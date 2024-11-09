In a September 9 article “The Unbearable Lightness of Techies’ View of Elon Musk’s Rising Political Power”, I prognosticated that an oligarch would end up running the country, not either political party’s candidate:

“The 2024 presidential selection is a contest between de-facto shadow presidents of either old elite Mark Zuckerberg or new elite Elon Musk, not Harris versus Trump”.

So, today Fox News reports…

“Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump in ‘Very Good Call’ with Ukrainian President Zelensky”.

Who elected Musk? Does he even have a security clearance? Self fulfilling prophecy.