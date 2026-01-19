Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4d

Atwill's thesis about Christianity as political propaganda raises fundamental questions about how we distinguish between religious zealotry and scholarly skepticism. The challenge is that both can manifest similar certitude, just directed toward opposite conclusions.

What's particularly interesting is how the narrative versus reasoning dichotomy plays out: zealots of all stripes—whether defending or attacking religious tradition—often rely more on compelling storytelling than rigorous evidence evaluation. The anti-religious critique can become its own form of zealotry when it prioritizes narrative coherence over methodological rigor.

The most productive approach isn't choosing between faith and skepticism, but developing better tools for evaluating claims regardless of their source—religious, anti-religious, or otherwise. Pattern recognition of rhetorical manipulation transcends the specific content being discussed.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Wayne Lusvardi
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wayne Lusvardi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture