Internet Grift: Conspiracies = Views

06:45 – Chain of Custody: How Evidence Actually Moves

08:40 – “Broken Down R*fle” Claim Debunked

10:02 – Don’t Taint the Jury (How Leaks Backfire)

12:15 – Trial Will Answer Your Questions—Be Patient

13:35 – Why We’re Still Selling Merch (100% to Family)

15:05 – How You Can Actually Help

