Patrick Jordan
16h

I know of your enthusiasm and your endless quest for the truth...

So... I won't say: But.....

Enzymes are made when a stimulus activates the cascade to signal the DNA to upregulate the protein for that specific need.

If ANY or ALL of those pathways are damaged or missing then the PROCESS WILL NOT HAPPEN.

If people would have studied my CytoMitoGeno Pathology series, I should have been on the international speaking circuit and been in such demand that I couldn't fill all of the requests.

As it stands no one knows, no one cares, and I'm leaving.

I just described the upregulation of protein encoding by DNA signalling. So that's the GENO part of the Pathology. IF THE SIGNALS NEVER MADE IT OR IF THEY MADE IT TO THE CELL but the cell was too fucked up to let them in or if they got in but the rest of the machinery to MAKE and distribute the proteins (enzymes) were buggered

THEN NOTHING WOULD GET DONE.

That's the Cyto part of the Pathology.

None of the body processes happen without Redox reactions often under the control of the mitochondria so if those are fucked up then NOTHING WILL HAPPEN.

So, because we are friends and have quite a history together, I just wanted to keep you grounded in the fact that no matter what a TEXTBOOK says is the NORMAL HEALTHY response to stimulus - I'VE NEVER SEEN IT.

Most gurus pander to the 80% where it MIGHT work and that gets the press.

But the 19% and the 1%ers come to me because NOTHING WORKS. That's how we developed the

cytomitogeno theory.

=============================

Final analysis: Go ahead and gorge on fat. I would never say not to, although I thought I had sent you PDFs that said that lipids actually make sepsis worse.... (dialectic)

But for the 20%, Fat-loading might make them as big as the Michelin Tire Man but do absolutely nothing towards the promised remedy and given that it is among the 20% it might actually make things worse.

Just keepin' it real in Hell.

Cheers.

Marten
14h

That's why it's so important to clean your "pool" with CDS, heloooo, is anybody listening ????

