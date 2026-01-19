“The real battles of our time are not over truth, but narratives. Stories rule minds more powerfully than facts ever can because stories lay claim on reality itself and outlast evidence. They outvote reason. And when they take hold, they do not ask politely – they govern. Stories, not facts, reasoning or skeptical questioning are the real engines of politics, markets, religion and even our inner lives.” – Kingfai Au, When Stories Rule Minds, Tokyo, 2025.

“The Christian faith is not religion in the sense of our analysis. The Christian faith is closer to the anti-religious critique than to religion. In fact, the Christian faith provides a radical anti-religious critique of its own” – Sociologist Peter L. Berger, The Precarious Vision, 1961.

Joe Atwill is the author of the blockbusting book, Caesar’s Messiah, which challenges the Christian theology of divinely inspired religious scriptures. Atwill’s investigations have uncovered Christian scripture as cleverly disguised political propaganda secretly composed by an elitist clique of Roman Caesars for pacifistic conversion of militant Judeans and enslavement of the plebian class and in the Roman Empire circa 70-100 A.D.

Given the distortions and abuses of Christian theology today, Atwill asserts that we need to start over with Christian religiosity with its “soft” comforting spirituality, selective morality, and vicarious emperor worship and supplant it with the “hard” questioning and logic of the Socratic Method. Atwill would agree that this hard debunking would exact a high price on the level of meaning for many people and should not be an “end in itself”. But if the manufactured COVID crisis and the genocide of the war on the Palestinians have accomplished anything it is an awareness of the powerful hold of fundamentalist Judeo-Christian religion (and Zionism) over human minds used for malevolent political and economic oppression and depopulation.

Stories Rule Minds More Powerfully Than Reasoning

This author (not Atwill) contends that for Atwill’s awareness project to succeed the determinative ideological battle is less likely to come about by Atwill’s call for exercising reason and analysis to embrace hard-to-accept truths. Rather, the struggle will be over whether the beguiling, yet comforting, mental spell of the Christian story can be supplanted or supplemented with a counter story because stories rule minds more powerfully than cold facts and analysis. In fact, the Christian religion began as a Roman counter story to war mongering and assassinating zealot Judaism. I contend this anti-religious counter story offers greater prospects for expanding Atwill’s religious propaganda awareness project than reasoning, logic and the Socratic Method of dialoging by questioning assumptions and evidence.

Stories can be communicated passively by social osmosis and are entertaining while reason and probative questioning require hard mental work and critical thinking that may be discomforting and can evoke cognitive defensiveness and denial especially if it is revealed one has been fooled. Atwill’s approach to Christian scriptures may present a challenge to the deceived person who seeks only certainty instead of recognizing to be human reflects a unique Christian proposition: to live with inconclusive information as to the precarious meaning of things and that all knowledge is based on an element of faith (Apostle Paul). This implies what is called “negative or limited theology”: that God, if there is a god, can only be known by what he is not. The word negative should not be interpreted to mean negativity. This type of theology prevents turning God into an archetype for emperor worship and oppression (see Douglas Hall, What Christianity is Not, 2013)

This is not to say that another religion should be developed to replace Christianity, because Christianity has its own unrecognized unique built-in critique of religion alluded to by Atwill in that it is against:



(the following is inspired by Joe Atwill but made by this author)



* Judaic legalism whereby the commandments are turned into a vehicle for elitist legal immunity,

* Circumcision and bodily mutilation of the “temple of the human body” by sex change,

* Mafia-like ritualistic child sacrifice and sex abuse as a rite of passage to prove one’s loyalty to gain membership into the tribe,

* Trance-like group think prayer instead of Jesus’s admonition to pray in a closet,

* Money changing and usury,

* Pharisaical self-righteousness by psychological projection of racism on all other tribes but one’s own by not seeing the “splinter in one’s own eye”, and,

* Deuteronomic total war against all neighboring tribes, etc.

Moreover, Jesus (and the Apostle Paul) implied that following the Ten Commandments to the letter of the law was designed for compliance only by the poor and powerless not the elite scribes, military and tribal rulers who could lie, deceive, take other’s wives as part of their harem, and commit institutional murder with impunity (e.g. the story of King David and Bathsheba). Christianity was not intended as a system that allowed Judaic rulers to get away with murdering Romans “Scot free” as did Judaism. This is why Jesus stated he came not to abolish the law but to fulfill the spirit of the law by proclaiming “God is no respecter of persons”, and kings, priests, or prophets were not above God’s judgment. The grace of God as revealed in Christ was a totally new system in that all human systems of morality are relativized and judged and come under the purview and fulfillment of the justice and clemency system of the Roman ruler Titus with Jesus as his archetype. The unintended consequence of Titus (and his Jerusalem prelate Pilate) now becoming the arbiter, not the Jewish law, was that God (the Roman emperor) became the ultimate judge of moral alibis of crimes committed against Romans previously covered up by one’s social rank and role. This is my interpretation and not Joe Atwill’s.

Another way to say this is the Christian religion was not initially a “spiritual” concern, did not produce a spiritual life, nor meet spiritual or therapeutic needs. Christ became incarnated in the real world not in some phantasmagoria of the of the spirit and grace was not an entitlement one could avail oneself of by magically by merely saying “Lord, Lord” (Matthew 7:21). Christianity was not “religious”, nor could it be reduced to morality per se, was not magical, and grace was not “cheap’, using Dietric Bonhoeffer’s term.

Extending Atwill’s framework of Christianity as a Roman invention to turn warmongering Judeans into pacifists, grace was narrowly meant to be extended to zealot Judeans who had committed crimes against the Romans by offering conversion to Christianity. I contend it was not some universal forgiveness extended to all circumstances and people (until perhaps Christian theologians did so much later). Even Jesus, the King of the Judeans, was judged and sentenced and had no legal or spiritual immunity. That is the message that the Romans meant to send to Judeans by the Crucifixion story, not solely that humanity was granted grace by the sacrifice of Jesus. Grace is especially distorted today by modern Evangelical Christian Dispensationalism that doles out or “dispenses” grace unconditionally to all.

Instead, according to Atwill, New Covenant Christianity was:



* For paying taxes and tribute to Rome,

* Loving one’s enemy the Romans,

* Being a good Samaritan by carrying the burden and offering shelter to the Roman soldier as a stranger,

* Sharing food with Roman occupiers (the parable of the fish and the loaves),

* Relegating the Judeans to last place on the social status totem pole and the Romans first (Sermon on the Mount)

* Displaying the Mark of the Beast on one’s hand to undertake any trade or transaction (Revelation),

* Paying honor to the statue of the Roman Emperor located in the Judaic temple, etc.

Additionally, Atwill’s uncanny finding of time sequenced parallels between Moses and Jesus, Emperor Titus and Jesus, and his grand parallel between the Gospels and Roman historian-propagandist Josephus’s account of the Jewish War, are “unparalleled”. This last parallel indicated that Jesus was an invented archetype of the Roman ruler Titus to instill vicarious emperor worship and squelch Judean zealotry and assassinations in occupied Judea.

It is this author’s view not Atwill’s that Christianity as a Roman counter religion to Judaism was never solely based on pure spiritual or holy meanings, or primarily a system of morality, but on inauthentic and manufactured false transcendence and truths and voluntary false consciousness. Making conversion to Christianity voluntary as a gateway to the privileges of Roman citizenship, was the key to understanding the Roman system. We need to be mindful that Roman citizens only paid land taxes while provincials paid the main burden through tributes, levies, and toll road, bridge and aqueduct fees, as well as conquered territories were plundered. The Roman War against Judea brought gold and captives to Rome as booty by which the Roman Coliseum was built by slave labor. The voluntary aspect of Christian conversion is part of the mind control of Roman religious propaganda for one is deceived into thinking he has free will.

Atwill’s investigation of the origin of Christianity reveals Jesus was a fictional figurehead modeled on the life of Moses and the Roman Emperor Titus to institutionalize social control by vicarious emperor worship and for the vanity and legacy of the ruling Flavian Roman family (Flavians are blonde haired Italians from the rural Sabine region of central Italy).

The Only Story Atwill Can Tell is Biblical Christianity’s Own Anti-Religious Critique

To spread awareness of how Christianity enslaved the minds and lives of ancient Romans and continues to do so today, Joe Atwill does not need anything more than to tell his own story of how he unraveled the hidden messages of the Christian Gospels themselves. In my opinion, his appeal to skeptically probe Christian scripture by reasoning, logic and Socratic questioning is limited and would not be as effective as merely telling the anti-religious story contained in the Christian scriptures themselves.

What I advocate here is to tell the more modest alternative story of Joe Atwill’s empirical discovery of the hidden messaging contained in the Gospels which Atwill terms “the Flavian signature”, and conversely, the Judaic anti-gentile revenge messaging in Shakespeare’s plays. I rank Atwill’s discovery to that of the stories of Galileo’s confrontation of the Catholic Church as to the heliocentric nature of the planetary system, Newton’s experiments with gravity, Nicolas Tesla’s and Thomas Edison’s breakthroughs on how to produce and convey electrical current, Guglielmo Marconi’s development of wireless radio communications and Florence Nightengale’s breakthroughs on sanitation and natural medical treatment. On the social level, Atwill’s approach to the Gospels would rank with Niccolo Machiavelli’s breakthrough understanding of how relations and altercations between nations are based on self-interest, that is on Realism not Idealism and Moralism. Theologically, Atwill’s approach to religion would be closer to Baruch Spinoza’s naturalism and advocacy for freedom, reason and democracy. Except Atwill is not an atheist, nor pantheist, but a rather humble agnostic in the best sense of the term.

Atwill is a successful software code developer, chess grand master, and has unique acuity when it comes to solving codes and puzzles. His two books were self-financed and written as a sort of hobby, so his books do not reflect the views of super wealthy oligarch patrons. His family background is Catholic. Atwill often sounds more like a moralistic Baptist preacher’s castigation of “rock and roll” music and the drug culture as invented by the CIA’s MK-Ultra Project. He has also called attention to the mesmerizing novel The Catcher in the Rye by military intelligence operative J.D. Salinger. Salinger’s book inspired assassination attempts on presidents and the musician John Lennon who opposed the corrupt entertainment industry’s control over the messaging in music lyrics. Atwill views Marxism and pseudo-scientific sociology such as Theodore Adorno’s The Authoritarian Personality as sophistry and propaganda to demonize patriarchy of the American family. Ergo, literature, movies and religion were to serve a tiny minority to gain inordinate soft power over white male gentiles, echoing the Judaic dream contained in the Book of Isaiah of a “Brave New World” without gentiles or only gentile slaves. Atwill is an advocate for Christian morality, meritocracy and direct democracy, not atheism or libertinism contrary to stereotypes of academic and intellectual atheists.