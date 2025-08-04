Humans are not anatomically suited to eat raw plants. Cows have three stomachs at the start of their alimentary canal which have microbes in them to break down plant food, which can be regurgitated back again through the stomachs, before it can be metabolized into energy or excreted as waste.

Conversely, humans don’t have many microbes in the stomach or small intestine until food gets to the bowel which is at the end of their digestive tract as waste. Chewing, enzymes and hydrochloric acid in the mouth and stomach help prepare food for human metabolism where food is turned into glucose for energy in the bloodstream. Animal food is already predigested by cows, bison, pigs, or chickens. Moreover, as stated in the title to this article, the nutrients in the plants are unlocked when they are prepared by cooking or fermenting with a multiplier nutritional effect.

Thus, humans are not designed to be vegetarians, although plant food that is fermented with microbes, pressure cooked, boiled, shelled, or soaked can be digested, not only for nutrition but mainly for cleansing of the digestive tract. A vegan diet is a fasting diet, without much nutrition. Plant food is also roughage that helps push food through the alimentary canal. Raw plant food is mainly for cleansing; animal-based foods are for nutrition. Animal food, however, needs cooked to eliminate worms or parasites.

Without nutrition from animal based foods, the body is susceptible to dysfunction, disease and cancers. Conversely, animal food that putrefies or rots in the gut needs plant foods to cleanse it. This is how humans end up with a leaky gut where food is transferred into the blood stream in the Ilium of the small intestine, resulting in damage to the gut wall from indigestible gluten, sharp oxalate crystals, lectins, kidney and gall stones, etc.

Gluten is a natural glue that holds grains together so that bread or cereal can be masticated, it is not a poison. The problem with gluten is not the how it is grown but that we try to eat grains without processing it so that it is digestible, but again that would ruin its ability to hold the grains together. Gluten triggers the immune system to produce antibodies against them. Gluten can cause arthritis, nephropathy kidney dysfunction, and autoimmune disease.

Lactose in dairy food is a perfect food for pathogens and should be avoided, although kefir, some home-made yogurts and cheese are digestible. This is also why constipation is such a large problem: there is a deficiency in microbes and bile production and an excess of indigestible milk (not butter which is fat and has vitamins A, D, E, K2).

Parenthetically, the differences in alimentary canals between animals and humans probably is why animals have such naturally high levels of vitamin C. Such high levels of Vitamin C allow animals to drink dirty water and hibernate in the wild, while humans require supplementation of Vitamin C and can only drink sanitized, potable water, and need to live in shelters. There is no amount of human supplementation of Vitamin C as ascorbic acid that can equal that of animals because of the anatomical differences in their alimentary canals. However, as stated above, Vitamin C can be unlocked from cabbage as sauerkraut at 20 times the amount in raw cabbage. Vitamin C can also be found in liver.

This is a summary of Dr. Natasha McBride’s approach to human health and disease in her series of online videos and books, mainly her bookGutAndPhysiologySyndrome (2020) which she abbreviates as the GAPS Diet. See her video here:

