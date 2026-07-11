Elections Don't Count but Voting With Your Money Does (boycotts, self-custody bitcoin, etc.)
The World is Run by Ruthless Competing High Tech, Finance and Military Mafias (Not Jews)
Simon Dixon is a Bitcoin OG, Investor, Geo-Political & Financial Analyst. Early investor in Coinbase, Kraken, BitFinex, Circle, Robinhood, Exodus, Blockchain.com and more. Co-Founder & CEO of BNK To The Future. Author of “Bank to the Future, Protect Your Future Before Governments Go Bust.
TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 –
Introduction 02:41 –Power Dynamics vs Democracy
06:59 –IMF Bailouts and Rolling Debt
10:28 –The British Empire Financial Model
16:31 – Blackrock, Capital Allocation & Board Control
18:43 – Why Ceos Aren’t Really in Charge
25:00 – Why Revolutions Fail
27:56 – Russia, Sovereignty & Oil
30:00 – Ukraine, Nato, and Arms Incentives
34:10 – Profit, War, and Moral Cost
38:34 – Compromise, Power & Politics
41:53 – Immigration and Instability
45:29 – Surveillance, Data & Control
47:07 – Venezuela, Oil & Geopolitics
55:25 – When Debt Actually Breaks
1:03:08 – Why Stock Markets Rise as Countries Fail
1:06:30 – the Collapse of Living Standards
1:12:25 – Multipolar World Order
1:16:18 – Bitcoin as Boycott
1:24:00 – Who Survives the System
1:28:51 – Leaving the West vs Staying
1:47:32 – Property, Debt & Freedom
1:49:20 – Advice for People Who Can’t Escape
1:57:19 – What Actually Breaks the System
2:02:15 – Final Reflections: Playing the Game Without Losing
Yourself
The fews light the fuse to the cannonball many --most of whom wouldn't have it otherwise, & who would be among the fuse-lighting fews, if they could be-- & regularly blow themselves up, too.