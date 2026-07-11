Simon Dixon is a Bitcoin OG, Investor, Geo-Political & Financial Analyst. Early investor in Coinbase, Kraken, BitFinex, Circle, Robinhood, Exodus, Blockchain.com and more. Co-Founder & CEO of BNK To The Future. Author of “Bank to the Future, Protect Your Future Before Governments Go Bust.

TIMESTAMPS: 00:00 –

Introduction 02:41 –Power Dynamics vs Democracy



06:59 –IMF Bailouts and Rolling Debt



10:28 –The British Empire Financial Model

16:31 – Blackrock, Capital Allocation & Board Control

18:43 – Why Ceos Aren’t Really in Charge



25:00 – Why Revolutions Fail



27:56 – Russia, Sovereignty & Oil



30:00 – Ukraine, Nato, and Arms Incentives



34:10 – Profit, War, and Moral Cost



38:34 – Compromise, Power & Politics



41:53 – Immigration and Instability



45:29 – Surveillance, Data & Control



47:07 – Venezuela, Oil & Geopolitics



55:25 – When Debt Actually Breaks



1:03:08 – Why Stock Markets Rise as Countries Fail



1:06:30 – the Collapse of Living Standards



1:12:25 – Multipolar World Order



1:16:18 – Bitcoin as Boycott



1:24:00 – Who Survives the System



1:28:51 – Leaving the West vs Staying



1:47:32 – Property, Debt & Freedom



1:49:20 – Advice for People Who Can’t Escape



1:57:19 – What Actually Breaks the System



2:02:15 – Final Reflections: Playing the Game Without Losing

Yourself