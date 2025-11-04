NOT MEDICAL ADVICE – LAYMEN’S ANALYSIS

Key to Terms Used in this article:

APE aka IAP - Alkaline Phosphatase Enzyme

Endotoxins – internal dead bacteria in intestine or blood from fecal E-Coli, oral-fecal Meningitis, fecal Salmonella, fecal Pseudomonas, oral Porphyromonas Gingivalis

Exotoxins – live bacteria: Tetanus bacteria gets into blood through a wound, Diphtheria thru oral or nasal passages, Cholera is water-borne, Clostridium is foodborne, C-Difficile from contact on contaminated surfaces thru public toilet feces, water, or health-care IV injections, catheters, ventilators or thru anti-biotic resistance that fails to kill bacteria resulting in multiple chain of infections.

LPS – Lipopolysaccharides -dead bacteria that dies from antibiotics or immune system and travel in a protective plasmid, can activate immune system to cause fever, organ failures, septic shock; stored in gut lining, deactivated by APE

Gram Negative Bacteria – thin walled bacteria

Gram Positive Bacteria – thick walled bacteria

Cell-Wall Deficient Bacteria – from antibiotics failing to kill bacteria

Bacteriophage – a bacteria eater

Monoclonal Antibody – a bacteriophage that fights infection not harmful to human cells because phages only attach to bacteria; have a narrow range of effectiveness that is not conducive to profiteering as do broad-spectrum antibiotics

Metabolic Sepsis – blood poisoning by LPS through the gut wall

Polyamines – made from amino acids; spermine, spermidine for gut repair; from wheat germ, soybeans, mushrooms, peas.

Enzyme – catalysts that break down food & toxins, build molecules by binding cells together and facilitate respiration

Metabolic Sepsis – Poop in the bloodstream rather than contained in the bowel septic tank

Antibiotic Resistance – capacity of bacteria and endotoxins to harden their lining to withstand antibiotics making sepsis a deadly superbug

COVID-19 – airborne virus never seen except in electron microscope but no credible photo because it is a parasite inside a host; only appears during re-sets of world money system or a corrupt coup; a germ warfare Psy-Op by bribes for money laundering for political regime change.

Diet can be counter-intuitive when it comes to preventing and treating metabolic sepsis, a root cause malady that can manifest as pneumonia, heart attack or cancer. Fatty food can raise the level of Alkaline Phosphatase Enzyme (APE) to protect you from intestinal endotoxins that can cause potentially deadly metabolic sepsis blood poisoning says Dr. Steven Gundry in his book Gut Check (2024:57). Zinc and magnesium are essential co-factors with APE. But junk foods such as processed meats, sugary drinks, and alcohol, should be avoided because they harm the liver which is the master filter of metabolism of food and filtering out toxins.

Fat can at least temporarily produce higher levels of the Phosphatase enzyme in your intestine that can tighten the gut lining and prevent dead bacteria called endotoxins from entering your bloodstream resulting in metabolic sepsis. Eighty-percent (80%) of Phosphatase is produced in the liver and bones, and the remainder from diet in wheat germ, mushrooms and peas, etc., so there is no profitability for drugs, supplements or injections. That is probably why you haven’t heard about it because it can’t be monetized by the avarice of the pharmaceutical industry.

What the heck are endotoxins you ask? ENDOtoxins (interior toxins) are toxins from dead bacteria that form a permeability barrier that blocks bile salts and fungus-based antibiotics from destroying them. Endotoxins are not a living organism but a metabolite or non-nutrient. Some metabolites are beneficial such as Butyrate which maintains your gut lining. ENDOtoxins are less harmful in the bowel but potentially harmful in the gut. It can produce autointoxication, which is self-poisoning, especially if fecal bacteria travels to a place in the body other than the bowel. Endotoxins can create gradual deadly metabolic sepsis (poop in the blood).

If a leaky intestine allows endotoxins into the bloodstream, they can trigger an autoimmune overreaction of the Innate Immune System (enzymes, white blood cells, T-killer cells, macrophages, cytokine storm of interferon). This can result in incurable chronic conditions that can only be managed or made to go into remission (obesity, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease like TB). So, respiratory disease like the bugaboo COVID-19, starts in the gut not the lung! According to Dr. William Davis, MD, (Super Gut, 2024) most people have a leaky intestine populated with endotoxins. But Phosphatase only works if you’re sick from ENDOtoxins (such as salmonella, E-Coli and Pseudomonas), not if you your intestinal wall is luckily intact or you are instead infected by EXOtoxins. Endotoxins are not contagious because they are molecules not living organisms and are often confused with Exotoxins that are contagious. Hippocrates said: “all disease begins in the gut”, mainly referring to endotoxins not Exotoxins (see below).

Endotoxins do not fall into some neat categorizations of germ theory versus terrain theory, which is a false and unhelpful dialectic or dichotomy. Endotoxins can be created naturally when bacteria die and are not a germ or virus nor a polluted terrain that supposedly can only be treated by some ineffective immunization injection. The problem of disease arises when there is a leaky gut, or leaky colon, or a failed Ileocecal Valve between the two, that allows the Endotoxins to get into the bloodstream. Endotoxemia can also occur by overreaction of the immune system from a leaky gut due to failure to eat sufficient fat, not feeding your gut lining with beneficial bacteria Akkermansia/Inulin microbes, as well as from overkill antibiotics, false reliance on ineffective immunizations, and industrial pesticides (see below).

EXOtoxins (exterior toxins) are a protein which can be released by living bacteria that can cause infections such as tetanus, diphtheria and water-borne cholera by destroying cells or disrupting normal food metabolism. EXOtoxins can come from negligent food preparation or touching public doorknobs or shared toilets (e.g., C-Difficile, Clostridium). Exotoxins are much more well known than endotoxins because they are more visible, but endotoxins are a much more insidious invisible killer.

Most importantly, the symptoms of fever, diarrhea, nausea, weakness, coughing, and chills, are often the same for Endo-and-Exo-toxemia, and the flu, walking pneumonia, and respiratory disease, so one should not presume they merely have the flu if these symptoms persist for several days. Thus, if sickness persists you must get a blood test because there is a short time window to treat sepsis blood poisoning as I can attest from the death of my brother. One of the key markers in the blood test is the D-dimer test that measures blood clotting but can also be elevated for other reasons. A normal blood coagulation score is below 500 nanograms per milliliter and can be high merely due to age; my brother’s score was 20,000! Before my brother died from septic-shock pneumonia, I ignorantly thought there were different symptoms for each disease, but most of the time there is not. It may take a blood test to know if you need a life-saving intervention (antibiotic, dialysis blood cleaning, fluid resuscitation, vasopressors to maintain blood pressure, blood thinners to reduce blood clotting) for persistent symptoms; or merely bed rest and fluids at home for self-clearing flu when the weather gets cold as your body clears out its toxins. A cold or flu is good because it is a way for your body to eliminate toxic buildup.

Now, you probably don’t believe a lay person like me that fatty food can elevate beneficial Phosphatase Enzyme - APE. But you can read it here. Sure, I’m being facetious, not sarcastic, but nonetheless serious, by suggesting you temporarily eat a fatty meal, although I’m also doing it to get your attention. A rose bush may need stressed by not watering it for a short period to stimulate flower production. This is called hormesis where a small dosage of something potentially harmful can be beneficial. Similarly, your liver, bones and kidney can produce Phosphatase if stressed by fatty food.

But you say, you can’t find anything on the Web about APE. That is because the medical establishment confabulators abbreviate Alkaline Phosphatase as IAP to confuse you. I abbreviated it APE so it is easier to remember. Medicine is a semi-secret society, and they don’t want you to know too much. Except practicing physicians like Dr. Steve Gundry MD (books: Gut Check, The Plant Paradox-lectins, The Keto Code) and William Davis MD, (books: Super Gut, Wheat Belly, Undoctored) are busting up the medical establishment’s information monopoly.

Understanding the Alkaline Phosphatase Enzyme is not enough, however. If you have endotoxemia you also must focus on the underlying conditions of your internal organs such as leaky gut that can allow endotoxins to enter your bloodstream causing gradual blood poisoning sepsis; and you need to understand liver disease that can fail to filter out endotoxins sometimes because it is overloaded with food from a large meal. As the nursing profession says: “feed a cold, starve a fever”, meaning don’t eat if you have the flu or Endo-toxic shock because the toxins will be dumped into the bloodstream and may end up in the lung.

If the liver is overloaded with filtering toxins it will spill its toxic load into the bloodstream and filter food first and ask other organs to help by a process called ‘vicarious elimination’ (See William Beiler, MD, Food is the Best Medicine, 1966). Thus, endotoxins can end up in the lung which tries to flush out the toxin out with fluid resulting in pneumonia (e.g., COVID-19).

Polysaccharides

The main culprit of metabolic endotoxemia is something called Polysaccharides (a complex sugar). If noxious bacteria overwhelm the colon and start backing up, busting through the ileocecal back-flow prevention valve, they can travel 30 feet upward all the way back to the stomach. This results in your entire digestive tract being infested with dying or dead microbes When the small intestine is polluted with dead bacteria this is called Small Intestinal Bowel Overgrowth (SIBO) and there is no quick fix vaccine for it (moreover vaccines are ineffective against endotoxins and some are designed to have some endotoxin in it to induce an immune reaction). This sort of like “reverse metabolism” where endotoxins incredibly ascend out of the bowel and up 30 feet of intestines into the intestinal food transfer chamber where it can get into the blood. We knew about this phenomenon over 100 years ago, but the medical profession failed to educate the public about it (see John Harvey Kellogg, Autointoxication or Intestinal Toxemia, 1919:53 and William Davis, Super Gut, Chapter 4 – The Fecalization of America, 2022: 35-45). Instead conventional medicine embraced germ theory, mainly as a deception to use in biowarfare.

Phosphatase is an enzyme that also protects you from the Lipopolysaccharides (LPS) by keeping LPS from crossing the gut wall and circulating through the blood in your body and breaks down their binding together into a molecule. Lipopolysaccharides are powerful activators of blood clotting. Polysaccharides are abbreviated LPS - Lipo means fat, Poly means multiple, and Saccharides are sugar, which combined make a sugary, fatty metabolite. Phosphatase reduces LPS toxicity about 100-fold. The broken down, or de-phosphorylated, LPS can still bind to your cells, but they no longer can result in the same immune system overreaction called a Cytokine Storm or Autoimmune Reaction, that causes inflammation and blood clotting.

Bacterial Resistance to Antibiotics

Both live bacteria (EXOtoxins) and dead bacteria (ENDOtoxins) have the capacity to harden themselves against antibiotics and to respond by producing more toxins. Antibiotics resistant bacteria are called “superbugs”. The most resistant are MRSA methicillin resistant staphylococcus and C. Difficile, both live bacteria. The only way to get these two deadly germs is to be exposed to antibiotics. So, hand sanitizers can boost their proliferation. Staph exists on your skin naturally as Staphylococcus Aureus, a common bacterium. If you put an antibiotic on your skin, the staph germ then takes on a plasmid shell, like adding antivirus software, the prevents it dying. Staph becomes deadly when, say, you are stuck with needle to inject something into your body. This can also happen with a urinary catheter. So, even taking an intravenous vitamin C injection can be risky.

Meat that comes from farms where the animals were fed antibiotics have staphylococcus enveloped in a capsid as well as the fungal antibiotic. So, in a hospital ICU everyone wears gloves but if they bring food into the room with laced with antibiotics that may end up contributing to killing of the patient anyway. If you die from hospital induced sepsis the hospital collects about $45,000 with no criminal charges or malpractice charges. If a doctor recommends some alternative like anti-microbial garlic or berberine, the doctor loses their license and insurance companies won’t pay because that does not conform to the standard of care. The policy becomes “kill to bill” (see Dr. Jennifer Daniels, MD, The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctors are Prescribing It, 2013). For example, a licensed allergist who prescribes antibiotics to reduce the symptoms of allergies, is setting up the patient for a fall because that will wipe out the good bacteria in the gut, eventually rendering the patient susceptible to sepsis or ending up as abdominal cancer. The root cause of allergies and food intolerances like oxalates, according to William Davis, MD, is an antibiotic compromised gut not the pollen, gluten or oxalate as a natural pesticide contained in plant food.

There is a natural antibiotic that has been proven by double-blind studies with the brand name FC Cidal – herbal antibiotic, made by Biotics Research.

Another non-microbial antibiotic that uses a binder to neutralize bacteria is called Polymyxin-B that can meet the standard of care with doctor’s prescription. Some of these alternatives are available for dogs but not humans.

For those with minor symptoms of toxicity there are several natural alternatives including:

* Activated charcoal,

* Sulforaphane from broccoli and cabbage,

* Chlorophyll,

* Immunoglobulin G colostrum,

* Endotoxin Terrain Drops made by Professional Formulas

* Biophontonic Liquid Gold made by Global Healing Center.

No endorsement of these products or natural substances is made or implied and you should seek and never disregard competent medical advice because of something you read or accessed through this material.

Polyamines and Antioxidants Are Questionable for Metabolic Sepsis

The medical profession has also brought to our attention that Polyamines (defined above) have multiple tasks in the human body one of which is as an antioxidant, scavenging the body to eliminate what are called “free radicals” which are oxidized foods from smoke, air pollution, pesticides and industrial chemicals.

But antioxidant theory is highly questionable, despite both conventional and alternative medicine’s claims otherwise. Microbiologist Denham Harman devised the theory of antioxidants to coincide with the environmental movement’s push to connect pollution with disease. It led to billions of dollars spent on research and grants for universities and a multi-billion-dollar supplement industry. This assumption of such pollution research is a belief that humans do not have a many layered immune system. It persists unquestioned today because who could reverse its entrenched money-making institutionalization? Certainly, patients do not have the knowledge nor power to reverse it being pushed on them, and effectually most believe antioxidants are some sort of a miracle for flu, cancer and everything else.

An example of a Polyamine is oxidized fat called rancid cooking oil. Fat oxidation also creates Ketones (acetoacetate) which occur during starvation. Other examples are pasteurized milk from heating the milk to remove beneficial bacteria. Aerobic exercise oxidizes fat for energy. Polyamines are spermine and spermidine and are mostly made in your body in the large intestine and are in all our cells but also can be found in supplement form. They help the gut wall reduce inflammation. Polyamines are of interest to the pharmaceutical industry for new drug development. Dr. Steven Gundry, MD, in his book Unlocking the Ketone Code, 2022, explains how to trick the body into ketosis without the downside of eating Ketones.

But, it took Dr. Randolph M. Howes, MD, PhD, to write many books and conduct original research that showed Antioxidant Theory didn’t square with empirical evidence and antioxidants were deleterious to human health (books: 1) Antioxidant Overkill; 2) Death in Small Doses Vitamins A, C and E; 3) Blueberry, Tomato and COQ-10 Claims and Facts; 4) Reactive Oxygen Species versus Antioxidants; 5) Hyperbaric Oxygen and Hypoxia; Exercise and Reactive Oxygen Species – The Only Miracle Out There; 6) The Unified Theory of Oxygen Participation in Aerobiosis; 7) Antioxidant Myths: Sports, Athletes and Exercise Facts; 8) Anti-Aging and Anti-Oxidant Scams: A ‘Radical’ Scheme).

Howes showed the Antioxidant Free-Radical Theory is not only unproven, but oxygen free molecules “protect us from bacterial, fungal and viral infections, and they help to control cancer growth” (see Randolph M. Howes, MD, PhD, Anti-Aging and Anti-Oxidant Scams: A ‘Radical Scheme’, 2011: xi). Think of the advantages unpasteurized, raw milk compared to the minor risk of bacterial infection from spoiled milk. Howes died unrecognized by the mega-billion dollar medical, academic and supplement industries and a quack to some because his research and work exposed antioxidants to be fraudulent. Howes’ proof that oxygenation works concluded “exercise is the only miracle”, not vaccines or antibiotics or antioxidants.

Dr. Paul Marik, the writer of the definitive textbook on critical care, seems to agree with Howe when he states: “hyperoxia (excess oxygenization) increases angiogenesis-stimulating vascular endothelial (cell lining) growth factor release promoting wound healing” (Paul Marik, Evidence-Based Critical Care, 3rd edition, 2015). However, Marik inconsistently is the lead proponent of high doses of antioxidant IV Vitamin C (with Vitamin B-1 and Steroids) for Septic Shock. Following the famous chemist Linus Pauling who championed Vitamin C for every kind of malady, Marik has an almost religious like claim of success in treating sepsis. But his success with Vitamin C to treat sepsis has not been able to be replicated, and has even indicated a higher propensity of death.

Nonetheless, Vitamin C/citric acid from citrus fruits is needed to cure scurvy, collagen production and for iron absorption. It cannot kill tuberculosis bacteria, however. Vitamin C is widely used for colds and flu, but the public is misled because influenza self-clears in 3 to 5 days without Vitamin C if one fasts, hydrates and gets bed rest. Animals can survive in the wild and drink dirty water because they have stronger immune systems and shorter digestive tracts, not necessarily because they generate their own Vitamin C. Much of the hype about Vitamin C in unproven because it is unknown. The NIH states: “…studies have found that oxidized vitamin C, or dehydroascorbic acid, enters cells via some facilitated glucose transporters and is then reduced internally to ascorbic acid. The physiologic importance of dehydroascorbic acid uptake and its contribution to overall vitamin C economy are unknown”.

How anyone can assert the value of antioxidants (anti-oxygen) for sepsis patients in ICU suffering from breathing difficulty and oxygen deficit, is beyond me. It reminds me of the propaganda slogans in George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984: “war is peace”, “ignorance is strength”, to which we should add: “antioxidants will save you”. But I learn something new every day, so who knows?

All I can offer about polyamines and antioxidants when it comes to endotoxins and sepsis is “buyer beware” and I wish you good luck in using them.

Cell Wall Deficiencies and Zombie Bacteria

As the intestinal wall breaks down so does the body. This is what writers like polymath Patrick Jordan and microbiologist Lida Mattman, PhD, have been trying to tell us (see Patrick Jordan, ISD-999: Vaccine Induced Disease – The Chronic Serum Sickness (Sepsis) Postulate, 2008: and Lida H. Mattman, PhD, Cell Wall Deficient Forms: Stealth Pathogens, 2001, chapter 10:108 on ENDOcarditis due to cell wall deficient Pseudomonas bacteria). Pat Jordan points out antibiotics may not kill the toxin or pathogen, merely leaving it without an exterior lining. This is why multiple courses of antibiotics are often necessary because they often don’t do the job the first time around. If

The cell wall is missing or compromised by antibiotics then there are leaky cells that can be pathogenic or dysfunctional. Endotoxins can be manufactured by antibiotics that attempt to kill off bacteria but instead generate porous or un-walled dead ‘zombie’ bacteria (my term not Jordan or Mattman).

Recapitulation

Question: are the people who completely avoided fats the ones who set themselves up for SIBO and eventually metabolic sepsis? Maybe this is why Erasmus, writing in the 1500’s, called medicine nothing more than a “subdivision of flattery” and that nothing is untouched by folly (Erasmus, In Praise of Folly, 1511). To Erasmus, the only people who displayed common sense were those who had some moderate vices, like indulging in overeating, drinking, gambling. Whatever happened to the notion “everything in moderation” my Italian wine-drinking parents seemed to have, who took caffeine as a laxative and nicotine as a folk medicine that protected the gut walls, until Big Pharma wanted to replace them with drugs with horrendous side effects? Regular smokers had the lowest COVID death rate for example. Should we ‘pig out’ at least on one meal a week? I don’t have the answer to my own question, but it needs to be posed. This perspective is mine and does not reflect the authors of any books referenced herein. The only book I could find reflecting this viewpoint is Suzanne Knoop, Everything in Moderation, 2025.

This article is for educational and entertainment purposes and obviously is not intended to be construed as an attempt to treat, cure or prevent any disease. This paper is meant to offer information for discussion with your physician.

