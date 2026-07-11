Machiavellian Man

Machiavellian Man

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andy
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The fews light the fuse to the cannonball many --most of whom wouldn't have it otherwise, & who would be among the fuse-lighting fews, if they could be-- & regularly blow themselves up, too.

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