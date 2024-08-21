Watch the first 12 minutes of video at link below
https://rumble.com/v5buias-dr.shiva-live-why-presidential-elections-are-not-presidential-elections.html?e9s=src_v1_science
Hey Kids,
Unless he says that the 1947 Administrative Procedures Act started by FDR in 1937 had totally eliminated the OFFICE of the President/Commander In Chief, to be replaced as an AGENT along with the executive OFFICES as 12 other Agencies (who doesn't like 13?) then he doesn't know nothing about nothing. There hasn't been an Officer of the President since 1947.
Throw in the Electoral College that does the selection from the beginning of the fraud so that votes never mattered and it really starts to show the Dog.
Then there's the Pony of Lysander Spooner saying that ANY vote that is SECRET BALLOT IS ILLEGITIMATE BECAUSE IT CAN BE FAKED,
BUTT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
It *HAS* to be a secret ballot otherwise the captives under military occupation voting for the commandant of the prison camp is a CRIME so they don't want the crime being tracked up from the lowly plebes to the pervs that invented the whole Dog, Pony & Prostitute show.
So.... If Shiva doesn't say that - then it's not even worth my time watching it, so I will rely on some good comrade to tell me if these three points that destroy all debate were covered or not.
Cheers.