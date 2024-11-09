In a September 9 article “The Unbearable Lightness of Techies’ View of Elon Musk’s Rising Political Power”, I prognosticated that an oligarch would end up running the country, not either political party’s candidate:
“The 2024 presidential selection is a contest between de-facto shadow presidents of either old elite Mark Zuckerberg or new elite Elon Musk, not Harris versus Trump”.
So, today Fox News reports…
“Elon Musk Joins Donald Trump in ‘Very Good Call’ with Ukrainian President Zelensky”.
Who elected Musk? Does he even have a security clearance? Self fulfilling prophecy.
http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/index.html
On the page there was this quote with a hyperlink:
"The Office of the Federal Register coordinates the functions of the Electoral College on behalf of the Archivist of the United States, the States, the Congress, and the American People."
http://www.archives.gov/federal-register/electoral-college/faq.html"
How did the terms "Elector" and "Electoral College" come into usage?
The term "electoral college" does not appear in the Constitution. Article II of the Constitution and the 12th Amendment refer to "electors," but not to the "electoral college." In the Federalist Papers (No. 68), Alexander Hamilton refers to the process of selecting the Executive, and refers to "the people of each State (who) shall choose a number of persons as electors," but he does not use the term "electoral college."
The founders appropriated the concept of electors from the Holy Roman Empire (962 - 1806). An elector was one of a number of princes of the various German states within the Holy Roman Empire who had a right to participate in the election of the German king (who generally was crowned as emperor). The term "college" (from the Latin collegium), refers to a body of persons that act as a unit, as in the college of cardinals who advise the Pope and vote in papal elections. In the early 1800's, the term "electoral college" came into general usage as the unofficial designation for the group of citizens selected to cast votes for President and Vice President. It was first written into Federal law in 1845, and today the term appears in 3 U.S.C. section 4, in the section heading and in the text as "college of electors."
Muskrat